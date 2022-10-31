ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WXIA 11 Alive

Fatal crash closes lanes on I-75 North in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police said early Friday morning that a crash on I-75 North had left a person dead. The department has not yet detailed what happened to cause the crash. They first posted about the crash on Facebook around 3:30 a.m. Aerial videos from the...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Deadly crash in Cobb County near Campus Loop, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A fatal crash happened near the campus of Kennesaw State University, according to the Cobb County Police Department on Thursday. The department said that the deadly collision happened near the intersection of Campus Loop and Frey Road, which is three minutes from the university's main campus.
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Atlanta Air Show is in town | Traffic, ticket information

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — People can look to the skies this weekend for a spectacular show. Atlanta Air Show will be flying high over Peachtree City on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6. People can watch intricate formations from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and catch the Navy Seals Leap Frogs flip in coordination over the Atlanta Regional Airport.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Holly Springs police officer killed in the line of duty given special honor

HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. - A Holly Springs police officer killed in the line of duty was given a posthumous honor last week. An interchange along Interstate 575 was renamed for him. Officer Joe Burson was killed during a traffic stop on June 17, 2021. Investigators say the 25-year-old officer had pulled a vehicle over for speeding near Harmony Lake Drive and Hickory Road during the late evening hours. He would end up being dragged by that car when the driver tried to flee.
HOLLY SPRINGS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

1 person shot dead in Lithonia drug deal, police say

LITHONIA, Ga. — One person is dead and another is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in a Lithonia neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. A spokesperson with DeKalb County Police Department said officers were called to a home along Penwood Place, not far from Miller Grove High School. 11Alive Skytracker...
LITHONIA, GA
buckhead.com

Apartment tower would replace vacant restaurant near Buckhead’s Lenox MARTA Station

A 30-story apartment tower is proposed to replace the former Houston’s restaurant on a key corner across from Buckhead’s Lenox MARTA Station. The 395-unit tower would squeeze on a site under an acre in size at 3321 Lenox Road at the East Paces Ferry Road intersection. The project is proposed by High Street Residential, a subsidiary of the Trammell Crow Company that is involved in such high-profile projects at Science Square at Georgia Tech.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Jefferson driver faces charges in death of Toccoa man

A Jackson County man seriously injured in a wreck Tuesday afternoon in Franklin County faces charges in the death of a Toccoa man. Johnny Burton Freeman, 78, died when his Cadillac DeVille collided with a Ford F-250 pickup truck on Grady School Road at Stone Bridge Road, the Georgia State Patrol said.
TOCCOA, GA
AccessAtlanta

10 must-try donut shops in metro Atlanta

What’s not to love about donuts - they’re sweet and sugary delights in every bite. Donuts offer something for everyone, from traditional yeast-glazed and sprinkles to crazy toppings and flaky croissant-style bases. Whether you spell it donut or doughnut, we should all agree that the following donut spots in Atlanta are ones you “do nut” want to miss out on.
ATLANTA, GA
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Marietta GA You Must Try

Are you ready to visit the best restaurants in Marietta, Georgia? There are so many excellent restaurants in this lovely Georgia city. Once listed as one of the best communities in the country, there are museums, theatres, and historical sites alongside the amazing eateries in the city. Marietta is one...
MARIETTA, GA
appenmedia.com

Tempers flare in Kimball Bridge area over redistricting plans

ATLANTA — The second round of redistricting maps for North Fulton appeared to appease most parents concerned with the scope of new attendance zones for next school year. The second set of proposed maps released by Fulton Schools officials Oct. 18 restored most high school feeder patterns and minimized split feeds which had fired up parents in the first round.
ALPHARETTA, GA

