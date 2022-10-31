Read full article on original website
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
MSNBC
The sick twist of fate underlying the Paul Pelosi attack
Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is recovering from a potentially conspiracy-driven attack at a hospital named after someone who helped make the Pelosi family into a pariah on the right: Mark Zuckerberg. Yes, Paul Pelosi has been undergoing treatment at San Francisco’s Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital...
Donald Trump’s biracial ex-girlfriend Kara Young says he told her she got her intelligence from white father
Donald Trump suggests he would not return to Twitter if Elon Musk reinstates his account. Donald Trump’s biracial former girlfriend Kara Young has broken her silence about an incident where he told her she got her intelligence from her white father. Speaking to Inside Edition on Tuesday in her...
Elon Musk clarifies that Donald Trump and other banned accounts won't be allowed back on Twitter before the midterm elections, if at all
Elon Musk said banned Twitter accounts will not be allowed back for "at least a few more weeks." This means that former president Donald Trump will not be on Twitter before the midterm elections. Trump was suspended from Twitter in January 2021 after the Capitol riot for inciting violence. Elon...
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Ivana Trump Was Reportedly 'Totally Broken Down' After Her Ex Donald Trump Was Elected President
The death of Ivana Trump in July took many people by surprise, but it seems her downfall came much earlier than 2022. Her life took a dramatic turn when her ex-husband, Donald Trump, became the 45th President of the United States and her socialite calendar suddenly became empty. In the 1980s, Ivana and Donald were the toast of the town and on everyone’s New York City invite list. After their infamous divorce, she was still a beloved figure on the social scene and rarely found herself in the same type of controversies as her ex-husband. Her longtime friend and fashion designer...
Donald Trump makes bizarre statement that ‘some of us have horrible children’ in rally rant about inheritance
Trump says 'some of us have horrible children' during Iowa rally. Donald Trump has taken what appears to be a bizarre swipe at his own brood as he told attendees at an Iowa rally that “some of us have horrible children”. The former president took to the stage...
“They had a damn insider on SCOTUS”: Experts alarmed after Trump lawyer emails inadvertently leak
Former President Donald Trump's lawyers believed that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was their best bet to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to newly released emails. Eight emails obtained by POLITICO revealed correspondence among Trump lawyers discussing legal strategies to convince Republican members of Congress to block...
"Here we go": Judge “upbraids” Trump attorney in court for not knowing what “objectively” means
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron reportedly admonished an attorney for former President Donald Trump after he changed the definition...
Putin Facing Revolt After Soldiers Aren't Paid
Over 100 conscripted Russian soldiers staged a revolt, saying that they have not been paid by the Russian government since being mobilized. The men from Chuvashia staged a strike in the training center in Ulyanovsk, reported independent Russian news organization 7x7 Horizontal Russia. The soldiers told the news outlet that they were promised 195,000 rubles (about $3,170) but never received the money, so they stopped fighting.
Kimmel Is Certain Trump’s Jan. 6 Testimony Will Be a Lie: ‘When Donald Trump Takes an Oath, It Ends in Divorce’ (Video)
Jimmy Kimmel is just one of many celebrities who believe that Donald Trump’s testimony before the Jan. 6 committee can’t be trusted. After all, Trump has taken oaths before – and they haven’t exactly worked out well, according to the late night host. During his monologue...
Paul Pelosi attack bodycam, 911 call remain undisclosed as suspect David DePape due back in court
A San Francisco judge set Dec.14 as the preliminary hearing date for David DePape, the 42-year-old Canadian accused of attacking Paul Pelosi in Pelosi's home.
Cameron Smith: Biden’s midterm lecture has me seeing red
This is an opinion column. President Joe Biden’s strongest argument for electing Democrats is that some Republicans are a threat to democracy. Taking to the airwaves for a national address, the president continued to warn of shadowy threats to democracy that can only be remedied by electing Democrats. I don’t usually get worked up about politics, but Biden’s closing remarks left me seeing red.
Trump ally Tom Barrack acquitted of foreign agent charges
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s inaugural committee chair, Tom Barrack, was acquitted of all counts Friday at a federal trial in which he was accused of using his personal access to the former president to secretly promote the interests of the United Arab Emirates. The jury in Brooklyn deliberated three days before finding Barrack not guilty of acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government, obstruction of justice and making false statements. Barrack had vehemently denied the charges. Barrack, a 75-year-old California billionaire, is an old friend of Trump and chaired the Republican’s inaugural committee. He was among a long line of Trump associates to face various criminal charges. The verdict touched off a tearful celebration among Barrack and his supporters, who took group photos in the courtroom. Outside court, Barrack proclaimed, “God bless America,” and said that he intended to get a drink and go see the Statue of Liberty.
Climate protests criticized; but Germany missing 2030 goal
German officials are urging environmental activists to engage in "constructive" protests and avoid endangering lives
How faith shaped the life of a president and first lady
The president who called for a “kinder, gentler” America, and the last one to have fought in World War II, was shaped by a deep faith in God, a Birmingham-born author says in a new biography. President George H.W. Bush, and his wife, First Lady Barbara, were both...
Russian soldiers are reported to be taking over Ukrainians' homes in Kherson
A resident of the Russian-occupied capital of Ukraine's Kherson region says soldiers are forcing civilians from their apartments and moving in themselves.
