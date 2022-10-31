Read full article on original website
Post Register
West Ada School District responds to Meridian teen's death
MERIDIAN, Idaho — CBS2 reached out to the West Ada School District for their response to the recent, tragic loss of the Meridian High School student who was hit and killed on Ten Mile and Pine on the way to school Wednesday morning. Representatives from the West Ada School...
Teachers out sick, substitute shortage forces Idaho City schools to close Tuesday
IDAHO CITY, Idaho — Schools in the Basin School District in Idaho City reopened on Wednesday, after the district closed its schools on Tuesday. The closure was a result of a number of teachers out sick and not enough substitutes to cover. “We have about 58 staff members and...
wrrnetwork.com
Woman placed on mental health hold, children turned over to family services
Riverton Police investigating possible child neglect and abuse took a woman into custody on a mental health hold and family services took custody of three children after they were discovered in a car with more than 30 pets, including boa constrictor snakes. Police made contact with the 33-year-old Nampa, Idaho,...
KIVI-TV
The national increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) hospitalizations hits Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — According to St. Luke's Children's Hospital, Idaho is seeing a "notable increase" in children needing hospitalization because of RSV. This is following the national trend of the virus. The state of the virus in Idaho changed in a matter of days, as last week the hospital was only seeing an "unseasonal increase" in hospitalizations.
Here’s How To Help A Meridian Family In Need
A Meridian family needs all of our help, prayers, and love this morning. According to their GoFundMe, the Binder family is grieving the loss of their son following a tragic accident that took place in Meridian yesterday. "On Wednesday, November 2 our son Terry was killed in an accident on...
Idaho high school student killed by motorist is identified
A 16-year-old has died after being hit by a car on the corner of Ten Mile Road and Pine Avenue on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 7:40 a.m., according to Meridian Public Safety Public Information Officer Kelsey Johnston. The victim, a student enrolled at Meridian High School, was crossing to the west side of Ten Mile when they were struck by a blue GMC pickup truck heading northbound on Ten Mile. The incident occurred less than a mile from Meridian High. ...
Post Register
Chick-fil-A at the Village in Meridian closing for remodeling
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — According to a Facebook post from Chick-fil-A at the Village in Meridian, 2012 N Eagle Rd, the location is closing early today to prepare for a remodel. The hours of operation for today are 6:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. The restaurant will be closed from...
City of Boise approves property tax rebate program
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and the Boise City Council have approved $1.2 million to help fund the Property Tax Rebate Program. Homeowners who previously qualified for Idaho's Circuit Breaker Program will also be eligible to receive a rebate to apply toward their City of Boise property tax bill.
KIVI-TV
Meridian student killed on the way to school identified by family, coroner
MERIDIAN, Idaho — A Meridian High School student, killed after being struck by a pickup truck while walking to school, has been identified by his family and the Ada County Coroner's Office. 16-year-old Terry Binder was walking west while crossing Ten Mile Road, when struck by a GMC pickup...
Post Register
Groundbreaking for the Northside Logistics Center in Nampa
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling, along with representatives from LDK Ventures, McAlvain Construction, and TOK Commercial, broke ground on the Northside Logistics Center, a brand-new, efficiently constructed industrial park with. phase one offering 270,000 SF of warehouse and distribution center space located in Nampa. The new...
idahobusinessreview.com
ODIN Works’ OTR-15 named ‘Coolest Thing Made in Idaho’
The OTR-15 by Boise-based company ODIN Works has been named the “Coolest Thing Made in Idaho” through the contest put on by the Idaho Manufacturing Alliance (IMA). The ODIN Tactical Rifle, AR-15 (OTR-15) is the culmination of 10 years of developing the best looking and functional rifle possible. Paige Ricci, marketer and graphic designer at ODIN ...
Measure 110: How effective is Oregon's drug decriminalization law in Ontario?
BOISE, Idaho — Oregonians in Malheur County are raising a red flag about a state law enacted in 2021. It's called Measure 110 and it is a law that decriminalized hard drugs across Oregon, providing treatment instead of conviction. The law hasn’t been working as planned in one part...
KIVI-TV
Operation Fill the Box aims to get care packages to deployed soldiers in the guard
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Brian and Lisa Losness's son Trevor is a medic in the Idaho National Guard. Currently, Trevor and around a thousand soldiers are currently deployed to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield. "We’ve been able to text him a few times and FaceTime a...
Two $100,000 winning tickets sold in Idaho
As the Powerball jackpot soars to $1.5 billion, Idaho schools and businesses are benefiting from the increase in participation and game sales. The post Two $100,000 winning tickets sold in Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
16-year-old Killed While Walking to School in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-Meridian authorities are investigating the death of a teen struck by a pickup in an intersection Wednesday morning. According to the Meridian Police Department, emergency crews responded a around 7:45 a.m. for a juvenile from Meridian High School that had been hit by a GMC pickup at the intersection of Pine and Ten Mile Road. The 16-year-old, identified by the Ada County Coroner Dottie Owens as female from Meridian, had been crossing the Ten Mile Rd when they were hit by the northbound pickup. The teen died at the scene. The investigation is ongoing by Meridian Police and no charges have been filed against the driver.
eastidahonews.com
Two $100,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in the Gem state including one in eastern Idaho
BOISE — As the Powerball jackpot soars to $1.5 billion, the second largest in game history, Idaho schools and businesses are benefiting from the increase in participation and game sales. “Every time someone plays Powerball in Idaho, someone, somewhere is benefiting. Whether it is our public schools, players winning...
Coalition speaks out against political extremism in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — Respect – something former Ada County Sheriff Gary Raney believes today’s political climate lacks. “Let’s get back to respecting each other,” Raney said. Last winter, Raney started Defend and Protect Idaho, a political action committee, to combat political extremism in Idaho. Voter...
An Idaho Bakery That Ranks as One of the Best in America
It’s official! We’ve rounded the corner that leads right into “The Holidays,” which means it’s also the season of goodies and bread and calories — fortunately or unfortunately — depending on your situation and how you want to look at that. As for...
5 of the Most Charming Christmas Towns You’ll Find in Idaho
Every single year Hallmark Channel, GAC and Lifetime pump out new original Christmas movies and for some reason, it seems like they never choose Idaho as a setting for one of the films. It seems like they're missing out on a HUGE opportunity because the holidays in Idaho truly look...
kidnewsradio.com
Alaska Airlines suspends service between Idaho Falls and Boise
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Alaska Airlines is suspending service between the Idaho Falls Regional Airport and Boise. The suspension begins in December. The daily flights started in June. It was the first flight in a decade linking eastern Idaho and Boise. Alaska Airlines still has a non-stop flight...
