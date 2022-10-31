Read full article on original website
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. Arrested on a warrant for OWI was 54-year-old Richard James Linfor, of Shenandoah. Linfor was arrested Monday and held on $1,000 bond. 49-year-old Bryan Jay Anderson, of Omaha, was arrested Monday on a Warrant for Violation of Probation. He was...
kmaland.com
Atchison County accident injures 1
(Rock Port) -- A Fairfax woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred 4 miles south of Fairfax on Missouri Highway 46 east of Route N at around 7:20 a.m. Authorities say a 2019 Kia Optima driven by 24-year-old McKinley Daniels was eastbound when the vehicle struck a deer crossing the roadway. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels facing east.
northwestmoinfo.com
Fairfax Woman Injured in Deer-Involved Crash in Atchison County
A Fairfax woman suffered injuries in an accident this morning in Atchison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 7:20 this morning on Highway 46, about four miles south of Fairfax, as a vehicle driven by 24-year-old McKinley M. Daniels headed eastbound. Troopers say Daniels struck...
WOWT
Council Bluffs Police: Man drove 150 MPH+ in interstate crash
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA (WOWT) - A man turned himself into the Pottawattamie County jail Friday morning to face charges of seriously injuring a woman in a crash more than two months ago. Council Bluffs police say their investigation revealed that Evaristo Javier Garcia, 20, drove more than 150 miles per...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff reports deadly accident on Highway 75
AUBURN - The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly accident on Highway 75 at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. A sheriff’s office press release says vehicles driven by Anne Reynolds of Omaha and Sarah Wiltse of Nebraska City collided between county roads 735 and 736. Reynolds was pronounced...
kmaland.com
Suspect charged in Council Bluffs injury accident
(Council Bluffs) -- A suspect is charged following an investigation into an injury accident in Council Bluffs earlier this year. Council Bluffs Police say 20-year-old Evaristo Javier Garcia surrendered to authorities at the Pottawattamie County Jail Friday morning on warrants for two counts of serious injury by motor vehicle. Garcia is charged in connection with an August 21 incident on southbound Interstate 29, in which the suspect allegedly drove a Dodge Challenger at a high rate of speed, and rear-ended a Chevy S-10 truck driven by 51-year-old Dorothy Drelicharz. Authorities say Garcia's vehicle traveled at more than 150 mph in a 70 mph zone. The collision caused both vehicles to lose control and crash.
KETV.com
Omaha woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Nemaha County, according to authorities
An Omaha woman died and two other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in southeastern Nebraska. Around 2:54 p.m., the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the crash north of Auburn on Highway 75 between 735 and 736 roads. Investigators said a southbound vehicle, which was...
kmaland.com
Ringgold County search warrant nets 3 arrests
(Bedford) -- Multiple suspects are in custody following a search warrant in Ringgold County. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says charges have been filed against Jason Parker, Margaret Williams, and Jonathan Lovell after deputies with Taylor and Ringgold County conducted a search warrant in the 1500 block of 112nd Avenue Wednesday. Authorities say the warrant recovered more than 25 firearms, marijuana, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and property believed to be stolen from Ringgold and Taylor County. The search warrant comes as the two Sheriff's Offices were investigating recent burglaries and controlled substance violations and were made aware of a felon in possession of a firearm.
northwestmoinfo.com
Skidmore Woman Hurt In Thursday Morning Accident
A Skidmore woman was left with minor injuries after a one-vehicle accident this (Thursday) morning in Atchison County. The Highway Patrol says 810-year-old Skidmore resident Joyce R. Strough was driving a 2013 Chevy Malibu on Missouri Route 46 at the intersection with U.S. Route 59 about one mile south of the City of Fairfax at 5:45 A.M. Thursday when she failed to stop at a stop sign at that intersection.
kmaland.com
Mills County suspect booked on theft, drug charges
(Glenwood) -- A Lincoln woman faces charges following her arrest in Mills County earlier this week. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Alicia Marie Bienka was arrested early Tuesday morning for 2nd degree theft and possession of a controlled substance. The arrest took place on Interstate 29 shortly after 1 a.m.
News Channel Nebraska
Accident halts traffic near Auburn on Highway 75
AUBURN- Emergency crews responded Wednesday afternoon to a Highway 75 accident between Nebraska City and Auburn. Both directions of traffic were closed between Highway 67 toward Brock and Road 736. Traffic was also being detoured onto Highway 128. Auburn and Peru firefighters responded. There was a collision between two vehicles...
UPDATE: Bridge to Omaha on Veterans Memorial Highway back open
According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, the bridge to Omaha on Veterans Memorial Highway is back open after an incident on the bridge.
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff: packaged marijuana found at Highway 2 traffic stop
NEBRASKA CITY – A Florida man is charged in Otoe County with delivery of a controlled substance after marijuana was found in his Chevrolet Tahoe in a Highway 2 traffic stop. Javon Duparl, 31, is suspected of possession and tampering with evidence. An arrest affidavit says a sheriff’s deputy...
Cass County Arrest Report
(Atlantic) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office released the following arrest report from October 22 to November 2. On November 2nd, 2022, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Randy Rush, 53, of Atlantic, for OWI 2nd Offense. Rush was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held until his later release on his own recognizance.
kmaland.com
Page County board narrowing down locations for new jail
(Clarinda) -- Options are becoming clearer on the location of a new county jail in Page County. During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard an update from Supervisor Jacob Holmes on the latest jail committee meeting. Greg Wilde with Samuels Group has been working with the county committee in determining the best possible locations. As of now, Holmes says Wilde is looking further into options on the Page County Farm just south of the Clarinda city limits.
Fire Damages Red Oak Home
(Red Oak) A fire caused significant damage to a house in Red Oak on Tuesday morning. Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce says an off-duty firefighter radioed the Montgomery County Communications Center at 11:07 a.m., reporting the fire at 1500 Miller Avenue. When the Red Oak Fire Department arrived on...
klkntv.com
After warning to public, Cass County authorities get more reports of attempted abductions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Eagle Elementary School shared a warning with families after an attempted child abduction was reported this week. Officials say it happened after classes ended on Tuesday. A student told them that an older white man with a bald head and a “bigger belly” was following...
KETV.com
'Everything was fully engulfed': Wind sends field fire surging across rural counties
BURT COUNTY, Neb. — A field fire jumps through three Nebraska counties Wednesday. Almost a dozen different fire departments responded to the blaze in Washington, Dodge and Burt counties. Firefighters said it was a red flag day for all three counties and while they don't know how this fire...
KETV.com
Omaha Police Department says use of force video involving candidate for Douglas County Sheriff was stolen
OMAHA, Neb. — A mass text message leads to another contentious turn in the race for Douglas County Sheriff. The controversy centers around a gif that the Greg Gonzalez campaign sent Wednesday night. Thursday, Omaha police decided to issue a statement, hours after the text message from the Gonzalez...
KETV.com
Bellevue police identify victim of fatal crash on Highway 370 early Tuesday morning
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue police have identified the victim of a deadly crash on Highway 370 early Tuesday morning. Authorities said the driver, identified as 20-year-old Jasmyne Murrillo, was traveling eastbound, crossed the median and rolled several times around 4 a.m. The passenger, identified as 19-year-old Brian Jose Garcia,...
