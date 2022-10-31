Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major Updates Released on Paul Pelosi's HealthNews Breaking LIVE
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Paul Pelosi Attack Suspect Was in U.S. IllegallyNews Breaking LIVEWashington, CA
Up to $1,050 in stimulus money coming your way soonJ.R. HeimbignerCalifornia State
Jack Dorsey’s Bluesky Social is now officially in beta, and will launch soonB.R. Shenoy
Related
Festive photos from San Francisco's Dia de los Muertos celebration in the Mission
The event returned for the first time since 2019.
Buena Vista Cafe: The one touristy Fisherman’s Wharf restaurant locals love
The mark of a great San Francisco tourist destination, after all, is that the locals go there, too.
Oakland neighborhood English pub Commonwealth Cafe is closing
Following a brief reopening for the World Cup, the English pub's closure will become permanent.
Bay Area Safeway temporarily evacuated after customers start coughing
Six adults suddenly started coughing repeatedly at a Safeway on Tuesday, and officials still don't know why.
Cozy San Francisco restaurant Ploy II Thai Cuisine closes after 33 years
The eatery quietly closed its doors after 33 years in business.
Eater
All Across the Bay Area, Cities Still Haven’t Figured Out What to Do About Parklets
It’s more than two years into the pandemic and now it’s a time of reckoning for a number of business owners who constructed parklets across the Bay Area. In San Francisco, the November 1 deadline for parklets loomed over businesses as restaurant and bar owners were forced to decide whether to keep their parklets for good — but with the caveat that many would have to make upgrades to the outdoor dining spaces to meet new city regulations. As of October 27, however, Shared Spaces extended the deadline to January 15 to allow more places to apply to keep their parklets and outdoor dining spaces.
'Soaking early season rains' forecast for the SF Bay Area
After another day of sunny, dry conditions on Friday, the San Francisco Bay Area is expected to see a period of wet weather.
OMG This House Is Really $849k In California
The housing market is INSANE! This property will prove my point, a 480-square-foot home in Oakland, California is listed for $849,000. The what needs to be called a studio has no bedrooms and only one bathroom. The house was built in 1914 and is listed as a single family residence.
Brooke Jenkins dismisses latest controversy, suggests more emails could leak
Jenkins raised the possibility more emails could be released.
Popular Oakland brunch restaurant Aunt Mary's Cafe closing after 14 years
The restaurant counts Guy Fieri and Bernie Sanders among its fans.
'Entwined' art installation returns to Golden Gate Park
Come December, an "Entwined" meadow will be in full bloom in Golden Gate Park. The illuminated art installation, located in Peacock Meadow, will dazzle visitors from Dec. 1, 2022 to March 12, 2023. It is a collaboration between the San Francisco Parks Alliance and the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department, as well as Bay Area artist Charles Gadeken. "This beloved and brilliant installation is something that parkgoers have come...
Catalytic converters stolen from San Francisco Bay Area paratransit buses
Four paratransit buses are the latest vehicles to have their catalytic converters stolen in the Bay Area.
SFGate
Six Residents Vying For Two Open Spots On City Council
With longtime councilmember Ken Carlson still in the running for a seat on the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors, Pleasant Hill voters have two council seats to fill Tuesday. Or maybe just one. Incumbent Sue Noack squares off against five challengers for the two available at-large seats. Planning Commissioner...
LEGEND: Man Drives Around Tenderloin In SF Throwing Thousands In Cash!
WATCH: Man Drives Around The Tenderloin In San Francisco Throwing Thousands In Cash!
Eater
This West Portal Chinese Restaurant Is Offering an ‘Inflation Discount’
The owner of Lazy Susan, the would-be Domino’s of Chinese food, looked around at San Francisco area restaurants and realized businesses have been increasing menu prices to combat rising costs. But according to SFGATE, the business took a different tactic to bring diners back out: taking 10 percent off everything. Owner Hanson Li, who rolled out the deal in September, said he wanted to try out this approach since the restaurateurs he’d spoken to had yet to see an increase in actual profits since raising prices. He thought maybe he could make enough sales to counteract slashing his own prices.
KTVU FOX 2
480-square-foot home listed at $849,000 in Oakland Hills
OAKLAND, Calif. - A 480-square-foot home in the Oakland Hills comes with a list price of $849,000, according to Redfin. The 0 bed/1 bath home located at 3800 Whittle Avenue sits on an 8,760-square-foot lot in the Dimond District. And if it's like other home sales in the Bay Area, there's a high probability it will go for more than asking.
Bay Area Holiday Ice Skating Rinks Open In 2022
Holiday Ice rinks are coming back to the Bay Area!
Decades-old Bay Area Cattlemens could be demolished, replaced with Chick-fil-A
The Cattlemens steakhouse has been part of the community for five decades.
berkeleyside.org
Star pastry chef opens hidden pie patio in Berkeley
For the past couple of years, award-winning pastry chef Angela Pinkerton has been putting out some of the finest pies in the Bay Area, taking her expertise from fine dining at Eleven Madison Park in NYC, and folding it into grandma-inspired butter bombs sold under the name Pie Society. Originally, her west Berkeley kitchen only sold preorders for pickup, but now customers can sit down and stay a while, as she’s opened a “pie patio” with tables and umbrellas right outside the shop.
California businesses are leaving the state at double the rate of previous years
The analysis says California is 'risking its economic future.'
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
28K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0