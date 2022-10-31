Read full article on original website
Chipley Bugle
First Baptist Church Fall Festival
First Baptist Chipley will host their community-wide Fall Festival on Sunday, November 6th at 4 PM. The festival will have a candy walk, carnival-style games, hot dogs, popcorn, and much more! This event is FREE for the entire community. We encourage everyone who plans to attend to pre-register at https://bit.ly/3Df3hnB.
Cottondale, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
mypanhandle.com
Bay County Council on Aging holding fall festival
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay County Council on Aging is making the final preparation for their annual ‘Fall Festival’ on Saturday, November 5. The festival will run from 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and is taking place at the Bay County Council on Aging’s senior center located at 1116 Frankford Avenue in Panama City.
waltonoutdoors.com
Tour of homes in DeFuniak Springs Dec. 3
St. Agatha’s Episcopal Church presents A Christmas Tour of Homes, hosted in partnership with Visit South Walton. Hosted on Saturday, December 3, from 10 AM – 5 PM. The event will benefit preservation efforts for the church’s three historic structures in DeFuniak Springs. The tour starts at the Visitor’s Center at 1162 Circle Drive, where you pick up your reserved tickets or purchase tickets. You will also be given a tour guide and map for the homes, attractions and concurrent activities.
niceville.com
Thunderbird Powwow is this weekend in Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla — The 2022 Thunderbird Intertribal Powwow is November 4-6 at the Mullet Festival grounds in Niceville. Experience the colorful sights and distinctive sounds of Native American dancing, drumming, and singing. Spend the day with craft makers, singers, dancers, flute players, storytellers, and exhibits. Sponsored by the Thunderbird...
Gulf Coast Jam announces fourth headliner
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Kane Brown will be one of the headliners for the Gulf Coast Jam music festival in Panama City Beach next year. Executive Director Rendy Lovelady said Brown played Gulf Coast Jam in 2017, and it’s incredible to see how his career has exploded over the last five years. Lovelady […]
Community mourning the loss of a local leader
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Locals are mourning the loss of a Bay County community leader. Albert “A.J.” Bacon Sr. passed away Saturday after battling cancer. He was 60 years old. A.J. was born and raised in Natchez, Mississippi, enlisting in the Air Force right out of high school. After serving 20 years, he settled […]
getthecoast.com
The old Bluewater Zoo building to be demolished, replaced with new museum in Downtown Fort Walton Beach
On Tuesday, the Fort Walton Beach City Council approved the demolition bid for the old Bluewater Zoo building and public restrooms in downtown Fort Walton Beach. The property is located at 159 Miracle Strip Parkway SE and is adjacent to the City’s Indian Temple Mound Museum site. Back in...
Fourteen lights are not working on Hathaway Bridge
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s been years since all of the street lights on the Hathaway Bridge have worked properly. The Hathaway Bridge is a state roadway but the state has a maintenance agreement with Panama City. “There’s 54 lights on the Hathaway Bridge,” Public Works Director Jonathan Hayes said. “Every light bulb was […]
Destin High School closed for power outage
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin High School lost power Tuesday morning causing an early dismissal of students. The school will remain closed Wednesday for continued repairs. DHS posted online about the outage before 10 a.m. that the air conditioning went out as well as the lights. The post alerted parents and the public that buses […]
Chipley Bugle
Veterans Day Invitation
Washington County schools extend their appreciation to our Veterans on November 11, 2022 and to join them in celebration of Veterans contributions to our country.
WJHG-TV
Upcoming Freeport Bayfest 2022
FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City OF Freeport may be small, but it’s growing... and fast. If you would like to see how fast, November 5th is the perfect time; the city is hosting its annual Freeport Bayfest. The event will be held Saturday, November 5th from 10 a.m....
New food truck court opens at Fort Walton Beach Landing Park
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A vacant lot at the Fort Walton Beach Landing Park is now home to food trucks for lunchtime every weekday. The Downtown Fort Walton Beach non-profit has a month-to-month permit on the property to bring more people downtown. Landing Park at 139 Brooks St SE, Fort Walton Beach, FL […]
Locals plan kayak clean up for litter-filled Shoal River
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Kimberly Jordan and her husband went for a paddle down Shoal River on a crisp October morning with hopes to enjoy the changing foliage. What Kimberly found was low water levels and piles of trash. “Plastic bottles and glass bottles are the most of what I see out there,” said Jordan. […]
WJHG-TV
Liz and Corey Hunt : Faces and Places of the Panhandle
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The journey for Liz and Corey Hunt to own their own gym started years ago. Liz had just retired from the United States Air Force, but Corey was still on duty. “As soon as I retired from the military in Fort Walton Beach Florida, which was...
Fort Walton Beach Homeless shelter needs donations for new building
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — One Hopeful Place, a non-profit serving homeless people in Fort Walton Beach, is asking for help. The location at 1564 N. Beal Extension is adding a cold-weather shelter for this year making room for 48 extra beds. This extra room comes at an extra cost. One Hopeful Place Urgent […]
$1.29M in oil spill money given to Okaloosa County School District
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County School District will be using grant money from the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill to create a new healthcare training facility. The school board approved the $1,291,000 grant at a meeting on Monday, Oct. 24. OCSD is using this money from Triumph Gulf Coast to help fund a $3,664,923 […]
wtvy.com
Two killed in Houston County wrecks
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Two men died overnight on Wednesday in separate Houston County accidents, both one-vehicle collisions. The first, according to information released Thursday morning by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), occurred at around 8:30 p.m. when a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 52-year-old Craig Burk of Cottonwood failed to heed a stop sign along Gin Road near Madrid and struck an embankment. Burk was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to ALEA, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Nine Bay County schools in top 20% of state schools
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Nine Bay County schools are ranked in the top 20% of schools statewide for test scores. Many of those have consistently been rated high among Florida schools. Bay District Schools and Charter school administrators said it boils down to parental involvement. “Schools function better and perform better when parents are […]
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Marianna (FL)
Marianna, nicknamed “The city of Southern Charm,” is a town and the county seat of Jackson country in Florida, USA. In the 2010 Census, the town’s population was 6,102. Marianna was founded by a Scottish businessman man Scott Beverage. He coined the town’s name from his two daughters, Mary and Anna. The following year, the town was appointed as the county seat of Jackson County.
