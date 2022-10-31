ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adirondack Explorer

1996 Bond Act lookback: Adirondack land conservation

Adirondack Explorer
Adirondack Explorer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fEcha_0itMLGN300
About $26 million of bond act funds preserved 139,000 acres of the paper company Champion International’s timberlands, including the south branch of the Grasse River. Photo by Carl Heilman II

How $150 million was used for open space and farmland protection

Former NYS Gov. George Pataki’s personal connection to the Adirondacks perhaps made it a conservation spotlight.

At the time, timber companies were pulling out of the park, alarming environmental organizations. They worried developers could take possession of large tracts. Adirondackers worried about the state buying all that land.

Under the $790 million clean water pot of money, the bond act allocated $150 million for open space and farmland protection. A significant portion of that money went to land conservation in the Adirondack region.

Champion lands

The state used nearly $26 million to preserve about 139,000 acres of the paper company Champion International’s timberlands – including the south branch of the Grasse River, the Santa Clara tract including the St. Regis and Deer rivers, Quebec Brook and Madawaska pond wetland area — in the northwest corner of the Adirondack Park. Most of it was under conservation easements, which would allow sustainable forestry activity on parts of the land. Cahill called it in a report “the largest-ever land conservation agreement in New York State.”

David Gibson, managing partner of Adirondack Wild: Friends of the Forest Preserve, was the executive director of the Association of Protection of the Adirondacks at the time. The Champion deal was exciting for environmental groups, he said, but “it was extremely frustrating for St. Lawrence County and local folks.” Though the lands were identified in the state’s open space plan, many local government leaders were not part of the easement or purchasing discussions and didn’t know how imminent it was, Gibson said.

As DEC commissioner starting in January 1997, John Cahill said his department focused on conservation easements so that there was public access while keeping working forests in place. It was a compromise for Adirondack communities and lawmakers, he said. Gibson, too, said the Champion deal has led to many questions still unanswered about conservation easements – how they are promulgated, regulated and enforced.

How some of the funds were spent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34qEMD_0itMLGN300
Graphic by Melissa Hart

Bartlett Carry

Nearly $2.5 million was used to acquire 776 acres of the Bartlett Carry property, including about 3 miles of shoreline along Middle and Upper Saranac Lakes in Franklin County. About 216 acres were protected under a conservation easement. The DEC called the property “a key linkage in the wonderful Adirondack canoe routes that paddlers enjoy along the Saranac chain of lakes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ge7zH_0itMLGN300
A view of Rogers Rock on Lake George from the Lake George Land Conservancy’s hike up Anthony’s Nose in Washington County. Photo by Gwendolyn Craig

Lake George

About $1.3 million helped acquire 300 acres on the eastern shore of Lake George in Warren County. Another $2 million was used for 341 acres near Lake George including Rogers Rock.

Raquette River

Another $1.95 million, according to the 2001 DEC report, was slated to buy nearly 4,000 acres and put a 9,000-acre easement on land along the Raquette River.

Whitney Wilderness

The borrowed funds also financed the 15,000 acres of what many called “the crown jewel of the Adirondacks,” Whitney Park and its Little Tupper Lake. The $17.1 million deal used about $2.5 million of bond act money, while the rest came from the Environmental Protection Fund. It was a win for environmentalists after owner Mary Lou Whitney and her husband John Hendrickson had proposed a subdivision there. A landscape photo of the property was on the cover of the DEC’s 1998 annual report.

“Preservation of this uniquely valuable wilderness area in the heart of the Adirondacks is a high priority for Governor Pataki, and its protection will remain as part of the Governor’s lasting environmental legacy,” Cahill wrote in the report’s introduction.

Editor’s note: This is part of a larger investigation by Gwen into the 1996 Environmental Bond Act spending. Click here for the full story.

Comments / 0

Related
Adirondack Explorer

State heralds progress on Adirondack Rail Trail

State and local leaders gathered on the Adirondack Rail Trail near North Country Community College in Saranac Lake Wednesday to celebrate the beginning of the trail’s construction phase. “Finally we are green-lit,” said state Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos. “We’re ready to go on this construction project...
SARANAC LAKE, NY
WETM 18 News

Leftover Deer Management Permits available for hunters in New York State

NEW YORK (WWTI) – Leftover Deer Management Permits are available for hunters for some Wildlife Management Units in New York State, according to a press release from the Department of Environmental Conservation. Applications for leftover Deer Management Permits are being accepted for the following Wildlife Management Units: 1C, 3M, 3R, 3S (bowhunting-only), 4J (bowhunting-only), 7F, […]
WIBX 950

Exciting News For Deer Hunters In New York State

See anything yet? It has been very warm and many deer hunters across New York have been reporting that they have seen some deer action but could really use some colder air to move in. But while we wait for the snow and frosty air, the deer season rolls on and if you want a doe permit, you are in luck.
NEW YORK STATE
wwnytv.com

All tenants moved from Hotis Motel, demolition planned

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - The condemned Hotis Motel in the town of Pamelia is now closed and will be demolished. Jefferson County officials say all remaining tenants were moved out on Wednesday and relocated with the help of five different agencies, plus county personnel. On Thursday, the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Massive Incentives To Give Blood In New York State

Now that the Halloween and pumpkin spice season are over for most, it is time to focus on giving thanks and getting ready for the holiday season. The warm air is still here across New York State and pumpkins are still on porches, but it is time to think about Thanksgiving and Christmas.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York State Police Arrest Nearly 200 In Hudson Valley

During Halloween week New York State Police charged nearly 80 with DWI and responded to about 1,300 crashes in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
wrvo.org

Hochul announces $50 million for NYS airports, includes two CNY facilities

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $50 million dollars will be allocated to New York airports to support safety enhancements and modernize operations. Among the 24 airports receiving support, two central New York airports, Hamilton Municipal Airport in Madison County and Chase Field Airport in Cortland County will receive $1.3 million and $1.1 million, respectively.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Upstate New York school districts getting over $50M to purchase electric buses

NEW YORK (WWTI) – School districts in Upstate New York are receiving over $50 million in federal funding to purchase electric school buses, according to a press release from Senator Schumer’s (D-NY) office. The Environmental Protection Agency’s new Clean School Bus Program, created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment...
96.1 The Eagle

State of Art Playground With Never Before Seen Features Coming to CNY

A new state-of-the-art inclusive playground with never before seen features is coming to ot Central New York. ​The new playground is replacing old equipment at Proctor Park in Utica which is outdated and deteriorated. The family-friendly play area will be accessible and fun for all of Utica’s residents and features several unique play features that have not been seen in the Utica area.
UTICA, NY
wxhc.com

HEAP Assistance Begins for New York State Residents in Need

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s announced New Yorkers needing help paying home heating bills can begin applying for assistance. The Home Energy Assistance Program, known as HEAP, can provide up to $976 this winter to aid low- and middle-income households and senior citizens in lowering their heating costs. Eligible households can receive one regular benefit per season and could apply for one Emergency benefit if they’re in danger of running out of heating fuel or are at risk of having their utility service shut off.
Adirondack Explorer

Voters’ guide to the 2022 environmental bond act

On the back of ballots this Nov. 8, the state asks for voters’ approval to borrow up to $4.2 billion for the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022. If authorized, the funding would support climate change mitigation, flood reduction and restoration projects, open space land conservation and water-quality improvement projects. At least 35% of the total borrowing must support initiatives in disadvantaged communities.
96.1 The Breeze

Snow Possible on Thanksgiving Day in New York State

We're just over three weeks away from Thanksgiving and now that we're past Halloween, we will start to see a lot of Christmas and holiday themed decorations around. Even some Christmas music in the air. While some people may want to get into that holiday spirit early, the temperatures will...
Adirondack Explorer

Adirondack Explorer

927
Followers
889
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

The Adirondack Park of northern New York is an unusual blend of public forests and waterways, private lands and small towns. The push and pull between land conservation and economic development often leads to disagreements over public policy and how policies are carried out. The Adirondack Explorer, a nonprofit 501c3 independent magazine and news website, is the only publication that regularly covers the issues affecting all corners of this 6 million-acre park. Our mission is to further protection of the Adirondacks and community vitality by raising awareness of the forces shaping the region and influencing public opinion. We do this with a staff of only nine—with one full-time editor, digital editor and two and a half reporters devoted to news. Our subscribers—generally people who know and love the park but may or may not live here—are spread among most of the 50 states, with the largest concentration found throughout New York and the Northeast.

 https://www.adirondackexplorer.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy