gardeningknowhow.com
How To Prune Hostas: Tips On Cutting Back Hosta Plants
Gardeners go for hosta plants because of their lush greenery and shade tolerance. These popular shade plants offer an entrancing variety of foliage, from smooth leaves to puckered leaves, green or yellow or blue leaves, and leaves the size of a quarter to leaves as big as a plate. But pests can attack foliage and make it ragged. And come winter, the foliage of these perennials wilt and die back. These are the times to sanitize your pruners and get to cutting back hosta plants. Read on for information on how to prune hostas.
gardeningknowhow.com
Fall Blueberry Bush Planting Guide
If you love blueberries, you might like to grow your own. The question then becomes — when is the best time to plant blueberry bushes? Can you plant blueberries in the fall, or is another time of year better? Read on to learn when to plant blueberries. What to...
Yucca Plant Care Tips: How To Keep This Impressive Plant Thriving Indoors
While you might be under the impression you need to live in a tropical climate to grow a yucca plant, they actually make for excellent indoor companions. A genus of more than 40 perennial plants, shrubs, and trees, these evergreen plants are native to Mexico, the Southwest and the Caribbean and look similar to agave or dragon plants.
10 Companion Plants You Should Grow Next To Cucumbers In Your Garden
If you're having trouble growing healthy cucumber plants, refer to these ten companions with which your cucumbers will form beneficial relationships.
Can Hydrangeas Grow in Pots?
Can hydrangeas grow in pots? Many of these shrubs (some called snowball bushes for their spherical heads of blooms that are ideal for drying) are too large to be contained easily, growing from 10 to 20 feet high. However, dwarf and low-growing hydrangea varieties can thrive in pots. If you...
Mystery Plant: Common weed an interesting American native
“(Annie)’d go out in the evening and pick a mess of it … Carry it home and cook it for supper, ‘Cause that’s about all they had to eat.” — lyrics by Tony Joe White Of course, Annie would only...
The $3 Item That Keeps My Houseplants Thriving — and 7 Other Miracle Products for Plant-Lovers with ADHD
Dylan M. Austin is a highly caffeinated writer and creator in Seattle. He is passionate about the LGBTQIA+ community, sobriety, veganism, and thriving with ADHD. When offline, he's hanging out with his dog and tending to an increasingly excessive houseplant collection. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you...
Kicked to the curb? Mums are perennials you can hold onto
Signs of autumn are most apparent in colder climates, where fall foliage sets the landscape ablaze. But regardless of your location, chances are there’s one familiar seasonal sight each year: potted chrysanthemums perched on porches, hanging in baskets, temporarily planted into borders. And soon, they get kicked to the curb with decaying jack-o'-lanterns. Curious and frankly disturbed about the ritual carnage, I asked a few of my Long Island, N.Y., neighbors why they discard their mums. The universal response? They believed them to be annuals.
How To Winterize Hydrangeas
I confess, I don’t do much to prepare my hydrangeas for winter. Most bloom on new wood, which means flower buds form in the spring and don’t need to overwinter. Or they’re the re-blooming types of hydrangeas, which form flower buds on old and new wood. That means if flower buds are killed off over the winter, ones form on the new wood. So I’ll still get some blooms, just later in the year.
thespruce.com
How to Grow and Care for Begonia Maculata
Also known as the polka dot begonia, the spotted begonia, and the angel wing begonia, Begonia maculata is one of the most striking begonias. It was discovered and named by an Italian taxonomist in 1820, who chose the name using the Latin word "macula" which means spotted or mottled. The spotted, elongated leaves are a dark green color that sometimes ranges from olive to forest green. The spots are a pale grey to silver color, and the undersides of the leaves are a rich burnt orange color.
gardeningknowhow.com
Growing Mushrooms In Coffee Grounds At Home
Mushroom lovers can now grow their own fungi. There are kits available containing the growing medium and spawn, or the gardener can make their own substrate. One easy way to source the substrate is from your local coffee shop. Have the shop save their grounds and then bring them home to start a mushroom colony. When you grow mushrooms in coffee grounds it helps reduce waste while providing a perfect medium for the fungi to form.
The Best Plants to Grow in November
Did you miss the chance to plant your shrubs this summer? Do it now, it's probably better! Here's a list of plants to grow in November.
Gardening Without Raised Beds Can Save You Time and Money
A lot of people love using raised beds in their gardens — and understandably so. There are many benefits to using raised beds, and they look pretty nice too. But they aren’t always the best or most convenient option for everyone. Luckily, gardening without raised beds is relatively...
vinlove.net
Growing ‘giant’ Custard apple has earned thousand dollar
QUANG NINH – The coriander seed in Dong Trieu town produces 0.5-1 kg of fruit and is purchased for up to 5$/kg, providing a well-off life for 1,500 households. The price of Custard apples here also fluctuates from 1-2$/kg. This year’s Custard apple crop, Dong Trieu town reached an output of more than 11,000 tons, the price is also the highest ever.
gardeningknowhow.com
Splitting Plants in Autumn
This year’s fall garden to-do list includes dividing perennials for a new bed that I’m planning to put in. Along the driveway we have old looking (and by old, I mean ancient) cinder blocks that the previous owner put in. I hate them, but it’s easier to work with the concrete blocks rather than pull them all out. I already have a smaller bed that I added a few years ago with plants growing next to and around these blocks, which helps camouflage them. I want to add onto this by working my way along the remainder of the driveway. There’s another bed a few feet down too where my monstrous forsythia shrub grows. I’d like to connect this to the other bed.
natureworldnews.com
Bats Contribute to Keep Forests Growing and Protect Tree Seedlings From Insect Damage
Researchers found that bats play a significant role in the forests. Bats are present in caves and in forests, which shows how they protect trees and seedlings from insect damage. The study was published in Ecology and is available to read on the Phys.org website. The research, based on the...
Eco-Friendly Yard Care: How to Make Your Outdoor Space Even Greener
In a lot of neighborhoods, grass lawns are the norm. The problem is that a regular lawn doesn’t provide many environmental benefits. Don’t worry though — if you have a lawn, there are a lot of different things you can do to make it more environmentally-friendly. Eco-friendly...
10 Indoor Plants Delivered Straight To Your Door From Amazon
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Plants can increase our sense of well-being. They can clean our air and are...
These winter plants will help attract wildlife to your garden
As autumn creeps into winter, you’ll likely start seeing less wildlife activity in your garden – but it’s a time when many visitors, including birds, small mammals and some insects, need us most.“Plants are the bedrock of a wildlife-friendly garden, and that includes throughout the winter, despite many being reduced to their skeleton,” says Adrian Thomas, gardening expert at the RSPB (rspb.org.uk) wildlife gardening expert.“There are two key benefits that plants offer: cover and food. Getting through the long, cold nights is challenging for garden birds, so plants that offer dense safe cover will allow them to snooze safely out...
housebeautiful.com
3 brilliant ways to reuse pumpkin seeds in the garden this Halloween
A gardening expert has shared three nifty ways in which you can reuse pumpkin seeds in your garden this Halloween, making sure that no part of pumpkin carving goes to waste. Here's how to embrace the 'grow your own' trend, speed up the process of your compost bin, and feed the birds – all with your leftover pumpkin seeds...
