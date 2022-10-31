ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

KRQE News 13

Clippers out to maintain momentum in clash with Spurs

The Los Angeles Clippers will look to build on the momentum forged in back-to-back wins when they square off against the up-and-down San Antonio Spurs in the final game of a two-game road trip on Friday. The Clippers head to the Alamo City after a 109-101 win in Houston on...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KRQE News 13

Skidding Warriors search for answers in New Orleans

The Golden State Warriors are wrapping up a five-game road trip that has gone very poorly. The New Orleans Pelicans are back home for one game after a road trip that could have been a success but wasn’t. The Warriors have lost four consecutive games as they visit the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KRQE News 13

Astros rookie star Peña delivers again in World Series win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jeremy Peña trotted around third base, looked toward the Houston dugout and gave the most casual two-handed shrug you’ll ever see on a ballfield. Like it was any routine game in May. Only this was November. In the World Series. In the biggest game...
HOUSTON, TX
KRQE News 13

Lakers look for third straight win, face Jazz

Feeling at least slightly better about the road ahead, the Los Angeles Lakers will take their first winning streak of the season into a home contest Friday against the Utah Jazz. The Lakers started the season 0-5 but have since defeated the Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans in succession,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRQE News 13

Pascal Siakam leads surging Raptors against Luka Doncic, Mavs

There will be a clash of surging stars — Pascal Siakam and Luka Doncic — on Friday night when the Toronto Raptors visit the Dallas Mavericks. Siakam reeled off his second triple-double of the season Wednesday with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in only 27:34 of playing time in the Raptors’ 143-100 romp over the host San Antonio Spurs.
DALLAS, TX

