Salon

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
The Herald News

Pfizer Study Finds Big Rise in Immunity From COVID Booster

FRIDAY, Nov. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Getting an updated booster for COVID-19 is likely to boost protection substantially, according to a new study released by drug company Pfizer on Friday. The news affirms a decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to OK the bivalent booster without first requiring human testing, the Associated Press reported. The booster was tweaked to target the now dominant omicron variant along with...

