fox8live.com
Arrest warrants issued in murder of 15-year-old killed near Bogalusa High football stadium, police say
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Arrest warrants have been issued for three suspects in the murder of 15-year-old Jerry Smith, of Covington, who was killed outside of the Bogalusa High football stadium while a game was in progress. Smith was killed on Oct. 14 after he got involved in a gunfight...
WDSU
Bogalusa police issue 3 arrest warrants in connection with fatal shooting outside football game
BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa Police Department has issued arrest warrants in connection with a fatal shooting outside a football game a few weeks ago. The shooting happened outside Lumberjack Stadium and killed 15-year-old Jerry Smith. Three warrants were issued for the arrest of Lakendall Travon Brown. Brown turned...
WTVM
2 dead, 3 hurt in Mississippi shooting, officials say
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - Two people were killed and three people were injured in a shooting that happened Wednesday night, authorities said. The individuals pronounced deceased by Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem were identified as Ricardo Hollingsworth, 48, and Sherry Strickland, 57, both of Hattiesburg, WDAM reported. Three...
utv44.com
Man found guilty of Mobile woman's 2019 murder
According to the Mobile DA's office, Wednesday after deliberating for only one hour, a Mobile County Jury found Terrance Martin guilty of the intentional murder of Latoya Marsha Jones. On September 10, 2019, Martin shot Ms. Jones in the head and fled to New Orleans to escape authorities. Martin was...
Suspect in deadly double shooting in Chamblee found sleeping in car at Miss. truck stop
BILOXI, Miss. — A man who police say murdered one person and critically injured another was found sleeping in his car at a truck stop in Mississippi. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Chamblee police said they responded to reports of a shooting on Dering...
Alabama man charged with murder after fentanyl death; deputies say he sold drugs to victim
An Alabama man has been charged with murder after he allegedly sold fentanyl to a man who later overdosed and died, sheriff’s investigators said. Michael Elton Moseley, 45, was arrested Monday and charged with murder in the death of Brian Zewen, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office investigators said. “We...
Sixteen suspects arrested in early morning drug roundup by Mississippi agencies, others still at large
Wednesday morning deputies and investigators with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department, the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Mississippi Department of Corrections, the Picayune Police Department and the Fifteenth Circuit Intervention Court executed a 34-person round-up in Pearl River County. This is a once or...
wxxv25.com
Ocean Springs Police searching for commercial burglary suspect
Ocean Springs Police is asking the public’s help to locate a suspect in a commercial burglary case. Police say Randi Renee Brochard is one of four suspects in the case and the only one not in custody. Anyone who has information on Brochard’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ocean...
WLOX
Gulfport Police searching for suspect in overnight shooting
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are searching for a 17-year-old shooting suspect they say should be considered armed and dangerous. Michael Anthony Walker is wanted for aggravated assault in an overnight shooting that injured one person. It happened early Wednesday morning, around 1:48 a.m., in the 35 block of Grand Lido. There’s no word on the condition of the person shot.
Several drugs, weapons found in man’s car, home during Arabi traffic stop
agents with the Special Investigations Division Narcotics Unit were patrolling the 8100 block of West Judge Perez Drive in Arabi
Chamblee murder suspect arrested while sleeping in car at Mississippi gas station
A man accused of shooting two people in Chamblee on Tuesday night was arrested in Mississippi.
bogalusadailynews.com
BPD: Traffic stop led to arrest on multiple felony charges
A traffic stop in Bogalusa on Monday night led to the arrest of Jason Ricker, 45, of Bogalusa, on numerous felony charges, according to Maj. Wendell O’Berry of the Bogalusa Police Department. Shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday night, a Bogalusa officer stopped Ricker on Avenue K and West...
86-year-old Mississippi man killed in three-vehicle collision
A Mississippi man died in a three-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon. At approximately 11:29 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 43 South in Pearl River County. A 2017 Jaguar passenger vehicle driven by 86-year-old Donald C. Schneider of Picayune, MS, traveled south on Highway 43...
WLOX
Gautier officer who beat colorectal cancer urges others to get screened
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Not today cancer. That’s the mantra of the Gautier Police Department as one of their own announces he’s finally cancer free. It’s been a three year journey for Sgt. Benjamin McQuagge. Despite the complications, he’s remained on the police force, serving whenever he was not getting treatment or going through surgery.
WLOX
One dead after Pearl River County wreck
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after a wreck in Pearl River County Sunday morning. Troopers from Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 43 around 11:30 a.m. Highway Patrol said a 2017 Jaguar passenger vehicle was headed south on Highway 43 when it...
WLOX
Shooting in Gulfport leaves two people wounded
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that injured two people. It happened around 10:24 p.m. in the 1700 block of 65th Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. So far, no one has been arrested, and police aren’t releasing any information about possible suspects.
utv44.com
MCSO rescues dogs showing signs of long-term neglect from West Mobile home
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — After 18 months, people living in one West Mobile neighborhood are feeling somewhat relived knowing some of their neighbor's dogs were taken to safety. The Mobile County Sheriff's Office conducted a major raid at this home Wednesday morning off Repoll Road, rescuing 11 dogs that showed signs of long-term neglect, according to a veterinarian. The MCSO also said it appears there's been a steady rotation of dogs coming through that home.
an17.com
Sheriff's Office makes drug arrests
Late in the afternoon of October 31, Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives made two drug arrests. The first arrest occurred when officers encountered Tristan Adam Thomas, 24, a resident of Broad Street in Tylertown, Mississippi. Thomas was reported to be inside a business, then in the business parking lot east of Bogalusa, and behaving in a strange and suspicious manner. When the deputy located him, it was discovered he had an outstanding warrant from the 22nd Judicial District Court in addition to a quantity of heroin concealed inside his vehicle. He was transported to the Washington Parish Jail and bond was set at $5,000.
wxxv25.com
Motorcyclist injured in wreck on Firetower Road
One person has been airlifted to a local trauma center after an accident this morning just north of Interstate 10. Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said the accident happened about 10:30 a.m. on Firetower Road. The crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. Sheriff Troy Peterson said the motorcycle...
WDAM-TV
HFD Asst. Chief Wade appointed as Moss Point’s new fire chief
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department’s assistant fire chief was appointed as the new fire chief for the Moss Point Fire Department during Tuesday night’s city council meeting. According to the City of Hattiesburg, HFD Assistant Fire Chief Danny Wade was unanimously approved as the new...
