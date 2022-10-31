Read full article on original website
fox5ny.com
Riverboat casino that sank in Mississippi River resurfaces amid historic drought
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Record-low water levels in the Mississippi River have unearthed a flurry of rare finds. The latest? The nation’s first riverboat casino that sunk during a storm last year. The Diamond Lady, America’s first riverboat casino, set sail in 1991 and operated for a few years before...
How the Arkansas River compares to the Mississippi during extreme drought
Extreme drought conditions impacted water levels across the region. Chief Meteorologist Carmen Rose spoke with Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District about why barge traffic on the Arkansas River hasn't been hit as hard as the Mississippi.
workboat.com
The sky is falling — not
There’s low water on the Mississippi River. What will barge companies do? What they always do — they deal with it. It seems like the only years there isn’t a low-water problem on the Mississippi River are years when there is a high-water problem on the river. If neither of those exist, then there’s total mechanical collapse of the gates at a lock and dam or two.
wgnsradio.com
The Low Level Mississippi River and a Visit to Memphis, Tennessee - Civil War Relics, Sunken Boats and More
(MISSISSIPPI RIVER) The Mississippi River was at record low numbers over the past month of October, causing problems for river transportation, issues for farmers who use the water for their crops and livestock and more. At the same time, low water levels have led to a number of historic findings to include everything from sunken boats and ships and civil war battle relics (one notable find was located by history buff Riley Bryant), to human bones. To see more photos from WGNS’ Scott Walker, visit his personal Blog, SmallTownBigWorld.com.
Jalopnik
Drought Exposes Sunken Riverboat on the Mississippi River
Drought has caused the Mississippi river to hit historically low water levels, and it has led to a historic — and certainly haunted — riverboat casino being exposed. The Diamond Lady took its maiden voyage in the early 1990s and was taken out of commission in 1999, then later moved to the Riverside Park Marina in Memphis Tennessee, according to Action News 5.
Residents express concerns over Memphis intersection at center of expansion
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People in Southwest Memphis had a chance to weigh in on the expansion of a central road in their community. FOX13 previously reported that the intersection of Shelby Drive and Riverdale Road was deemed one of the most dangerous in the city in 2021 with 169 crashes.
Final farewells begin for Jerry Lee Lewis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South fans, friends, and family will soon say their goodbyes to Jerry Lee Lewis as final farewells begin Thursday. The rock ‘n’ roll legend died Friday at his home in Desoto County at the age of 87. His visitation is Thursday at the Hernando Funeral Home on Highway 51. It will be […]
localmemphis.com
Massive stand-still traffic starting at I-240W between Perkins and Getwell
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Westbound traffic on I-240 is shut down, with heavy traffic at I-240 westbound between Perkins and Getwell after a multi-vehicle accident involving an overturned vehicle. There is stand still traffic on both I-240 and Hwy 385, which stretches all the way back to Walnut Grove on...
Man accused of attacking former catfish farm employees in Mississippi
Two former employees at a catfish farm in Mississippi say a man attacked them after they went to pick up their final paychecks.
actionnews5.com
Tunica Co. woman finds apartment riddled with bullet holes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting at a North Mississippi apartment complex is under investigation by the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office. Karla Walker says she’s scared to death to return to her Kirby Estate apartment of four years after this shooting. “It’s the simple fact, I can’t even...
Mid-South residents take shot at winning $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot
MEMPIS, Tenn. — $1.2 billion was up for grabs Wednesday and people across the Mid-South lined up to get their tickets. FOX13 examined the odds of winning and spoke to some of the dreamers in line. Having looked at the numbers, your chance of winning the Powerball lottery is...
Hundreds pay respects to Rock and Roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– It was a sad day for the Mid-South Thursday as hundreds gathered at the Hernando Funeral Home to say goodbye to rock-and-roll turned country legend Jerry Lee Lewis and pay their respects to him and his family. Unlike the rest of the world mourning Jerry Lee Lewis’ death, a lot of the people […]
Ag investigators recover stolen property in North Mississippi
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities recovered stolen items, including utility trailers, a horse trailer, and two boats, in Panola and Yalobusha counties last month. According to the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC), agents with the Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and the Panola County Sheriff’s Department executed search warrants at […]
desotocountynews.com
Olive Branch gets grant approval for walking trail restoration, repair
Olive Branch city officials have received grant approval to cover the cost of the restoration and repair of a walking trail at the City Park. The Recreation Trails Program (RTP) grant from the state Department Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks is for $120,000 and is what Mayor Ken Adams called an “80/20 grant, and the 20 percent can be ‘in kind’ funds,” he said.
The Memphis Zoo started with Natch, a black bear tied to a tree at Overton Park that was later murdered in the middle of the night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo has hundreds of animals. Spanning continents and climates, it has everything from kamado dragons to capybaras. However, the zoo wasn't always so diverse. The Memphis Zoo, one of the top 5 zoos in the country, started with a single black bear named Natch.
desotocountynews.com
Update on amphitheater renovation presented to aldermen
Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite Tuesday told aldermen that renovations to the BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove should be completed by the end of the year and with landscaping, should be ready for the return of concerts to the entertainment facility in April. Musselwhite said he had toured the progress of...
wccbcharlotte.com
Mississippi River Levels So Low You Can Walk Under The USS Kidd
BATON ROUGE, LA (10/26/2022) — Mississippi River levels are so low you can walk under the USS Kidd in downtown Baton Rouge. Kelsey Mitchell posted to facebook Sunday saying “Pretty day to explore underneath the USS Kidd.”. MISSISSIPPI RIVER (10/19/2022) — On Tuesday, October 18th, the Mississippi River...
localmemphis.com
Millington prepares infrastructure for nearly $1 billion in projects
MILLINGTON, Tenn. — After losing one of it’s most defining features almost 30 years ago, one Mid-South community is trying to revitalize its community. The Millington Master Plan outlines almost $1 billion in projects for the city over the next several years, something city leadership says the community will be able to handle.
Tennessee teens crash mustang while fleeing deputies; woman severely injured
A teen has been charged after leading deputies on a chase and crashing into an SUV, injuring a woman.
City of West Memphis seeking answers after three women killed in one month
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of West Memphis is looking for answers after at least three women were shot and killed in the span of a month. The incidents were unrelated, but all happened within a few miles of each other. West Memphis Deputy Police Chief Brent Bradley is...
