Pen City Current
Property owner barred from speaking at council meeting
FORT MADISON - A property owner who had threatened to sue the city over code issues associated with rehabilitation projects in the city was banned from speaking at Tuesday's City Council meeting. Sean Rogers got up to speak at the City Council's regular meeting and was told by Mayor Matt...
Pen City Current
Barr Memorial Chapel obituary - Lindy L. Roberts, 65, Fort Madison
Lindy Lee Roberts, 65, Fort Madison, Iowa died unexpectedly Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at his home. He was born February 27, 1957 in Burlington, Iowa, the son of Eldon L and Ruth Maxine (Shanks) Roberts. On July 26, 1975, he married Cynthia M Snider at the former Santa Fe Methodist Church, Fort Madison. They met in the 5th grade, dated in high school, and were married for 47 years.
Pen City Current
Banks & Beals Funeral Home obituary - Debra Little, 63, Carthage
A Celebration of Debbie’s Life will be held from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 6, 2022 at the University of Illinois Extension Building, 550 N. Madison St., Carthage, Illinois 62321. A time for sharing memories will be held at 4:00 p.m. Debra (Debbie) Little, 63, of Carthage, Illinois,...
Pen City Current
For the Record – Thursday, November 3, 2022
11/02/22 – 6:58 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 2600 block of Avenue L. 11/02/22 – 5:06 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 2700 block of Avenue N. 11/02/22...
Pen City Current
Candidate responds to attacks in front of election
Because Todd Eaves as the mouthpiece of the union alliance between the Democrat party and his union feels the need to attack me on a regular basis I will respond. He has accused me of picking fights. I don't but I also do not walk away from them. Have I said unflattering things about the judgment and even intelligence of some individuals on social media that have accused the mayor and council members of nonexistent corruption, referred to a city employee as Fat F, used a screen name of F Fort Madison (they finished the word) and even tried to imitate me on social media. Yes I did and I don't apologize. I will stand up against a bully, I have done so all of my life. When people are attacked unjustly including myself I do not back down.
Pen City Current
King-Lynk Funeral Home obituary - James A. Hennigar, 90, Fort Madison
James A. Hennigar, 90, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away at 8:26 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at The Kensington. He was born on July 27, 1932 in Rockwell, IA to Clifford & Alice Gallagher Hennigar. He married LaMona “Mona” Fountas on January 7, 1952 in Mason City, IA. She preceded him in death on December 14, 2012. He co-founded Hennigar Construction with his wife in 1969 and it is still in operation today. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was an avid hunter & fisherman. He loved spending time with his family.
Pen City Current
Printy Funeral Home obituary – Ruby Jean Boulton, 79, Warsaw
Ruby Jean Boulton, 79, of Warsaw, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Oak Lane Nursing and Rehab in Stronghurst, Illinois. Ruby was born on January 25, 1943, in Arp, Texas, the daughter of Earl Roy and Erma (Pettis) Herrin. She graduated from Ector High School in Odessa, Texas, in 1963. On March 14, 1964, she was united in marriage to Bill Boulton. They were divorced in 1977.
Pen City Current
Wine & Beer walk set for downtown Nov. 18
FORT MADISON - The Fort Madison Wine & Beer Walk is right around the corner for 2022! The Walk will take place Friday, November 18th from 5-8:00 pm. “We’re celebrating our 12th year doing this event” says Tim Gobble, Fort Madison Partners Executive Director. “We again have a great variety of local and regional vendors serving up seasonal flavors, as well as some of their favorites for you to enjoy at a variety of locations in the Historic Downtown Avenue G District- 30 locations will be participating”. More information about vendors and locations can be found on the Fort Madison Partners Facebook page.
