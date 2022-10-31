Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
“They had a damn insider on SCOTUS”: Experts alarmed after Trump lawyer emails inadvertently leak
Former President Donald Trump's lawyers believed that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was their best bet to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to newly released emails. Eight emails obtained by POLITICO revealed correspondence among Trump lawyers discussing legal strategies to convince Republican members of Congress to block...
State Rep. Adam Gray faces off against Republican John Duarte in California's 13th Congressional District congressional election
Democratic State Rep. Adam Gray, a proponent of water access for farmers, faces Republican John Duarte in California's 13th District congressional election.
Pfizer Study Finds Big Rise in Immunity From COVID Booster
FRIDAY, Nov. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Getting an updated booster for COVID-19 is likely to boost protection substantially, according to a new study released by drug company Pfizer on Friday. The news affirms a decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to OK the bivalent booster without first requiring human testing, the Associated Press reported. The booster was tweaked to target the now dominant omicron variant along with...
