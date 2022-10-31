ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

‘Grow Your Own’ teachers? New Fayette County schools program looks to solve shortage

By Valarie Honeycutt Spears
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

A local solution to the national problem of recruiting and retaining teachers was introduced in Lexington Monday.

A new program called “Grow Your Own” is aimed at recruiting high school students exploring an education career, Fayette employees interested in getting certified to teach, community members considering a teaching career, and Fayette educators and staff who want leadership roles, district officials said.

The program to help Fayette schools “grow” their own teachers will recruit, develop and retain educators who are connected to the Lexington community and who have “lived experiences” with Fayette students, officials said in a statement.

The Fayette school district “is taking the next step through Grow Your Own to live out our mission and recruit the students, employees, and community members we need to build a workforce that truly represents Lexington and the students and families that we serve,” said Superintendent Demetrus Liggins. “We are excited to kick off what we believe will be a local solution to the national problem of recruiting and retaining talented educators.”

As of last week, Fayette County Public Schools had eight Special Education teacher vacancies (seven elementary and one high school). Other teacher vacancies include six high school positions (two math, one science, two social studies and one vocational), three middle school positions (one math, one intervention and one in a suspension prevention program called SAFE), and one elementary intervention position, said Fayette schools’ Director of Communications Katie Williams.

Gov. Andy Beshear recently said Kentucky had 11,000 teacher vacancies.

“Grow Your Own” is an initiative aimed at supporting education-related career opportunities for Fayette County Schools’ students, staff, and community members. The program’s new website launched Monday.

Research indicates that a diverse workforce can have positive impacts on students’ academic achievement, behavior and social-emotional development, Liggins said. The Grow Your Own program provides solutions for aspiring educators who face employment, financial and other challenges, and it opens the way to a diversified workforce, stronger schools, and a connected community, he said.

Liggins said the Fayette County Education Association brought the idea of Grow Your Own to him hoping to see more diversity among teachers. He said some students have gone through school without seeing a teacher that looks like them.

Partnerships with universities and organizations across Kentucky will empower participants in the program through scholarships, localized support and resources, and immediate practice in Fayette schools.

Representatives from Central Kentucky Educational Cooperative, Fayette County Education Association, Eastern Kentucky University, Kentucky State University, University of Kentucky College of Education and Western Kentucky University were at a Monday afternoon news conference, according to a news release.

Amanda Sewell, a Tates Creek High School teaching and learning educator, said her students who want to be educators are already showing strong skills.

“As we reimagine recruitment, support, and retention, the FCPS Grow Your Own program will advance the education profession to support student learning. This essential element will enhance our highly effective and culturally responsive workforce,” said Lori Bowen, director of educator development for the school district.

There will be a Grow Your Own Kickoff Celebration from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. November 7 at Frederick Douglass High School cafeteria, 2000 Winchester Road. Admission is free. RSVP by noon November 7.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

Multiple Ky. school districts closing due to illness

(WKYT) - Multiple Kentucky school districts will be closed Friday due to an increase in illness. There will be no school for both students and staff for Berea Independent, Paris Independent, Bourbon, Madison and Clark county schools. Bourbon County will be closed again on Monday. Students and staff in Madison...
CLARK COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Lexington high school principal placed on administrative leave

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave. Ball is in his first year as the principal of Dunbar, after being hired this past summer. “We are aware of the concerns raised by members of the Dunbar staff. Reports of this nature...
LEXINGTON, KY
lakercountry.com

Flu activity widespread in Kentucky; some schools closing

Flu activity across the state is considered widespread by the Kentucky Department for Public Health with children ages 1-10 being the age group most highly affected by the flu so far this season. That increase in flu activity has led to a couple school closures, including one in a neighboring...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Scott County High School mourning loss of assistant principal

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown is mourning the loss of its Scott County High School assistant principal who died Tuesday after a “long illness.”. In a Facebook post on the Scott County High School page, Principal Elizabeth Gabehart said Assistant Principal Brian McIntyre died. “It is with a...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WTVQ

Dunbar high school athletic director, teacher dies unexpectedly

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Paul Laurence Dunbar’s athletic director died unexpectedly, the school district said Tuesday. Jason Howell was the athletic director and the SAFE teacher at the Lexington school. In a letter to parents, the district said he had been a member of the Dunbar family for...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

FCPS principal placed on leave after ‘allegation of inappropriate conduct’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re continuing to learn more about a Lexington high school principal being placed on administrative leave. The Herald Leader is reporting Paul Laurence Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave with pay for up to 20 days following “an allegation of inappropriate conduct.”
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

New Head Start center planned for east end of Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Congressman Andy Barr joined mayor Linda Gorton and others to announce a $3 million grant for a new Head Start center planned for the east end neighborhood. The center will feature five early childhood classrooms for children to get an early start on education before kindergarten.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Dunbar High School principal placed on leave

The Fayette County school district announced the principal of Dunbar High School has been placed on administrative leave, one day after the school's athletic director died. The Fayette County school district announced the principal of Dunbar High School has been placed on administrative leave, one day after the school's athletic director died.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

FCPS launches new initiative to combat teacher shortage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools is looking to build a diverse education workforce, through a new initiative, called “Grow Your Own.”. The program is aimed at alleviating the teacher shortage by recruiting, developing and retaining educators who are connected to the Lexington community. “This is a...
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
13K+
Followers
573
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy