Read full article on original website
Related
Former Tennesse QB not impressed with Georgia’s gameday atmosphere: ‘Definitely not intimidating’
Former Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge said he was never impressed with Georgia's gameday atmosphere at Sanford Stadium, saying it's "definitely not intimidating" to play there.
Former Patriots player defends the team’s often criticized culture
"We did have fun," Chris Long said, contrasting with comments a former Eagles teammate of his made. Former Patriots defensive end Chris Long was put in an uncomfortable spot in the days after his Eagles team defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson said at...
Colts' QB situation a warning for Pats fans: be careful what you wish for
Patriots fans that want to see Bailey Zappe start over Mac Jones are about to see the bleakness of that reality play out when they face Sam Ehlinger and the Colts on Sunday.
Durant: Nets 'could have kept quiet' about Irving, tumult
Kevin Durant says the Brooklyn Nets could have handled this tumultuous week differently
Comments / 0