markerzone.com
PLAYER SAFETY PUNISHES TREVOR ZEGRAS FOR SPEARING MATT BENNING (VIDEO)
The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced today that Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras has been fined $1,500 for slashing Sharks forward Matt Benning. Slashing was the official call, but this was more of a spear. Zegras definitely could have earned a harsher sentence than he received, but all in all it wasn't the most egregious spear ever. But it was still a spear to the midsection.
markerzone.com
RETIRED ENFORCER RIPS AUSTON MATTHEWS FOR LAST NIGHT'S ANTICS
The Toronto Maple Leafs pummeled the Philadelphia Flyers last night, possibly getting the team back on the right track; only time will tell. But in the game's dying minutes, Auston Matthews and Travis Konecny started jawing at one another and before you knew it, a scrum broke out. Matthews' teammates...
markerzone.com
JOHN TAVARES' HAT-TRICK SETS TORTS OVER THE EDGE (VIDEO)
The Maple Leafs are home after a brutal road trip on which they won 4 out of a possible 10 points facing a resilient Philadelphia Flyers team. Toronto is facing intense media & fan pressure to right the ship, and even though it is early, this is about as close to a must-win game as one could have ten games in.
markerzone.com
CASEY CIZIKAS GETS GAME MISCONDUCT AFTER BARRELING INTO GOALTENDER ALEX STALOCK (VIDEO)
The Chicago Blackhawks and New York Islanders are both down a man in Tuesday night's game after a hard collision near the Blackhawks net. The Isles' Casey Cizikas would get booted from the game due to the collision, while Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock left the game. Cizikis took a back-hander...
markerzone.com
PASTRNAK RECEIVES BIG HIT FROM LINDGREN, TAKES RETALIATORY PENALTY & KNOCKS LINDGREN OUT OF THE GAME
David Pastrnak received two minutes for interference on this play, but it would supremely unsurprising if he receives a call from the NHL's Department of Player Safety for this hit. On top of hitting Pastrnak, Lindgren also laid a decent hit on Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron, and the pride of the Boston Bruins bares no introduction; no pun intended.
markerzone.com
BLACKHAWKS FORCED TO SIGN AHL GOALTENDER TO NHL DEAL DUE TO INJURY CRISIS IN NET
There is an injury crisis in the crease for the Chicago Blackhawks. First, Petr Mrazek was placed on injured reserve on October 23rd with a groin issue, but appears to be close to returning and he's expected to travel with the team on their upcoming road trip. Early in the...
markerzone.com
MITCHELL MILLER - RENOUNCED COYOTES' PICK - SIGNS ENTRY LEVEL CONTRACT WITH NHL CLUB
Mitchell Miller, a 2020 111th overall draft pick of the Arizona Coyotes, has signed an entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins:. Miller's draft selection was renounced by the Coyotes after a story in which he and another teen viciously bullied an intellectually disabled classmate. Miller and the other individual were charged in juvenile court for abusing Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, using racial slurs and forcing him to lick a lollipop they smeared inside of a bathroom urinal.
markerzone.com
SENATORS FORWARD DYLAN GAMBRELL HANDED MATCH PENALTY FOR ATTEMPT TO INJURE (VIDEO)
Ottawa Senators forward Dylan Gambrell had quite the season debut on Tuesday night. In the first period, he scored his first goal of the season to give Ottawa a 1-0 lead. Then in the second period, he was ejected from the game for a dangerous hit on Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Erik Cernak. Cernak was attempting to move the puck in his own zone when Gambrell swooped in with his elbow out, making contact with the Lightning blue liner's head.
markerzone.com
PAIR OF BRUINS LEAVE TEAM'S ROAD TRIP FOR MEDICAL EVALUATION
The Boston Bruins have been the best team in the NHL this season, and it isn't really up for discussion. Through the team's first ten games, the Bruins are off to a 9-1 start with an NHL-best +19 goal differential. Despite missing a few of their top players early on - Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and David Krejci - the Bruins have stormed out of the gate under new head coach Jim Montgomery.
markerzone.com
PENGUINS HEAD COACH GETS HECKLED BY ROWDY SABRES FANS
During the Buffalo Sabres' 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, there was a bit of drama involving Pens' head coach Mike Sullivan. Two Sabres fans were banging on the glass behind Sullivan and the Penguins, and at some point he simply had enough. Sullivan engaged the fans and when security...
markerzone.com
MARK GIORDANO & MICHAEL BUNTING DEFEND AUSTON MATTHEWS FROM FRUSTRATED FLYERS (VIDEO)
The Leafs trounced the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 tonight in a big and timely win. John Tavares' hat-trick proved the difference maker in this one, and John Tortorella was not happy. Torts wasn't the only frustrated Flyer in this game, as the team in orange wasn't about to go down without...
markerzone.com
MILES WOOD AND LUKE SCHENN DROP THE GLOVES, CANUCKS' JOSHUA EJECTED FOR THIRD MAN-IN (VIDEO)
Luke Schenn threw a couple of big hits - first on Nate Bastian and then on Mike McLeod - and Miles Wood could not let it stand. The Devils are up 4-1 on the Canucks right now, so frustration could be at play here. Dakota Joshua was tossed from the...
markerzone.com
SUTTER CALLS OUT HUBERDEAU AFTER FLAMES LOSS TO KRAKEN
Despite the Calgary Flames solid 5-3-0 start to the season, newcomer Jonathan Huberdeau has struggled to produce thus far. Those struggles continued against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night, and his head coach in Darryl Sutter is growing tired of it. The Flames lost a very winnable game to the...
markerzone.com
MATTHEW TKACHUK VOICES SUPPORT FOR MULLETT ARENA
Over the past week, the Arizona Coyotes franchise as well as their temporary home, the Mullett Arena, have taken plenty of shots. By no means does the building live up to NHL standards, as it seats only 5,000 people and doesn't have very many luxury suites. Due in large part...
markerzone.com
BRADEN SCHNEIDER DESTROYS TRENT FREDERIC & FIGHTS A.J. GREER
This game has turned into a bloodbath in a quick, fast and in a hurry. In response to David Pastrnak's big time hit that took NYR's Ryan Lindgren out of the game, it was only a matter of time before one of his teammates responded. 21-year old defenseman Braden Schneider...
markerzone.com
THE OTTAWA SENATORS HAVE REPORTEDLY DRAWN INTEREST FROM ONE OF HOLLYWOOD'S BIGGEST STARS
According to a piece by People Magazine, Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is interested in purchasing the recently listed Ottawa Senators hockey club. Reynolds, 46, hails from Vancouver, B.C. and has a net worth of approximately $150 million, per CelebrityNetWorth.com. According to a recent report, measuring the valuations of the NHL's...
markerzone.com
A SLEWFOOT ON UNSUSPECTING OPPONENT DURING STOPPAGE GETS PLAYER BOOTED FROM GAME
A player in the Swedish Hockey League was booted from a game and is likely facing suspension after a terrible takedown on an unsuspecting opponent during a stoppage in play. There was around five minutes left in the first period in the game between Timrå and Växjö when things started to get somewhat heated. During a stoppage in play, Växjö's Ludvig Nilsson came up behind Timrå's Emil Pettersson, who was heading to the bench for a change, and knocked him down hard with what appears to be a blatant slewfoot.
markerzone.com
RETRO JERSEY, RETRO CELLY FOR PITTSBURGH'S JASON ZUCKER
The Pittsburgh Penguins match up against the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday night with both team wearing their newest 'Reverse Retro' jerseys. Early in the first period, Penguins' forward Jason Zucker scored a one-timer on a 2-on-1 break. Following his goal, Zucker went full retro with his celebration:. Zucker was channeling his...
markerzone.com
BRUINS, PENGUINS UNVEIL LOGOS FOR 2023 WINTER CLASSIC
On Tuesday night, the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins faced off with two months to go until the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park. The two teams took this opportunity to unveil their logos for the event, which will be held on January 2nd, rather than January 1st this season, likely to avoid losing viewership due to NFL being played on the Sunday.
