Greenville County, SC

FOX Carolina

Bond for man accused of hitting troopers in Greenville Co. denied again

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man accused of hitting two South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers and leaving the scene was denied bond for a second time Friday morning. According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Roger Seawright is facing charges including hit-and-run with great bodily harm, hit-and-run with minor personal injury and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies man shot to death at home in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are investigating after two people were shot on Thursday night. Officers said they responded to Plantation Road after the someone reported the shooting. Officers confirmed that one victim got shot in the leg and was driven to the hospital by a private vehicle.
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Missing mute, deaf teen found in Greenville Co., police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a teen who is deaf and mute who went missing has been found. According to officials, 16-year-old Niyo Elisa was last seen on surveillance video leaving a neighborhood on Cleveland Street between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Friday morning. His guardians realized he was gone when he didn’t get on the school bus to JL Mann High School.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews responding to structure fire in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County dispatch confirmed that crews are responding to a structure fire near Wren School Road and Moore Road. Officials were unable to release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing woman who could be in danger

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Monica C. D. Martin, a missing woman from Anderson County who may be in danger. Deputies said Martin was last seen downtown at the Anderson County Courthouse, where she had court today. They...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man accused of hitting troopers back in court

FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Greenville Police are searching for a deaf and mute 16-year-old. A dog is now recovering at an Upstate shelter after being shot and left for dead in Georgia.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing endangered man in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing endangered man last seen on Wednesday night. Deputies say Travis Briggs was last seen on Salem Church Road at around 7:45 p.m. on November 2 wearing a gray jacket, black t-shirt and headphones.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man acquitted in killing of Uber driver in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A jury found a man not guilty in the killing an Uber driver in Greenville County. Jospeh Johnson, III was charged with murder in the death of Michael Mecklenburg. Mecklenburg was shot to death in April 2017 after dropping off a passenger on Power Street, about two miles from downtown Greenville.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Gap Creek Road

UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are powering through more than one thousand of your submissions that tell us what roads in the Upstate need to be fixed. And we’re bringing them to official’s attention, one week at a time. We’re focusing on Gap Creek Road. This road...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Hydro bike stolen from lake area in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for information on a hydro bike stolen from the lake area in Anderson. Deputies said the hydro bike was stolen from Green Hill Drive between Oct. 28 and Nov. 3. If you or anyone you...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating shooting in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after one person was shot on Tuesday night. Deputies said they responded to Conrad Drive after the call came in at 8:58 p.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered that one person...
FOX Carolina

Rutherford County deputies find missing woman safe

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced that a missing woman who went missing recently was found safe. Deputies believed the woman may have been in a dark color Chrysler Pacifica van with a damaged front bumper.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from crash along Wade Hampton Blvd. in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the pedestrian killed during a crash along Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer. Officials said the crash happened around 6:00 P.M. on Monday. According to officials, two vehicles collided at the intersection of Wade Hampton Boulevard and Memorial Drive,...
GREER, SC

