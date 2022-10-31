Read full article on original website
swimswam.com
2022 FINA World Cup – Indianapolis: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap
SCM (25 meters) The second day of the FINA World Cup Indianapolis stop is underway. After a thrilling finals session last night, today will surely feature more exciting races. Katie Ledecky dominated the women’s 400 free last night, but she’ll face a stronger challenge in the 200 free today. Firstly, World Record holder Siobhan Haughey is in the field. LCM World Junior Record holder Summer McIntosh is in the field as well. Rising American stars Bella Sims, Leah Hayes, Erin Gemmell, and Claire Weinstein will be in the field as well.
swimswam.com
Katie Grimes Breaks SCM World Junior Record In Women’s 1500 Free – 15:42.05
SCM (25 meters) U.S. Olympian Katie Grimes took hold of the World Junior Record in the women’s 1500 freestyle (SCM) on Friday afternoon in Indianapolis. Grimes, racing alongside French native Alexa Reyna in an official WJR attempt that took place following the conclusion of the prelim session of the FINA World Cup, finished in a time of 15:42.05 in the event, taking down the previous record of 15:45.29 set by Turkey’s Merve Tuncel in December 2020.
swimswam.com
arena Swim of the Week: Javier Acevedo Continues World Cup Tear With 1:49.7 200 BK
Acevedo has been consistently improving in recent years, and now owns five different SCM Canadian Records after his 200 back and 100 IM double in Indy. Archive photo via Ben Dornan. Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim of the Week is...
swimswam.com
Chinese Swimmer Smashes Freestyle World Record In Anti Wave Equipped Pool
In Thursday’s landmark swim in Beijing, Li Bingjie shaved more than two-and-a-half seconds off the four-year-old mark set by Australia's rival Ariarne Titmus. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Courtesy of Anti Wave, a SwimSwam partner. October 30, 2022 – Chinese swimmer Li Bingjie has smashed the women’s...
swimswam.com
16-Member Dutch Team Announced For Short Course Worlds; Kamminga Opting Out
SCM (25 meters) The Royal Dutch Swimming Federation (KNZB) announced a 16-swimmer roster that will represent the Netherlands at the upcoming Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, though one key name is glaringly absent. Arno Kamminga, the lone active Dutch swimmer who won an individual medal at the 2021 SC...
swimswam.com
14-Year-Old Charlotte Crush Makes Pair of World Cup Finals 19 Minutes Apart
SCM (25 meters) With Indianapolis serving as the host of the third and final stop of the 2022 FINA World Cup circuit, some of the top age group swimmers in the U.S. are getting some valuable international experience racing some of the world’s best, and one athlete taking full advantage of that is Charlotte Crush.
swimswam.com
Ilya Kharun Shaves 0.07 Off Liendo’s Canadian Record With 49.93 100 Butterfly
SCM (25 meters) During the first night of racing at the Indianapolis World Cup stop, Ilya Kharun set a new Canadian record in the men’s 100 butterfly, hitting a 49.93. That swim brings the Canadian under 50 seconds for the first time, improving upon Josh Liendo‘s former mark of 50.00 from the 2021 World Championships.
swimswam.com
Daiya Seto, Ippei Watanabe Among Those Headed To JPN Professional Championships
LCM (50m) With the 2022 FINA Short Course Championships on the horizon, several of Japan’s biggest competitors will be racing this weekend at the 5th Japan Professional Swimming Championships. Japan’s roster for Melbourne has already been announced, which means these Championships offer an additional opportunity to get some racing...
swimswam.com
Kelly Pash Discusses Her Trip To Canada, Adapting Quickly To Short Course Meters
SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) University of Texas swimmer Kelly Pash made her short course meters debut in Toronto, swimming at the 2022 World Cup. Pash is in the middle of a busy month of racing, going back and forth between repping the Longhorns in yards and repping the USA in meters. Pash raced at the Texas/Texas A&M/Indiana tri-meet the weekend of October 21st, flew to Toronto to race at the World Cup the next weekend, and will swim her third meet in as many weeks when the Longhorns face off against Virginia.
swimswam.com
Siobhan Haughey Looking Forward to Short Course World Champs
Siobhan Haughey got right back into racing in Toronto, taking the win in the 200 free and 100 free as well as a 3rd place finish in the 400 free. Current photo via Mine Kasapoglu.
swimswam.com
Kieran Smith Shatters SCM 400 Free U.S Open Record To Win In Indy – 3:35.99
SCM (25 meters) World Record: 3:32.25, Yannick Agnel (FRA) – 2012. World Junior Record: 3:37.92, Matt Sates (RSA) – 2021. World Cup Record: 3:32.77, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009. Podium:. Kieran Smith (USA) – 3:35.99. Danas Rapsys (LTU) – 3:37.50. Jake Magahey (CLB) – 3:38.02...
swimswam.com
Ledecky World Record, Texas-UVA, & Peaty’s Motivation | THE SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN
This week we discuss Katie Ledecky's 1500 free (SCM) world record, the upcoming Texas-Virginia dual meet, and Adam Peaty's new-found motivation. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss Katie Ledecky‘s 1500 free (SCM) world record, the upcoming Texas-Virginia dual meet, and Adam Peaty‘s...
swimswam.com
Swimming Roster Index For The 2022 Short Course World Championships
Check out the rosters as they are announced for the 2022 FINA Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, Australia this December. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Around the world, nations are setting and finalizing their rosters for the 2022 FINA Short Course World Championships now that we’re in the...
swimswam.com
How to Watch the 2022 FINA World Cup Series in Indianapolis
SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 AM US Eastern/12:30AM Sydney (next day) Finals: 6:00 PM US Eastern/9:00 AM Sydney (next day) The 2022 FINA World Cup Series stop in Indianapolis, Indiana will be the third-and-final stop of the 2022 tour. As the first American stop of the World Cup in almost...
swimswam.com
Star-Studded Group of Americans Headline Entry List For Indy World Cup
SCM (25 meters) The third and final leg of the 2022 FINA World Cup series is set to kick off on Thursday from the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis, and a loaded group of American swimmers will be joining the fray. Some of the nation’s best will join the circuit...
swimswam.com
Hubert Kos Discusses Hungarian IM Legacy, Decision To Train At Arizona State
SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) Hubert Kos swam his way to a second-place finish in the 400 IM on the final night of the 2022 World Cup in Toronto. Kos joined South Africa’s Matt Sates (4:02.65) and Italy’s Alberto Razzetti (4:05.13) on the podium, which is the same top three we saw last week in Berlin.
swimswam.com
Manaudou, Grousset & Bonnet Head To French Elite SC Championships
SCM (25m) The 2022 French Elite Short Course Championships are nearly upon us, with action kicking off from Chartres beginning tomorrow, November 3rd. The 4-day affair represents a qualifying opportunity for this year’s FINA Short Course World Championships set for Melbourne, Australia next month. Among the entrants for Chartres...
swimswam.com
Matthew Temple Had a Tough Transition to SCM Season
Temple, a Melbourne native, is looking forward to the upcoming short-course world championships in Melbourne later this year. Current photo via Photo Giorgio Scala / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto.
swimswam.com
Canadian National Junior Teamer Filip Senc-Samardzic Verbals to ASU for 2023
Canadian free/fly specialist Filip Senc-Samardzic, who scored points for Canada at Junior Pan Pacs, will swim for Arizona State next fall. Current photo via Filip Senc-Samardzic. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is...
