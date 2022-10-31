George Washington, Chris Caputo land commitment from Jacoi Hutchinson

Jacoi Hutchinson / George Washington MBB Athletics

On3 Consensus three-star recruit Jacoi Hutchinson has committed to George Washington, becoming the program’s highest-ranked recruit in the modern recruiting era.

The 6-foot-2 point guard out of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy chose Chris Caputo and the Colonials over offers from James Madison, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Maryland, and others.

He is George Washington’s third commitment to the class, joining three-star guards Christian Jones and Trey Autry.

Hutchinson is the No. 163 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, the average ranking from all four major recruiting media companies. On3’s evaluators are higher on him, ranking him 112th overall in the class and a four-star recruit.

Hutchinson on his commitment to GW

“I chose GW for many reasons,” Jacoi Hutchinson said to On3. “First, I believe in the vision that new head coach (Chris) Caputo has for the program. I feel like they would be the best at helping me develop my game. Most importantly, I have the opportunity to go back home to play in front of my family.”