Kraken unlikely to send struggling rookie Shane Wright to OHL?

Just five games into his professional career, it seems as though Shane Wright’s world has been turned upside down. The former exceptional-status OHL star was drafted fourth overall by the Seattle Kraken at this past summer’s NHL draft, and from the moment he was selected (and perhaps even before that as well), there had been the expectation that Wright would step immediately into an NHL lineup.
Jets' Logan Stanley out with fractured foot

It seemed as though Winnipeg Jets defenseman Logan Stanley avoided serious injury when he accompanied the team on the road, but the foot injury that he suffered last month will keep him out for a little while yet. Head coach Rick Bowness told reporters including John Lu of TSN that Stanley has a “slight fracture” in his foot and will be out for a couple of weeks.
Predators recall former first-round pick

After Kiefer Sherwood cleared waivers, the Nashville Predators made an interesting roster swap. Mark Jankowski has been recalled from the AHL, with Sherwood going down in his place. Jankowski, 28, was once a regular in the NHL, scoring 31 goals and 57 points over his first two seasons with the...
Capitals' Connor Brown undergoes surgery

The Washington Capitals thought they were adding a versatile middle-six forward who could contribute in all situations this summer when they traded for Connor Brown. That contribution could last less than four games, as Brown has undergone surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee. The recovery timeline, based on the nature of the procedure, is six to eight months.
Winnipeg forward Morgan Barron to undergo wrist surgery

Winnipeg Jets forward Morgan Barron is scheduled to have wrist surgery tomorrow according to team reporter Mitchell Clinton. The procedure will keep him out for four to five weeks. Barron, 23, was part of the return for Andrew Copp last season and quickly made an impact with his new team....
Ottawa Senators initiate process of sale

Over the last few days, reports had emerged that indicated the Ottawa Senators would be the next NHL team up for sale. While that discussion quickly turned to potential buyers — especially when actor Ryan Reynolds’ name was included — the team had not actually confirmed anything.
Vancouver Canucks activate Quinn Hughes, Riley Stillman

The Vancouver Canucks today activated both Quinn Hughes and Riley Stillman from injured reserve, according to the team. It’s a huge boost for a team finally gaining momentum after a horrid start. Hughes is expected to draw into the lineup tonight when the Canucks host the Devils, while Stillman...
Top 2024 NHL Draft prospect Ivan Demidov set for KHL debut

The 2023 NHL Draft is being hyped as one of the most important in several years thanks to the trio of outstanding forwards at the top of the board. Connor Bedard, Adam Fantilli and Matvei Michkov would all likely be considered for the first-overall pick in weaker years, making a tank effort even more worthwhile this time around.
New Jersey forward Ondrej Palat undergoes groin surgery

The New Jersey Devils will be without their big offseason signing for the foreseeable future, announcing today that Ondrej Palat has undergone successful groin surgery. Palat is expected to make a full recovery, but his recovery timeline has yet to be determined. It’s tough news for the Devils, who after...
Bruins recall goalie Keith Kinkaid

With Jeremy Swayman exiting Tuesday night’s game with an injury, the Boston Bruins have recalled another goaltender for the time being. Keith Kinkaid is coming up from the minor leagues, according to the AHL transaction portal. He is up under emergency conditions, meaning he’ll return as soon as Swayman is healthy.
Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

