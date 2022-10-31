ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis kicks off closing campaign tour in Clay County

The 'Keep Florida Free' is so Thursday. Now, it's time for the 'Don't Tread on Florida' tour. Gov. Ron DeSantis will kick off his “Don’t Tread On Florida” tour in Clay County Friday afternoon. That’s part of a push that will run up to Election Day, where DeSantis seeks a second term and faces Democrat Charlie Crist.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

On the Bench: Duval County Judge Rhonda Peoples-Waters

I am from Selma, Alabama, which is well-known for its place in history related to voting rights for African Americans. Early in my life, from my daily surroundings, I learned the power of the justice system. I initially wanted to be an FBI agent and then got some amazing offers...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Nikki Fried, Donna Deegan condemn antisemitism in Jax

Democrats addressed the weekend incidents in Duval County. The only statewide elected Democrat and the leading Democrat in the Jacksonville mayoral race are speaking out against recent antisemitic displays in the city. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and mayoral hopeful Donna Deegan held a press conference Tuesday near TIAA Bank field,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Gov. DeSantis’ office releases statement denouncing antisemitic messages around Jacksonville

Update: Just in to Action News Jax, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office released a statement concerning antisemitic messages:. Governor DeSantis rejects attempts to scapegoat the Jewish community – it has no place in Florida. Through legislative proposals, laws, and decisive executive action, Governor DeSantis has a proven record of supporting the Jewish community and fighting anti-Semitism and the Boycott, Divest, and Sanctions (BDS) movement in Florida, including:
JACKSONVILLE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The hate around us draws a pathetic DeSantis response | Editorial

Silence speaks volumes. Sometimes it screams. It’s now shouting at peak decibels amid the failure of Gov. Ron DeSantis, and many lesser politicians, to speak out more forcefully against the ominous rise of antisemitism in Florida and across the country. These hateful incidents have risen steadily since 2016, rising to a record 2,717 last year, an increase of 34% over the previous year, ...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

‘I cry every night’: As 2022 Duval homicides surpass total for year prior, many remain unsolved

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With two months remaining in the year 2022, Duval County has surpassed the total number of homicides reported in Jacksonville for the year prior. As of Tuesday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, there were 132 reported homicides in 2022 — that’s four more than the total number reported at the end of 2021, according to News4JAX records.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy