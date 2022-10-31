ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, MS

WTVM

2 dead, 3 hurt in Mississippi shooting, officials say

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - Two people were killed and three people were injured in a shooting that happened Wednesday night, authorities said. The individuals pronounced deceased by Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem were identified as Ricardo Hollingsworth, 48, and Sherry Strickland, 57, both of Hattiesburg, WDAM reported. Three...
HATTIESBURG, MS
utv44.com

Man found guilty of Mobile woman's 2019 murder

According to the Mobile DA's office, Wednesday after deliberating for only one hour, a Mobile County Jury found Terrance Martin guilty of the intentional murder of Latoya Marsha Jones. On September 10, 2019, Martin shot Ms. Jones in the head and fled to New Orleans to escape authorities. Martin was...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
Magnolia State Live

Sixteen suspects arrested in early morning drug roundup by Mississippi agencies, others still at large

Wednesday morning deputies and investigators with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department, the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Mississippi Department of Corrections, the Picayune Police Department and the Fifteenth Circuit Intervention Court executed a 34-person round-up in Pearl River County. This is a once or...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Ocean Springs Police searching for commercial burglary suspect

Ocean Springs Police is asking the public’s help to locate a suspect in a commercial burglary case. Police say Randi Renee Brochard is one of four suspects in the case and the only one not in custody. Anyone who has information on Brochard’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ocean...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Gulfport Police searching for suspect in overnight shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are searching for a 17-year-old shooting suspect they say should be considered armed and dangerous. Michael Anthony Walker is wanted for aggravated assault in an overnight shooting that injured one person. It happened early Wednesday morning, around 1:48 a.m., in the 35 block of Grand Lido. There’s no word on the condition of the person shot.
GULFPORT, MS
bogalusadailynews.com

BPD: Traffic stop led to arrest on multiple felony charges

A traffic stop in Bogalusa on Monday night led to the arrest of Jason Ricker, 45, of Bogalusa, on numerous felony charges, according to Maj. Wendell O’Berry of the Bogalusa Police Department. Shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday night, a Bogalusa officer stopped Ricker on Avenue K and West...
BOGALUSA, LA
WLOX

Gautier officer who beat colorectal cancer urges others to get screened

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Not today cancer. That’s the mantra of the Gautier Police Department as one of their own announces he’s finally cancer free. It’s been a three year journey for Sgt. Benjamin McQuagge. Despite the complications, he’s remained on the police force, serving whenever he was not getting treatment or going through surgery.
GAUTIER, MS
WLOX

One dead after Pearl River County wreck

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after a wreck in Pearl River County Sunday morning. Troopers from Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 43 around 11:30 a.m. Highway Patrol said a 2017 Jaguar passenger vehicle was headed south on Highway 43 when it...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Shooting in Gulfport leaves two people wounded

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that injured two people. It happened around 10:24 p.m. in the 1700 block of 65th Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. So far, no one has been arrested, and police aren’t releasing any information about possible suspects.
GULFPORT, MS
utv44.com

MCSO rescues dogs showing signs of long-term neglect from West Mobile home

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — After 18 months, people living in one West Mobile neighborhood are feeling somewhat relived knowing some of their neighbor's dogs were taken to safety. The Mobile County Sheriff's Office conducted a major raid at this home Wednesday morning off Repoll Road, rescuing 11 dogs that showed signs of long-term neglect, according to a veterinarian. The MCSO also said it appears there's been a steady rotation of dogs coming through that home.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
an17.com

Sheriff's Office makes drug arrests

Late in the afternoon of October 31, Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives made two drug arrests. The first arrest occurred when officers encountered Tristan Adam Thomas, 24, a resident of Broad Street in Tylertown, Mississippi. Thomas was reported to be inside a business, then in the business parking lot east of Bogalusa, and behaving in a strange and suspicious manner. When the deputy located him, it was discovered he had an outstanding warrant from the 22nd Judicial District Court in addition to a quantity of heroin concealed inside his vehicle. He was transported to the Washington Parish Jail and bond was set at $5,000.
BOGALUSA, LA
wxxv25.com

Motorcyclist injured in wreck on Firetower Road

One person has been airlifted to a local trauma center after an accident this morning just north of Interstate 10. Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said the accident happened about 10:30 a.m. on Firetower Road. The crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. Sheriff Troy Peterson said the motorcycle...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

HFD Asst. Chief Wade appointed as Moss Point’s new fire chief

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department’s assistant fire chief was appointed as the new fire chief for the Moss Point Fire Department during Tuesday night’s city council meeting. According to the City of Hattiesburg, HFD Assistant Fire Chief Danny Wade was unanimously approved as the new...
HATTIESBURG, MS

