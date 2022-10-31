13-year-old steals vehicle; loses life in head-on collision

PARSONS, Kan. – Parsons Police Officers say a 13-year-old is dead following a head-on collision with a semi-truck on US 400 Highway.

Deputies say the collision occured just West of the U.S. 59 Highway Junction on October 27.

Labette County Sheriff’s Department and officers with the PPD responded to the scene.

According to the crash report, a 2022 GMC Sierra was traveling westbound when it crossed into the eastbound lane and struck a tractor-trailer head-on.

Officers identified the driver of the Sierra as a 13-year-old runaway from Successful Dreams. The report indicated the juvenile stole a vehicle from Tom Davis Auto Group before the collision.

Parsons Police Chief Robert Spinks said, “These crashes are never easy. They are hard for the emergency responder that must work them. They are hard for the community to hear about but most of all they are impossible for the families to comprehend. I have been told that the juvenile did not survive after being transported. This hit our community hard. My sympathies go out to everyone involved. I only hope that this terrible incident learned form to avoid another senseless loss of life.”

Police say the driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.

