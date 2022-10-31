The KC Mavericks play the Utah Grizzlies at home Tuesday. Four more home games follow

The Kansas City Mavericks are back in town to kick off a five-game homestand beginning Tuesday against the Utah Grizzlies at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.

Off to a 2-1-0 start this season after splitting a weekend series against the Rapid City Rush, the Mavericks’ offense is already playing at a high level.

Forward Pascal Laberge leads all Mavericks players with six points (two goals, four assists) and returning forward Nick Pastujov is tied for the Kansas City lead with three goals after finding the back of the net in both games at Rapid City.

Starrett starring

Kansas City’s win on Saturday was led by goaltender Shane Starrett. He stopped all 18 shots he faced and notched the Mavericks’ first shutout since February of last season. Starrett’s .941 save percentage leads all ECHL goalies so far this season (minimum two games played).

Here’s the homestand

The Mavericks kick off a five-game homestand with games against Western Conference foes Utah, Iowa and Tulsa.

The puck drops at 7:05 on Tuesday. Seats are still available at kcmavericks.com or by calling or texting 816-252-7825.