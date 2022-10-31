ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The sick twist of fate underlying the Paul Pelosi attack

Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is recovering from a potentially conspiracy-driven attack at a hospital named after someone who helped make the Pelosi family into a pariah on the right: Mark Zuckerberg. Yes, Paul Pelosi has been undergoing treatment at San Francisco’s Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital...
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Ivana Trump Was Reportedly 'Totally Broken Down' After Her Ex Donald Trump Was Elected President

The death of Ivana Trump in July took many people by surprise, but it seems her downfall came much earlier than 2022. Her life took a dramatic turn when her ex-husband, Donald Trump, became the 45th President of the United States and her socialite calendar suddenly became empty. In the 1980s, Ivana and Donald were the toast of the town and on everyone’s New York City invite list. After their infamous divorce, she was still a beloved figure on the social scene and rarely found herself in the same type of controversies as her ex-husband. Her longtime friend and fashion designer...
Putin Facing Revolt After Soldiers Aren't Paid

Over 100 conscripted Russian soldiers staged a revolt, saying that they have not been paid by the Russian government since being mobilized. The men from Chuvashia staged a strike in the training center in Ulyanovsk, reported independent Russian news organization 7x7 Horizontal Russia. The soldiers told the news outlet that they were promised 195,000 rubles (about $3,170) but never received the money, so they stopped fighting.
Cameron Smith: Biden’s midterm lecture has me seeing red

This is an opinion column. President Joe Biden’s strongest argument for electing Democrats is that some Republicans are a threat to democracy. Taking to the airwaves for a national address, the president continued to warn of shadowy threats to democracy that can only be remedied by electing Democrats. I don’t usually get worked up about politics, but Biden’s closing remarks left me seeing red.
Trump ally Tom Barrack acquitted of foreign agent charges

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s inaugural committee chair, Tom Barrack, was acquitted of all counts Friday at a federal trial in which he was accused of using his personal access to the former president to secretly promote the interests of the United Arab Emirates. The jury in Brooklyn deliberated three days before finding Barrack not guilty of acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government, obstruction of justice and making false statements. Barrack had vehemently denied the charges. Barrack, a 75-year-old California billionaire, is an old friend of Trump and chaired the Republican’s inaugural committee. He was among a long line of Trump associates to face various criminal charges. The verdict touched off a tearful celebration among Barrack and his supporters, who took group photos in the courtroom. Outside court, Barrack proclaimed, “God bless America,” and said that he intended to get a drink and go see the Statue of Liberty.
How faith shaped the life of a president and first lady

The president who called for a “kinder, gentler” America, and the last one to have fought in World War II, was shaped by a deep faith in God, a Birmingham-born author says in a new biography. President George H.W. Bush, and his wife, First Lady Barbara, were both...
