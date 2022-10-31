ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resilient SMU looking to flip script on November results

By Billy Embody
 4 days ago
SMU WR Rashee Rice congratulates TE RJ Maryland. (Matt Visinsky - On3)

Can SMU change its November fortunes? Since 2015, SMU's 9-18 in November. Sitting at 4-4, the Mustangs have a chance to finish strong.

texashsfootball.com

Former Argyle Standout The Oldest DI Quarterback In History

No, this isn’t the plot of the Mark Wahlberg starring vehicle Invincible. Although, the uniforms are very similar. University of North Texas’ Austin Aune continues to make the Mean Green a contender in C-USA. Here’s the twist: he’s also almost 30 years old. Eleven years ago,...
DENTON, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

High School Football Scoreboard

Argyle wrapped up its undefeated season on Thursday night with a resounding victory over Carrollton Creekview. RJ Bunnell got things going for the Eagles with a 4-yard touchdown run, and Landon Farris added a 7-yard touchdown run three-and-a-half minutes later. With 4:19 remaining in the first quarter, John Gailey connected...
ARGYLE, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Sonny Dykes Credits Gary Patterson For Why He Picked TCU Over Texas Tech

Sonny Dykes and TCU are a match made in heaven through eight games as the Horned Frogs are undefeated and ranked No. 7 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. There were questions about the fit coming into the season, but Dykes has silenced all the doubters and has TCU playing the best it has in five years.
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney accepts UIL state championship ruling, undecided how to proceed

McKinney head boys basketball coach Wes Watson has been plenty busy getting a roster chalked in varsity newcomers ready for the start of the upcoming season. That agenda got a bit more crowded on Monday following a ruling by the UIL state executive committee that resulted in the Lions being named the Class 6A state champions for the 2021-22 season.
MCKINNEY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Ranked DFW High School Football Teams Recap: Week 10

With the Texas high school football playoffs starting a little over a week from now, last Friday saw several matchups important to playoff seeding. Below will be recaps of some of the games featuring DFW-area teams ranked in the Texas state high school football rankings:. 6A:. No.3 Duncanville 41, No.13...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Here are WFAA's biggest games in DFW high school football this week

DALLAS — Ten weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Taste Test: Will Dallasites Fall in Love with Dallas Sauce?

Last month, we reported on the existence of Dallas sauce, a beloved condiment in Belgium that purported to bring the bold taste of our city’s food to European fry shops and condiment shelves. But Dallas sauce had never actually been served in Dallas, Texas. Until now. Our public service...
DALLAS, TX
coppellstudentmedia.com

Band victorious in area marching competition

BEDFORD – The time is 1:12 p.m., and Coppell Band assistant director Riaz Mohammed leans over to a flutist. With one step on the turf at Pennington Field, they, in tandem, determine the ground is neither wet nor slick enough to prevent the band from performing its best. And...
COPPELL, TX
WFAA

These 16 billionaires from North Texas landed on the Forbes 400

DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Forbes has released its list of the 400 wealthiest Americans, and 43 of the spots are Texans — with 16 residing in North Texas. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) heir Alice...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Severe Storms to Hit North Texas Friday

Severe weather will roll through North Texas on Friday and bring a chance of damaging winds, large hail, flooding, and even a few tornadoes. Current forecasts show the storm system moving in from the west on Friday morning before possibly becoming strong to severe in the Metroplex on Friday afternoon to evening as a cold front moves through the region.
FORT WORTH, TX
Eater

STK Opens First Texas Restaurant in Dallas and Yes, Steak Is the Menu

The steakhouse is king in Dallas, and there’s a new competitor for a throne. STK Steakhouse has opened its first Texas restaurant in Dallas, in Uptown. The press release highlights its so-called “vibe dining” experience, leaning into some everything is bigger in Texas messaging. The popular steakhouse chain has locations all over the U.S., from Atlanta to New York City (where there are three locations).
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Get to Know Baylor University Medical Center’s President Kyle Armstrong

Kyle Armstrong arrived at Baylor University Medical Center in the moment before healthcare would change forever. He was president of Baylor Scott & White-McKinney, a smaller facility with a family feel, when he was named chief operating officer at BUMC in January 2020. Running operations for one of the largest...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Kroger celebrates renovations to store on Dallas Parkway in Plano

Renovations included new cold cases in the meat and seafood department. (Courtesy Kroger) Kroger’s newly remodeled Plano store at 3305 North Dallas Parkway is holding a grand reopening celebration. A live performance by the Plano West High School Marching Band will be at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 2, followed by the store’s donation to the group. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is also expected to be at the store that day to talk about his new line of Pick & Dip BBQ sauces. There will also be prizes and giveaways during the week. The renovations included updates on the decor; upgrades to the produce, dairy and meat/seafood departments; front-end improvements; and new flooring, according to a news release. 972-608-4698. www.kroger.com.
PLANO, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $7.5 Million One of A Kind Estate with Three Gorgeous Fountains in Dallas is Sure to Exceed Even Your Wildest Dreams

5969 Westgrove Circle Home in Dallas, Texas for Sale. 5969 Westgrove Circle, Dallas, Texas is a masterpiece captivates at every turn with three gorgeous fountains spread throughout the lush, mature trees, multiple covered patios, cabana and pool. This Home in Dallas offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5969 Westgrove Circle, please contact Julie Haymann (Phone: 214-521-7355) at Allie Beth Allman & Associates for full support and perfect service.
DALLAS, TX
secretdallas.com

Escape The Hustle & Bustle Of Dallas City Life To These Gorgeous Woodland Cabins

Wake up fully immersed in nature with floor-to-ceiling windows. With great weather, a bustling entertainment scene, and a wealth of subcultures and interesting neighborhoods many of us can be guilty of becoming all too comfortable passing week on week in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and forgetting to take a break from the urban monotony.
DALLAS, TX
