KCCI.com
School threat investigation underway in Clive
CLIVE, Iowa — A juvenile is in custody after threatening another student outside of Crestview School of Inquiry in Clive on Thursday afternoon. Police say the suspect pointed a toy gun at another juvenile. When officers arrived, they found the suspect and a toy gun. KCCI contacted the West...
Des Moines settles police phone seizure case for $125K
Des Moines agreed last week to pay $125,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging police illegally seized the cell phone of a man who recorded officers parking illegally.Details: The agreement was obtained Thursday by Axios through a public records request.Catch up fast: Daniel Robbins was briefly detained and his phone was confiscated by DSM police for 12 days in 2018 after he was seen documenting officers who he believed were illegally parking in front of the station.He sued, alleging they violated his First and Fourth Amendment rights.What happened: A federal judge dismissed the case in 2019, saying Robbins had given reasonable...
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines woman injured, arrested for public intoxication
A West Des Moines woman was injured in a fall while “heavily intoxicated” Wednesday night in Waukee, which led to her arrest. Tamatha Ann Laforce, 54, of 1122 62nd St., West Des Moines, was charged with public intoxication and as a fugitive from justice. The incident began about...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Man's Probation Revoked in BV County Due to Des Moines Shooting ; Will Serve Additional Prison Time
A Storm Lake man had his probation revoked this week in Buena Vista County District Court due to being involved in a shooting incident in Des Moines last year. In January of 2021, Reath Yak pleaded guilty in BV County to 2nd Degree Theft and two counts of 3rd Degree Burglary. He was placed on probation for three years with the Iowa Department of Corrections. Yak was arrested by Storm Lake Police in October of 2020, as he was wanted on multiple BV County warrants for theft and burglary.
Iowa woman dies after Sunday motorcycle accident; man still in critical condition
Ross was the passenger on a motorcycle that collided with a car around 3:35 a.m. Sunday at 19th Street and the westbound I-235 off-ramp.
KCCI.com
Police: Iowa man crashed stolen vehicle into tree
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A Quad Cities man is facing multiple charges after leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen vehicle and later crashing into a tree. William McCaskill faces multiple charges, including felony eluding, burglary, possession of firearm as a felon and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Corydon Times-Republican
Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect
A resident of Ridgewood Specialty Care in Ottumwa contracted gangrene, according to state records. Inspectors also allege that a worker at the home yelled, “Shut the f--- up,” at a resident with a brain dysfunction. (Photo via Google Earth) Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West...
KCRG.com
Des Moines hospital sees record number of kids in emergency room
Linn County Sheriff's Office to raise money participating in three months of no shaving. For the next three months, you may see many deputies with the Linn County sheriff's office with more facial hair. Updated: 5 hours ago. Iowa City is taking a stance against a proposed gun rights amendment...
KCCI.com
Johnston officer injured after shooting self in foot at Altoona police indoor shooting range
ALTOONA, Iowa — A Johnston police officer was injured after shooting themself in the foot at the Altoona Police Department shooting range. According to Johnston police, the injury happened Thursday morning during training. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
KCCI.com
Woman in hospital after shooting in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman has been taken to the hospital after a shooting on East 35th Street in Des Moines on Monday. Des Moines police say the woman was shot in the abdomen. She was conscious and alert at the scene and was transported to the hospital.
Ankeny teacher seriously injured in bicycle crash defying odds after weeks in a coma
DES MOINES, Iowa — The harrowing journey has provided inspiration. “Just trying to stay hopeful when you are in the middle of a wind storm that you are gonna see a sunny day again,” said Sadie Lage. The recovery process has showed determination. “He’s in there and he’s fighting and I don’t think he’ll stop […]
Union County Man arrested on Assault and Drug Possession Charges
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 62-year-old John Edgar Dickerson of Creston at his residence on Thursday for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, 1st Offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and domestic abuse assault, 1st Offense. Officers transported Dickerson to the Union County Jail and held him on no bond until a judge could see him.
New Trial Ordered in Iowa Fisticuffs That Led to Death
Boys will be boys. A little good-natured ribbing. Some friendly fisticuffs. It's all fun and games until the person on the receiving end of the punch dies. That happened in July 2017 when, according to the Des Moines Register, 20-year-old Jacob Henkelman allegedly "demanded" another man punch him at a party, and Henkelman later died. According to the Register:
KCCI.com
Woman injured in I-235 motorcycle crash has died
DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman who was injured ina serious motorcycle crash on Oct. 30 has died, according to Des Moines police. Police said 35-year-old Lynz Ross, of Des Moines, died Wednesday. She had been in critical condition. Ross was a passenger on the motorcycle when it crashed...
iheart.com
Man Dies After Des Moines Motorcycle Crash
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines Police say a man critically hurt in a motorcycle crash last weekend has died. Police say 23-year-old Cole McBee's motorcycle collided with a car on Douglas Avenue near 27th Street, early Sunday. Des Moines Fire Department medics transported McBee to a local hospital, he...
KCCI.com
One dead after weekend motorcycle crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man has died after amotorcycle crash on the northeast side of Des Moines. Police say that at approximately 12:08 a.m. Oct. 30, patrol officers and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a crash near 27th Street and East Douglas Avenue.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force: Eight arrested after sting operation
Des Moines — Eight people were arrested on solicitation charges after a three-day sting operation in the Des Moines Metro. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, the Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force's operation targeted people who sought out sexual activity from underage juveniles. The...
Iowa Truck Driver Arrested for Colorado Murder
John Thoren of Ankeny, Iowa was sleeping in his semi-truck in the wee hours of the morning on Friday, October 28, when he was woken up by loud banging noises on the side of his truck. To Thoren's surprise, a woman whom he claims he didn't know, was hurling rocks...
KCRG.com
Man stabbed in neck outside Oskaloosa college dorm; student arrested
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday morning at approximately 12:34 am, police were displaced to Eltse Hall at William Penn University for a report of a stabbing. Crews arrived and found a 21-year-old victim outside the building with a laceration to his lower neck. He was applying pressure to the wound and told police the individual that stabbed him went by the name Z-Bo and which dorm to find him in.
KCCI.com
Grinnell law enforcement offers reward to find who is responsible for racist vandalism
Law enforcement officials are asking for the public's help and offering a $2,000 reward to find out who is responsible for acts of racism. Grinnell police are investigating two separate reported cases of racial harassment. No additional details were provided in those cases. Officials say similar incidents took place at...
