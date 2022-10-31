Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
Bond for man accused of hitting troopers in Greenville Co. denied again
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man accused of hitting two South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers and leaving the scene was denied bond for a second time Friday morning. According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Roger Seawright is facing charges including hit-and-run with great bodily harm, hit-and-run with minor personal injury and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies man shot to death at home in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are investigating after two people were shot on Thursday night. Officers said they responded to Plantation Road after the someone reported the shooting. Officers confirmed that one victim got shot in the leg and was driven to the hospital by a private vehicle.
FOX Carolina
Missing mute, deaf teen found in Greenville Co., police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a teen who is deaf and mute who went missing has been found. According to officials, 16-year-old Niyo Elisa was last seen on surveillance video leaving a neighborhood on Cleveland Street between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Friday morning. His guardians realized he was gone when he didn’t get on the school bus to JL Mann High School.
FOX Carolina
Driver who died week after I-85 crash in Spartanburg Co. identified
COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A driver died on Thursday, more than a week after a crash on Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County. Troopers said a tractor-trailer ran off the roadway near the 83 mile marker on Oct. 26 and struck a concrete wall. The collision caused the rear trailer...
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to structure fire in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County dispatch confirmed that crews are responding to a structure fire near Wren School Road and Moore Road. Officials were unable to release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing woman who could be in danger
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Monica C. D. Martin, a missing woman from Anderson County who may be in danger. Deputies said Martin was last seen downtown at the Anderson County Courthouse, where she had court today. They...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for runaway 16-year-old in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Shariyah Othella Harris, a 16-year-old who ran away on October 7. Deputies said Harris was last seen at her home in the Taylors area before she left in the middle of the night.
FOX Carolina
Man accused of hitting troopers back in court
FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Greenville Police are searching for a deaf and mute 16-year-old. A dog is now recovering at an Upstate shelter after being shot and left for dead in Georgia.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing endangered man in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing endangered man last seen on Wednesday night. Deputies say Travis Briggs was last seen on Salem Church Road at around 7:45 p.m. on November 2 wearing a gray jacket, black t-shirt and headphones.
FOX Carolina
Man acquitted in killing of Uber driver in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A jury found a man not guilty in the killing an Uber driver in Greenville County. Jospeh Johnson, III was charged with murder in the death of Michael Mecklenburg. Mecklenburg was shot to death in April 2017 after dropping off a passenger on Power Street, about two miles from downtown Greenville.
One dead and another injured in Thursday night shooting
Police in the Electric City are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another person wounded. Anderson Police Officers responded to reported shooting on Plantation Road off Highway 29 around 7:30PM Thursday.
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Gap Creek Road
UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are powering through more than one thousand of your submissions that tell us what roads in the Upstate need to be fixed. And we’re bringing them to official’s attention, one week at a time. We’re focusing on Gap Creek Road. This road...
FOX Carolina
Deputies: Hydro bike stolen from lake area in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for information on a hydro bike stolen from the lake area in Anderson. Deputies said the hydro bike was stolen from Green Hill Drive between Oct. 28 and Nov. 3. If you or anyone you...
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating shooting in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after one person was shot on Tuesday night. Deputies said they responded to Conrad Drive after the call came in at 8:58 p.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered that one person...
Man accused of killing Upstate Uber driver acquitted
The man accused of killing an Upstate Uber driver was acquitted of his charges Thursday.
WYFF4.com
Driver dies after axle flies off tractor-trailer hitting oncoming car on I-85 in Cowpens, troopers say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate driver who was hit by a piece of a tractor-trailer that crashed into a wall on I-85, has died, officials said Thursday. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, said the crash happened on Oct. 26 a little after 10:30 a.m. on I-85 at mile marker 83, two miles north of Cowpens.
FOX Carolina
Multiple arrests following four-day long drug trafficking investigation
A man accused of hitting two troopers and fleeing the scene is expected to appear back in court. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Search underway for missing deaf, mute teen. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Greenville Police are searching for a...
WYFF4.com
Tractor-trailer engulfed in flames closes part of I-85 in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A tractor-trailer fire closed all lanes of southbound Interstate 85 in the Upstate Wednesday, backing up traffic for miles during the evening commute. The incident was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on I-85 south at mile marker 15, which is near the Highway 187 exit,...
FOX Carolina
Rutherford County deputies find missing woman safe
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced that a missing woman who went missing recently was found safe. Deputies believed the woman may have been in a dark color Chrysler Pacifica van with a damaged front bumper.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim from crash along Wade Hampton Blvd. in Greer
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the pedestrian killed during a crash along Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer. Officials said the crash happened around 6:00 P.M. on Monday. According to officials, two vehicles collided at the intersection of Wade Hampton Boulevard and Memorial Drive,...
Comments / 0