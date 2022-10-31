ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parsons, KS

13-year-old steals vehicle; loses life in head-on collision

By Andre Louque
 4 days ago

PARSONS, Kan. – Parsons Police Officers say a 13-year-old is dead following a head-on collision with a semi-truck on US 400 Highway.

Deputies say the collision occured just West of the U.S. 59 Highway Junction on October 27.

Labette County Sheriff’s Department and officers with the PPD responded to the scene.

According to the crash report, a 2022 GMC Sierra was traveling westbound when it crossed into the eastbound lane and struck a tractor-trailer head-on.

Officers identified the driver of the Sierra as a 13-year-old runaway from Successful Dreams. The report indicated the juvenile stole a vehicle from Tom Davis Auto Group before the collision.

Parsons Police Chief Robert Spinks said, “These crashes are never easy. They are hard for the emergency responder that must work them. They are hard for the community to hear about but most of all they are impossible for the families to comprehend. I have been told that the juvenile did not survive after being transported. This hit our community hard. My sympathies go out to everyone involved. I only hope that this terrible incident learned form to avoid another senseless loss of life.”

Police say the driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.

DeeDeeto2
2d ago

For those of you who assume the worst, you should be ashamed of yourself! True, he won't be stealing again...he is dead. I hope that you are happy with your statement. Natalie! This young man had a family, friends and other people who cared about him. To say that he turned bad Carter, just goes to show you that you know nothing about this child. No one knows the struggles he was facing. We have no way of knowing how he felt at the time this nightmare occurred. It was obviously enough that he made a poor decision to do what he did. Guest, good way to think about this precious child. We will never know what he was thinking. Yes, he was a runaway with a troubled mind. Billy Bob Jones... that does NOT mean if you do the crime, you pay the time. REALLY? He was a troubled young boy who paid his life for stealing a truck that had the keys in it. He was 13! I don't condone stealing the truck, however -- even if he had lived, he still would not have faced the death penalty! The children that have behavioral or family problems, need others to care! Not to be demeaned and treated like they don't matter. They need to know they DO matter! I'm very saddened that this tragedy has happened as several on here have stated. Those of you with negativity in your hearts and minds...need to be speaking to Jesus and open your hearts to help others. I'm thankful that the semi-truck driver is uninjured. We must all do our parts in helping our youth. They are the future of this cou

itsjustme
3d ago

Wow, this is really sad. My heart goes out to family and friends. RIP🥺🕊️🙏

