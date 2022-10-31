ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eater

All Across the Bay Area, Cities Still Haven’t Figured Out What to Do About Parklets

It’s more than two years into the pandemic and now it’s a time of reckoning for a number of business owners who constructed parklets across the Bay Area. In San Francisco, the November 1 deadline for parklets loomed over businesses as restaurant and bar owners were forced to decide whether to keep their parklets for good — but with the caveat that many would have to make upgrades to the outdoor dining spaces to meet new city regulations. As of October 27, however, Shared Spaces extended the deadline to January 15 to allow more places to apply to keep their parklets and outdoor dining spaces.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KIDO Talk Radio

OMG This House Is Really $849k In California

The housing market is INSANE! This property will prove my point, a 480-square-foot home in Oakland, California is listed for $849,000. The what needs to be called a studio has no bedrooms and only one bathroom. The house was built in 1914 and is listed as a single family residence.
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

'Entwined' art installation returns to Golden Gate Park

Come December, an "Entwined" meadow will be in full bloom in Golden Gate Park. The illuminated art installation, located in Peacock Meadow, will dazzle visitors from Dec. 1, 2022 to March 12, 2023. It is a collaboration between the San Francisco Parks Alliance and the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department, as well as Bay Area artist Charles Gadeken. "This beloved and brilliant installation is something that parkgoers have come...
PALO ALTO, CA
SFGate

Six Residents Vying For Two Open Spots On City Council

With longtime councilmember Ken Carlson still in the running for a seat on the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors, Pleasant Hill voters have two council seats to fill Tuesday. Or maybe just one. Incumbent Sue Noack squares off against five challengers for the two available at-large seats. Planning Commissioner...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
Eater

This West Portal Chinese Restaurant Is Offering an ‘Inflation Discount’

The owner of Lazy Susan, the would-be Domino’s of Chinese food, looked around at San Francisco area restaurants and realized businesses have been increasing menu prices to combat rising costs. But according to SFGATE, the business took a different tactic to bring diners back out: taking 10 percent off everything. Owner Hanson Li, who rolled out the deal in September, said he wanted to try out this approach since the restaurateurs he’d spoken to had yet to see an increase in actual profits since raising prices. He thought maybe he could make enough sales to counteract slashing his own prices.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

480-square-foot home listed at $849,000 in Oakland Hills

OAKLAND, Calif. - A 480-square-foot home in the Oakland Hills comes with a list price of $849,000, according to Redfin. The 0 bed/1 bath home located at 3800 Whittle Avenue sits on an 8,760-square-foot lot in the Dimond District. And if it's like other home sales in the Bay Area, there's a high probability it will go for more than asking.
OAKLAND, CA
berkeleyside.org

Star pastry chef opens hidden pie patio in Berkeley

For the past couple of years, award-winning pastry chef Angela Pinkerton has been putting out some of the finest pies in the Bay Area, taking her expertise from fine dining at Eleven Madison Park in NYC, and folding it into grandma-inspired butter bombs sold under the name Pie Society. Originally, her west Berkeley kitchen only sold preorders for pickup, but now customers can sit down and stay a while, as she’s opened a “pie patio” with tables and umbrellas right outside the shop.
BERKELEY, CA
SFGate

SFGate

