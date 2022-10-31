ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port of Portland receives $24.3 million to improve infrastructure

By John Ross Ferrara
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The Port of Portland, which oversees Oregon’s only marine container terminal, has received a $24.36 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to improve port infrastructure.

The endowment, announced on Oct. 31, by Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, will reportedly be used to strengthen and upgrade pavement used for cargo storage at Terminal 6, located near Kelley Point. The funding will also pay for a new, more energy-efficient stormwater treatment system, which Merkley said will reduce the volume of pollutants draining into the Columbia River and help the Port reach its zero-emission goals.

“Ports are a crucial part of keeping the economies of Oregon and the Northwest moving smoothly, and we rely on them to move goods throughout our region and export our amazing Oregon products around the world,” Merkley stated in the announcement . “This funding will provide crucial support to the Port of Portland to improve their existing infrastructure and bolster their efforts to reduce the environmental impacts of their operations.”

The federal funds were awarded to the Port of Portland through the U.S. Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program, which funds port improvement, safety and efficiency projects around the U.S.

Port of Portland Executive Director Curtis Robinhold said that the effects of the grant will have a positive impact across the Pacific Northwest.

“The pavement and electrical improvements made possible through the DOT grant will improve operational conditions and increase the efficiency, productivity and safety of cargo handling throughout the Port’s Terminal 6,” Robinhold said. “Perhaps most significantly, the grant will allow us to reduce our impact on the environment and ensure that those whose livelihood depends on trade, especially those in rural communities, will continue to have access to national and global markets.”

