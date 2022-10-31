Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
The highest CD rates today: Earn up to 4.10% APY on a 1-year CD
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The average rate for a 3-month...
Business Insider
BMO Harris mortgage review: Affordable lender for a variety of mortgage types, including construction loans
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Minimum Credit Score. 620. Minimum Down...
The 10 best high-yield savings accounts for November 2022
The Fortune Recommends top 10 picks for the best high-yield savings accounts offers customers the chance to earn well over 2% APY.
CNET
How to Get a Home Equity Loan With Bad Credit
Good news for people who want to take equity out of their home but have poor credit: It's possible to get approved for a home equity loan, but be prepared to meet stringent requirements to qualify and to pay high interest rates for your loan. Some banks and lenders will...
CNET
Requirements for a Home Equity Loan or HELOC in 2022
Building home equity gives homeowners the opportunity to borrow money from their homes for home improvement projects or to pay off debt. Homeowners can also take advantage of real estate markets that are growing in valuation because they can borrow more money as property values rise. Either a home equity...
moneytalksnews.com
Don’t Even Think About Buying Bank CDs. Here’s Why.
If you’re the type who insists on the safety of bank money market accounts and certificates of deposit, your time has finally arrived. After years of waiting, you’re earning more than a pathetic pittance on your savings. But there’s a simple way to earn even more without taking on more risk: investing in United States Treasurys.
money.com
The Government Is Emailing 8 Million Student Loan Borrowers Who Automatically Qualify for Forgiveness
Check your email. The Department of Education is beginning to notify millions of federal student loan borrowers who qualify for automatic loan forgiveness. The department started emailing certain borrowers Tuesday to let them know that they won’t need to apply to have up to $20,000 of federal debt forgiven. In total, some 8 million borrowers will automatically qualify for President Biden’s forgiveness plan without needing to fill out the student loan forgiveness application.
CNET
Social Security Disability Insurance: Are You Getting Your November Check This Week?
If you just started receiving Social Security Disability Insurance or you've been receiving it for years, you may be wondering when exactly in November you'll get your payment. It depends on a couple of factors, such as your date of birth and the year you first started receiving the SSDI money.
CNET
Are You an SSI Beneficiary? Your First COLA Increase Is Coming in December. Here's Why
Social Security and Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are getting a benefits increase of 8.7% for a cost of living adjustment, or COLA. While most will have to wait until January to get their first check, SSI recipients will get their first increased payment in December this year. We'll explain why below.
What Happens After the Next Fed Rate Hike? Here's What the Pros Are Saying
The Federal Reserve is expected to issue next jumbo-sized rate hike Wednesday, but then what? Investors are hoping for a more dovish stance from the central bank going forward.
CNET
Is Your State Sending Out a Tax Rebate Check in November?
On Nov. 1, Massachusetts started issuing refund checks and direct deposits from a $3 billion tax surplus, thanks to a law that links the state's tax revenue to wages and salaries. The refunds are for approximately 14% of an individual's 2021 state income tax liability. In South Carolina, taxpayers are...
CNET
Social Security COLA Increase 2023: How to See the Amount You'll Get
In January 2023, Social Security beneficiaries can expect an 8.7% increase in benefits, known as a cost of living adjustment, or COLA. (Supplemental Security Income recipients will get theirs in December.) To find out how much your new increased payment amount will be, you'll need to create an online My Social Security account by Nov. 15 to see the increase.
CNET
CD vs. Savings Account: Which Should You Choose?
Sometimes the hardest part of saving money is deciding where to park it. Two good options — both of which are low-maintenance and low-risk — are certificates of deposit, or CDs, and savings accounts. Though they're both easy and inexpensive to open, there's a tradeoff between access and flexibility and interest rates. Here's how to choose between a CD and a savings account.
Hold on to the assets that you have: Larry Summers gives advice as recession looms
Former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers talks to CNN's Wolf Blitzer about interest rate hikes amid inflation, and how Americans can prepare for a possible recession.
10 Million More People Could Qualify for Mortgages Thanks to New Credit Score Rule
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. An estimated 10.7 million additional people could qualify for mortgages thanks to upcoming changes to lender credit scoring models. Black households in particular are expected to benefit. On Monday, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced...
CNET
What Is the Average Interest Rate for Savings Accounts?
The average annual percentage yield (APY) on savings accounts is 0.16% APY, according to data on Bankrate, a sister site of CNET. However, there's no need to settle for a savings account that only pays the national average rate. You can find savings accounts with APYs above 3.5% if you shop around, particularly with online banks.
CNET
Medicare Cost Changes for 2023: How Much Cheaper Will Part B Premiums Be?
The Social Security Administration each year adjusts costs associated with the Medicare program by raising or lowering premiums and deductibles using rules set out in the Social Security Act. For 2023, Medicare Part B premium prices are going down, while premiums and deductibles for Part A are going up slightly.
CNET
Stimulus and Child Tax Credit Payments: Deadline to Claim Your Money Is This Month
The final day to claim your stimulus or enhanced child tax credit money is almost here. And while the majority of families in the US have received their payments, there are millions of people who still haven't claimed the money. If you haven't received yours, you'll want to take action before the deadline is here.
What is a good credit rating and why does it matter? How to improve your credit score.
From a mortgage loan to a credit card, a good credit score matters. Here's what to do to get a high number.
CNET
Here Are Mortgage Rates for Nov. 3, 2022: Rates Move Up
A few significant mortgage rates moved higher today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both saw increases. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage trended down. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following in the wake of a series...
Comments / 0