Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘These are hazardous conditions for a child to live in;’ Woman arrested on 2 counts of child neglect in Orange ParkZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park considers increasing speed limit in residential areasJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Fugitive Friday: $3,000 cash reward for information leading to arrest, sheriff saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County commissioners change meeting date to allow residents more time to voteZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County District Schools announce Principal, Assistant Principal of the yearZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
Report: Jacksonville police confronted men with antisemitic banner on I-10
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Just a day before hateful messages were projected on TIAA Bank Field during the Georgia-Florida game, making national news, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to calls about another antisemitic incident in Jacksonville. During the incident, JSO engaged with a man who was identified as Jon Minadeo,...
Man behind certain antisemitic messaging in Jacksonville speaks out
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man behind some of the antisemitic messages displayed across Jacksonville last weekend is speaking out. Action News Jax spoke with Jon Minadeo, one of the individuals listed in a recently-released JSO incident report. Minadeo said he goes by ‘Handsome Truth’ on the internet.
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis kicks off closing campaign tour in Clay County
The 'Keep Florida Free' is so Thursday. Now, it's time for the 'Don't Tread on Florida' tour. Gov. Ron DeSantis will kick off his “Don’t Tread On Florida” tour in Clay County Friday afternoon. That’s part of a push that will run up to Election Day, where DeSantis seeks a second term and faces Democrat Charlie Crist.
Jacksonville Daily Record
On the Bench: Duval County Judge Rhonda Peoples-Waters
I am from Selma, Alabama, which is well-known for its place in history related to voting rights for African Americans. Early in my life, from my daily surroundings, I learned the power of the justice system. I initially wanted to be an FBI agent and then got some amazing offers...
Duval’s council maps were thrown out, but new maps could be at risk for ignoring race altogether
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Civil and voting rights groups that sued the City of Jacksonville over new city council and school board maps in an effort to increase Black voting power may end up with a new map that does exactly the opposite. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
floridapolitics.com
Nikki Fried, Donna Deegan condemn antisemitism in Jax
Democrats addressed the weekend incidents in Duval County. The only statewide elected Democrat and the leading Democrat in the Jacksonville mayoral race are speaking out against recent antisemitic displays in the city. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and mayoral hopeful Donna Deegan held a press conference Tuesday near TIAA Bank field,...
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Leaders were warned in 2014 that a Jacksonville law school would fail. 7 years later, it closed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 43,000-square-foot building on Jacksonville’s Southside now sits empty after Florida Coastal School of Law — once considered a respected, up-and-coming Jacksonville law school — closed its doors for good at the end of the 2021 spring semester. The school had been declining...
Republican T.K. Waters Holds Lead in Duval County Sheriff’s Race, UNF Poll Shows
On Monday, the Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) at the University of North Florida (UNF) released a poll showing Republican T.K. Waters with the lead over Democrat Lakesha Burton as Duval County sheriffs get ready to vote for a sheriff. Waters takes 48 percent in the poll of likely voters...
News4Jax.com
Deegan, Fried call for all elected officials to speak out against rising antisemitism in Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – State and Local leaders continue to denounce the antisemitic language projected onto TIAA Bank Field following the Georgia-Florida game and seen on local buildings last weekend. Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried held a news conference alongside mayoral candidate Donna Deegan on Tuesday. They said they have a...
Gov. DeSantis’ office releases statement denouncing antisemitic messages around Jacksonville
Update: Just in to Action News Jax, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office released a statement concerning antisemitic messages:. Governor DeSantis rejects attempts to scapegoat the Jewish community – it has no place in Florida. Through legislative proposals, laws, and decisive executive action, Governor DeSantis has a proven record of supporting the Jewish community and fighting anti-Semitism and the Boycott, Divest, and Sanctions (BDS) movement in Florida, including:
The hate around us draws a pathetic DeSantis response | Editorial
Silence speaks volumes. Sometimes it screams. It’s now shouting at peak decibels amid the failure of Gov. Ron DeSantis, and many lesser politicians, to speak out more forcefully against the ominous rise of antisemitism in Florida and across the country. These hateful incidents have risen steadily since 2016, rising to a record 2,717 last year, an increase of 34% over the previous year, ...
flaglerlive.com
The Next Coroner for Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam: Powerful Panel Narrows List of Candidates to 5
The committee tasked with recommending a new medical examiner for Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam County this morning narrowed its search to five applicants who will be interviewed for the $320,000-a-year job on December 6 in St. Augustine. “The medical examiner position impacts our community very significantly,” State Attorney R.J....
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis condemns antisemitism after demonstrations in North and South Florida
‘Governor DeSantis rejects attempts to scapegoat the Jewish community — it has no place in Florida.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis‘s is denouncing antisemitism after a weekend that saw hateful displays across the Sunshine State. The statement, sent by DeSantis Press Secretary Bryan Griffin Monday afternoon, comes after Florida Democrats...
Jacksonville police: Antisemitic displays after Georgia/Florida game protected by First Amendment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After a string of antisemitic incidents in Jacksonville, culminating in a disturbing incident at TIAA Bank Field during the city's biggest weekend, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office distributed a press release, confirming it is aware of the issue. Photos and videos of the words: "Kanye was right...
Jacksonville 2023 Mayoral Race Up for Grabs According to a New UNF Poll
After next week’s general election, Jacksonville voters will have to turn their attention to the mayoral race with the first round coming up in March–and a new poll shows no early favorite. On Monday, the Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) at the University of North Florida (UNF) released...
News4Jax.com
Antisemitism has been on the rise in Florida, around the nation since 2020
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Anti-Defamation League reports extremist incidents like those seen this weekend around Jacksonville have been on the rise since 2020 both here in Florida and nationally. News4JAX spoke with local faith leaders, as well as the deputy director of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) of Florida. They...
Almost half of Clay County’s population moved from another state, report says
A large migration of out-of-state residents to Florida occurred in recent years as a result of the pandemic, the ability to work remotely and other factors. Clay County has been among the Florida counties to see this shift in population.
Yes, police were called to Ponte Vedra Library several times during early voting
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — *The above video is unrelated to this article and was originally published Monday. Susan Kary sent First Coast News an email asking if we're aware of disputes during early voting at the Ponte Vedra Library resulting in law enforcement being called. Kary said she...
News4Jax.com
‘I cry every night’: As 2022 Duval homicides surpass total for year prior, many remain unsolved
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With two months remaining in the year 2022, Duval County has surpassed the total number of homicides reported in Jacksonville for the year prior. As of Tuesday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, there were 132 reported homicides in 2022 — that’s four more than the total number reported at the end of 2021, according to News4JAX records.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville man pleads guilty to charges connected to forging signatures on voter registration forms, petitions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man pleaded guilty Thursday to charges connected to forging signatures on Florida voter registration forms and petitions for Constitutional amendments last year. The defendant, Jordan Daniels, appeared in court Thursday morning to enter his plea and will now be heading to jail for 10...
Comments / 5