Memphis, TN

workboat.com

The sky is falling — not

There’s low water on the Mississippi River. What will barge companies do? What they always do — they deal with it. It seems like the only years there isn’t a low-water problem on the Mississippi River are years when there is a high-water problem on the river. If neither of those exist, then there’s total mechanical collapse of the gates at a lock and dam or two.
GREENVILLE, MS
wgnsradio.com

The Low Level Mississippi River and a Visit to Memphis, Tennessee - Civil War Relics, Sunken Boats and More

(MISSISSIPPI RIVER) The Mississippi River was at record low numbers over the past month of October, causing problems for river transportation, issues for farmers who use the water for their crops and livestock and more. At the same time, low water levels have led to a number of historic findings to include everything from sunken boats and ships and civil war battle relics (one notable find was located by history buff Riley Bryant), to human bones. To see more photos from WGNS’ Scott Walker, visit his personal Blog, SmallTownBigWorld.com.
MEMPHIS, TN
Jalopnik

Drought Exposes Sunken Riverboat on the Mississippi River

Drought has caused the Mississippi river to hit historically low water levels, and it has led to a historic — and certainly haunted — riverboat casino being exposed. The Diamond Lady took its maiden voyage in the early 1990s and was taken out of commission in 1999, then later moved to the Riverside Park Marina in Memphis Tennessee, according to Action News 5.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Final farewells begin for Jerry Lee Lewis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South fans, friends, and family will soon say their goodbyes to Jerry Lee Lewis as final farewells begin Thursday. The rock ‘n’ roll legend died Friday at his home in Desoto County at the age of 87. His visitation is Thursday at the Hernando Funeral Home on Highway 51. It will be […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Tunica Co. woman finds apartment riddled with bullet holes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting at a North Mississippi apartment complex is under investigation by the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office. Karla Walker says she’s scared to death to return to her Kirby Estate apartment of four years after this shooting. “It’s the simple fact, I can’t even...
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
WREG

Hundreds pay respects to Rock and Roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– It was a sad day for the Mid-South Thursday as hundreds gathered at the Hernando Funeral Home to say goodbye to rock-and-roll turned country legend Jerry Lee Lewis and pay their respects to him and his family. Unlike the rest of the world mourning Jerry Lee Lewis’ death, a lot of the people […]
HERNANDO, MS
WJTV 12

Ag investigators recover stolen property in North Mississippi

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities recovered stolen items, including utility trailers, a horse trailer, and two boats, in Panola and Yalobusha counties last month. According to the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC), agents with the Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and the Panola County Sheriff’s Department executed search warrants at […]
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Olive Branch gets grant approval for walking trail restoration, repair

Olive Branch city officials have received grant approval to cover the cost of the restoration and repair of a walking trail at the City Park. The Recreation Trails Program (RTP) grant from the state Department Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks is for $120,000 and is what Mayor Ken Adams called an “80/20 grant, and the 20 percent can be ‘in kind’ funds,” he said.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
desotocountynews.com

Update on amphitheater renovation presented to aldermen

Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite Tuesday told aldermen that renovations to the BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove should be completed by the end of the year and with landscaping, should be ready for the return of concerts to the entertainment facility in April. Musselwhite said he had toured the progress of...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
wccbcharlotte.com

Mississippi River Levels So Low You Can Walk Under The USS Kidd

BATON ROUGE, LA (10/26/2022) — Mississippi River levels are so low you can walk under the USS Kidd in downtown Baton Rouge. Kelsey Mitchell posted to facebook Sunday saying “Pretty day to explore underneath the USS Kidd.”. MISSISSIPPI RIVER (10/19/2022) — On Tuesday, October 18th, the Mississippi River...
BATON ROUGE, LA
localmemphis.com

Millington prepares infrastructure for nearly $1 billion in projects

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — After losing one of it’s most defining features almost 30 years ago, one Mid-South community is trying to revitalize its community. The Millington Master Plan outlines almost $1 billion in projects for the city over the next several years, something city leadership says the community will be able to handle.
MILLINGTON, TN

