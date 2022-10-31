Read full article on original website
Ray Guy, NFL punting legend and Hall of Fame player, dead at 73
Guy was the first pure punter in the history of the NFL draft to be picked in the first round.
Former Patriots player defends the team’s often criticized culture
"We did have fun," Chris Long said, contrasting with comments a former Eagles teammate of his made. Former Patriots defensive end Chris Long was put in an uncomfortable spot in the days after his Eagles team defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson said at...
Broncos bye week boosted with momentum
For quarterback Russell Wilson, there was a renewed sense of optimism following the team's 21-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars at London's famed Wembley Stadium.
Durant: Nets 'could have kept quiet' about Irving, tumult
Kevin Durant says the Brooklyn Nets could have handled this tumultuous week differently
KRQE News 13
Clippers out to maintain momentum in clash with Spurs
The Los Angeles Clippers will look to build on the momentum forged in back-to-back wins when they square off against the up-and-down San Antonio Spurs in the final game of a two-game road trip on Friday. The Clippers head to the Alamo City after a 109-101 win in Houston on...
KRQE News 13
Skidding Warriors search for answers in New Orleans
The Golden State Warriors are wrapping up a five-game road trip that has gone very poorly. The New Orleans Pelicans are back home for one game after a road trip that could have been a success but wasn’t. The Warriors have lost four consecutive games as they visit the...
KRQE News 13
Astros rookie star Peña delivers again in World Series win
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jeremy Peña trotted around third base, looked toward the Houston dugout and gave the most casual two-handed shrug you’ll ever see on a ballfield. Like it was any routine game in May. Only this was November. In the World Series. In the biggest game...
KRQE News 13
Lakers look for third straight win, face Jazz
Feeling at least slightly better about the road ahead, the Los Angeles Lakers will take their first winning streak of the season into a home contest Friday against the Utah Jazz. The Lakers started the season 0-5 but have since defeated the Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans in succession,...
KRQE News 13
Pascal Siakam leads surging Raptors against Luka Doncic, Mavs
There will be a clash of surging stars — Pascal Siakam and Luka Doncic — on Friday night when the Toronto Raptors visit the Dallas Mavericks. Siakam reeled off his second triple-double of the season Wednesday with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in only 27:34 of playing time in the Raptors’ 143-100 romp over the host San Antonio Spurs.
