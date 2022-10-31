ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skaneateles, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

No restaurants have failed health inspection: October 16-22

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 16 to October 22. All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection! You can see a list of all locations that were operating acceptably below: Apulia Fire Company 6441 State Route […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

STACKER (WSYR-TV) – Looking to pair a bite and a beer this weekend? Here are the highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor. Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Fulton couple open Syracuse’s newest community center

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The building which used to be the Boys and Girls Club in Syracuse’s Tipp Hill neighborhood, is now the Tipperary Hill Community Center. “What we hope to this is something that long survives us,” said Travis Doty, the center’s Board President. Doty and his wife Nicole are from Fulton and bought […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Satisfying comfort food downtown is just Across the Hall: (Dining Out Review)

Syracuse, N.Y. — A simple menu, affordable pricing, comfort food. These qualities work together to formulate a great dining choice for downtown workers on their lunch breaks. They also fit the bill for those looking to remedy a well-earned hangover. I may or may not have fallen into the latter category when I visited Across The Hall Café a couple of Saturdays ago with my friend.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Early voting times and locations

Onondaga|Cayuga|Cortland|Madison|Oneida|Oswego|Tompkins|Wayne (WSYR-TV) — General Election Early Voting for the 2022 election will be from October 29 – November 6 in New York State. Dates, times, and voting locations for different counties can be found below. ONONDAGA COUNTY Early Voting Hours: Saturday, October 29, 2022: 9:00 AM- 5:00 PM Sunday, October 30, 2022: 9:00 AM- 5:00 PM Monday, October 31, 2022: 10:00 […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA

Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
SYRACUSE, NY
ithaca.com

One Home at a Time

Growing up with a contractor father in Dryden, New York, Matt Dennis learned how to make things work. “I tried to get the most out of every scrap of wood I used; to be economical, reuse old things and recycle things I no longer needed.”. As a well-known and...
DRYDEN, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

The Barksville Inn to move to Lansing

For over seven years, The Barksville Inn in Brooktondale has welcomed hundreds of furry “guests.” Soon, it’ll be starting a new chapter as leaders there look to move the business to Lansing at 89 Goodman Rd. by early next year. The Barksville Inn is a “hotel for...
LANSING, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
66K+
Followers
52K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy