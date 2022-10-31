Because Todd Eaves as the mouthpiece of the union alliance between the Democrat party and his union feels the need to attack me on a regular basis I will respond. He has accused me of picking fights. I don't but I also do not walk away from them. Have I said unflattering things about the judgment and even intelligence of some individuals on social media that have accused the mayor and council members of nonexistent corruption, referred to a city employee as Fat F, used a screen name of F Fort Madison (they finished the word) and even tried to imitate me on social media. Yes I did and I don't apologize. I will stand up against a bully, I have done so all of my life. When people are attacked unjustly including myself I do not back down.

LEE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO