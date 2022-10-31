ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

West Ada School District responds to Meridian teen's death

MERIDIAN, Idaho — CBS2 reached out to the West Ada School District for their response to the recent, tragic loss of the Meridian High School student who was hit and killed on Ten Mile and Pine on the way to school Wednesday morning. Representatives from the West Ada School...
MERIDIAN, ID
wrrnetwork.com

Woman placed on mental health hold, children turned over to family services

Riverton Police investigating possible child neglect and abuse took a woman into custody on a mental health hold and family services took custody of three children after they were discovered in a car with more than 30 pets, including boa constrictor snakes. Police made contact with the 33-year-old Nampa, Idaho,...
NAMPA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Here’s How To Help A Meridian Family In Need

A Meridian family needs all of our help, prayers, and love this morning. According to their GoFundMe, the Binder family is grieving the loss of their son following a tragic accident that took place in Meridian yesterday. "On Wednesday, November 2 our son Terry was killed in an accident on...
MERIDIAN, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho high school student killed by motorist is identified

A 16-year-old has died after being hit by a car on the corner of Ten Mile Road and Pine Avenue on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 7:40 a.m., according to Meridian Public Safety Public Information Officer Kelsey Johnston. The victim, a student enrolled at Meridian High School, was crossing to the west side of Ten Mile when they were struck by a blue GMC pickup truck heading northbound on Ten Mile. The incident occurred less than a mile from Meridian High. ...
MERIDIAN, ID
Post Register

Chick-fil-A at the Village in Meridian closing for remodeling

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — According to a Facebook post from Chick-fil-A at the Village in Meridian, 2012 N Eagle Rd, the location is closing early today to prepare for a remodel. The hours of operation for today are 6:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. The restaurant will be closed from...
MERIDIAN, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

City of Boise approves property tax rebate program

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and the Boise City Council have approved $1.2 million to help fund the Property Tax Rebate Program. Homeowners who previously qualified for Idaho's Circuit Breaker Program will also be eligible to receive a rebate to apply toward their City of Boise property tax bill.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Groundbreaking for the Northside Logistics Center in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling, along with representatives from LDK Ventures, McAlvain Construction, and TOK Commercial, broke ground on the Northside Logistics Center, a brand-new, efficiently constructed industrial park with. phase one offering 270,000 SF of warehouse and distribution center space located in Nampa. The new...
NAMPA, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

ODIN Works’ OTR-15 named ‘Coolest Thing Made in Idaho’

The OTR-15 by Boise-based company ODIN Works has been named the “Coolest Thing Made in Idaho” through the contest put on by the Idaho Manufacturing Alliance (IMA). The ODIN Tactical Rifle, AR-15 (OTR-15) is the culmination of 10 years of developing the best looking and functional rifle possible. Paige Ricci, marketer and graphic designer at ODIN ...
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

16-year-old Killed While Walking to School in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-Meridian authorities are investigating the death of a teen struck by a pickup in an intersection Wednesday morning. According to the Meridian Police Department, emergency crews responded a around 7:45 a.m. for a juvenile from Meridian High School that had been hit by a GMC pickup at the intersection of Pine and Ten Mile Road. The 16-year-old, identified by the Ada County Coroner Dottie Owens as female from Meridian, had been crossing the Ten Mile Rd when they were hit by the northbound pickup. The teen died at the scene. The investigation is ongoing by Meridian Police and no charges have been filed against the driver.
MERIDIAN, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Alaska Airlines suspends service between Idaho Falls and Boise

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Alaska Airlines is suspending service between the Idaho Falls Regional Airport and Boise. The suspension begins in December. The daily flights started in June. It was the first flight in a decade linking eastern Idaho and Boise. Alaska Airlines still has a non-stop flight...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy