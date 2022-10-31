Read full article on original website
With mounting debt, a CNY brewery loses its founder and faces an uncertain future
Hamilton, N.Y. — The owner and co-founder of Good Nature Farm Brewery near Hamilton has turned the operation over to a court-appointed receiver after finding herself unable to pay a mortgage debt. The future of the brewery and tasting room at 1727 State Route 12B south of Hamilton is...
No restaurants have failed health inspection: October 16-22
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 16 to October 22. All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection! You can see a list of all locations that were operating acceptably below: Apulia Fire Company 6441 State Route […]
House of the Week: Brothers agree their ‘visionary’ father created ‘family friendly’ home on Onondaga Hill
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – When they were growing up, brothers David and Joe Davoli thought their school bus driver had the easiest, and quickest, route in Onondaga County. “Everyone got off at our stop,” Joe said, “to play at our parents’ home.”
Plan still in motion to transform Great Northern Mall into lifestyle center
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Despite confusion over when Great Northern Mall could shut down for good, the plan to transform the property into a lifestyle center is still a go. Tenants were told in a letter their leases are being terminated and they have to “vacate” their...
"200,000 to 400,000 people:" Neighbors, real estate prepare for Micron population boom
Clay, N.Y. — During the NY-22 Congressional Debate, both nominees, Brandon Williams (R) and Francis Conole (D) had plenty of disagreements. The one thing they did agree on was how Micron will impact neighborhoods surrounding the town of Clay and education. The microchip manufacturer is years away from being...
Highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
STACKER (WSYR-TV) – Looking to pair a bite and a beer this weekend? Here are the highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor. Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to […]
Fulton couple open Syracuse’s newest community center
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The building which used to be the Boys and Girls Club in Syracuse’s Tipp Hill neighborhood, is now the Tipperary Hill Community Center. “What we hope to this is something that long survives us,” said Travis Doty, the center’s Board President. Doty and his wife Nicole are from Fulton and bought […]
Town of Canandaigua announces water contamination level is corrected
Town officials also added that there is currently no boil advisory in effect and there are no restrictions on water usage.
Many CNY restaurants took federal money to help during Covid. Some closed anyway (list)
When Stone’s Steakhouse in DeWitt closed for good last week, it did so after receiving nearly half a million dollars in federal money aimed at helping restaurants survive during the Covid pandemic. But it wasn’t the only Central New York restaurant to take the taxpayer-funded grants and close anyway....
Syracuse airport to build 2,000 parking spaces to ease congestion
Syracuse, N.Y. –The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority is planning to build 2,000 more parking spaces at Syracuse Hancock International Airport, a 44% increase designed to end frequent congestion during peak travel periods. The airport has a little more than 4,500 surface and garage parking spaces, which often fill up...
Satisfying comfort food downtown is just Across the Hall: (Dining Out Review)
Syracuse, N.Y. — A simple menu, affordable pricing, comfort food. These qualities work together to formulate a great dining choice for downtown workers on their lunch breaks. They also fit the bill for those looking to remedy a well-earned hangover. I may or may not have fallen into the latter category when I visited Across The Hall Café a couple of Saturdays ago with my friend.
Early voting times and locations
Onondaga|Cayuga|Cortland|Madison|Oneida|Oswego|Tompkins|Wayne (WSYR-TV) — General Election Early Voting for the 2022 election will be from October 29 – November 6 in New York State. Dates, times, and voting locations for different counties can be found below. ONONDAGA COUNTY Early Voting Hours: Saturday, October 29, 2022: 9:00 AM- 5:00 PM Sunday, October 30, 2022: 9:00 AM- 5:00 PM Monday, October 31, 2022: 10:00 […]
Syracuse city offices exit downtown flatiron building, making way for developers
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The city of Syracuse plans to sell an historic downtown building that has housed government offices for more than 30 years to developers, who will re-purpose it into a combination of commercial space and housing. The city announced its plans for the 153-year-old flatiron building that currently...
$50K Powerball ticket sold in Phoenix
One of the winning tickets was purchased at Lucci Pizza Grill & Store on East River Road in Rochester.
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA
Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
Four New York Towns Named Some Of The Best In The County
Four cities in New York State were recently named some of the best places to live in the entire county. US News and World Report recently published their "Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023" list and four cities in New York made it into the Top 50.
One Home at a Time
Growing up with a contractor father in Dryden, New York, Matt Dennis learned how to make things work. “I tried to get the most out of every scrap of wood I used; to be economical, reuse old things and recycle things I no longer needed.”. As a well-known and...
DEC issues $500,000 penalty against Ontario County Landfill owner and operators
Multiple waste services will pay a $500,000 civil penalty for violating the State Environmental Conservation Law and are required to implement comprehensive corrective actions to help prevent future violations at the facility.
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!. My dad was born in Syracuse but got married and had kids in Albany - and even though I wasn't born in Central NY, I've paid my fair share of visits out that way. The first Syracuse men's basketball game...
The Barksville Inn to move to Lansing
For over seven years, The Barksville Inn in Brooktondale has welcomed hundreds of furry “guests.” Soon, it’ll be starting a new chapter as leaders there look to move the business to Lansing at 89 Goodman Rd. by early next year. The Barksville Inn is a “hotel for...
