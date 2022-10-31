Read full article on original website
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Crooks Steal 30 Grand from Senior in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Violence Skyrockets in New York’s Streets and Subways Opinion Piecejustpene50New York City, NY
Fatalities due to traffic violence continue to rise in The Bronx; 47 killed in first nine months of 2022Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
NYC Commissioner Eric Ulrich Resigns After Coming Under a Gambling InvestigationAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
NYC specialized high school exam: Friday is the last day to register
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The deadline to register for the exam to gain entrance to New York City’s specialized high schools is Friday. Students are offered admission to the eight specialized high schools based on their score on the Specialized High Schools Admissions Test (SHSAT). These schools are:...
NYC grappling with 40K empty seats in pre-K, 3-K programs citywide
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City has announced a rapid-response plan to stabilize early childhood education in the five boroughs, as the city grapples with an overabundance of pre-K and 3-K seats – resulting in some community-based organizations unable to fill seats necessary under their city contracts. But the city plans to partially pay programs regardless of enrollment numbers.
Best public elementary schools in New York, according to Niche. See how Staten Island ranked.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Niche, a platform that connects students with colleges and schools, recently published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings — including rankings for elementary, middle and high schools. Niche’s rankings combine user input — ratings from current students, alumni and parents — with...
Facing enrollment drop, one Bronx school tries its hand at marketing
Will Frackelton held a microphone in front of dozens of his seventh and eighth graders, wriggling in their seats in the auditorium that they share with two other Bronx schools. Students and staff from Soundview Academy for Culture and Scholarship, where Frackelton is the principal, had gathered for a town hall last month that covered school safety, high school applications, and other topics. Before dismissing them, Frackelton made an unusual request: Would...
Vote YES for Electric School Buses For All this October/November (opinion)
As parents and Staten Islanders, we’re familiar with the frustrations and dangers of New York City’s dysfunctional and polluting school buses - especially for kids with individual education programs, who often spend hours on a bus each day. The buses break down, many of them have old engines, and communities living near large bus garages are harmed by air and noise pollution from an outdated and dirty diesel bus fleet. For our kids, exposure to harmful diesel fumes can cause permanent damage to developing lungs and negatively impact cognitive and academic performance. In addition the first reason for chronic absenteeism is asthma.
Sundog Theatre partners with Non-Violence Project Foundation, expands anti-gun violence programs in Curtis and four other city schools
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sundog Theatre has expanded its anti-gun violence program in Staten Island schools. The theater partnered with The Non-Violence Project Foundation, an international body focused on awareness of violence and conflict resolution strategies, to promote peace and social change through education. The program has been funded by the New York City Council.
NYC congestion pricing: Hochul urged to let New Yorkers vote on controversial program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A bipartisan group of elected officials, including several from Staten Island, are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to give residents a say in whether to implement New York City’s controversial congestion pricing program. On Thursday, the group of elected officials, which included Councilman Joseph Borelli (R-South...
NYC announces latest emergency relief center for migrants
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City will open its latest emergency relief center to help address the ongoing migrant crisis, Mayor Eric Adams announced Thursday. Rooms at the Hotel Wolcott in Midtown Manhattan will be used to house newly arriving single adult women and adult families offering shelter, food, medical care, case work services, and a range of settlement options, according to the mayor’s office.
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 4, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Elena Maria “Helen” Keiber, 86, of Hendersonville, NC, passed away on Oct. 26, 2022, in East Flat Rock, NC after a brief illness. Helen was a devout Catholic and a loving mother, wife, and aunt. What brought her the most joy in life was her son, “Baby Harry”. She also enjoyed caring for her loved ones, cooking, reading, puzzles, playing cards and bowling. Read the full obit on SILive.
informnny.com
Home Energy Assistance Program applications open for New Yorkers
NEW YORK (WWTI) – The application period for New York’s Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, is now open for state residents. HEAP can provide up to $976 in assistance to help low- and middle-income households and senior citizens with energy costs this winter. “We remain...
Mall Greenmarket has 3 more weekends to go, and no food scrap collection this Saturday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Now trending this fall at Staten Island’s two Greenmarkets — carrots, root veggies and apple cider doughnuts. Yet time is short for those seasonal items, particularly at the Mall location, which has only three more weekends left on Staten Island for 2022. The...
State senator says drone show over Hudson River should have never happened
Pre-programmed drones moved around the night sky to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the game Candy Crush.
Getting into N.Y.’s cannabis industry? Don’t miss this event on Friday.
NY Cannabis Insider, presented by Cannaspire, will hold its final conference of the year from 9:00 a.m.–5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 at the Westchester Marriott in Tarrytown. The event will showcase thought leaders sharing their knowledge on topics critical for those looking to launch cannabis ventures in NYS, along with an abundance of networking time to connect with others working in the cannabis space. A 20% discount will be automatically applied to all tickets purchased using this direct link.
Organizations, faith leaders gather to highlight importance of helping migrants on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A gathering on Wednesday highlighted the important work of supporting migrants coming to Staten Island as part of the legal asylum-seeking process, as people held signs that read: “Immigrants are New York!”. Since May, New York City has seen thousands of migrants flock to...
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 3, 2022: Dr. Albert Maniscalco, longtime physician, owner of Richmond Kidney Center, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Dr. Albert A. Maniscalco, 82, a physician who spent 29 years as a practicing Medical Internist and Nephrologist on Staten Island, passed on Oct. 31, 2022 in Charleston, South Carolina where he retired in 2003. He was the owner and director of the Richmond Kidney Center on Staten Island from 1984 to 2003. He was also the son of Albert V. Maniscalco, Borough President of Richmond County (1954 to 1965), and Grace Fiorelli Maniscalco. Dr. Maniscalco was a graduate of the University of Norte Dame, New York Medical College, and was a member of the medical honor society Alpha Omega Alpha. He did his internship and residency at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Manhattan and fellowship in Nephrology at Duke University. He was listed numerous times in New York Magazine as one of the Top Doctors. Upon retirement, he became a loved and respected member of the Medical University of South Carolina’s Nephrology department. Aside from being an accomplished doctor, he loved sailing his boat, the Pharaoh’s Barge, during summers on the Long Island Sound. Read the full obit on SILive.
wufe967.com
Democratic NYC lawmaker backs Zeldin over Hochul, defying party: 'We don't feel safe'
A New York City Democratic lawmaker crossed party lines Thursday to endorse Republican Lee Zeldin for governor over incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul. New York City Democratic city councilman Robert Holden, a moderate from Glendale, Queens, slammed Hochul over the crime crisis ravaging both the city and state. “It is absurd...
“It’s truly a blessing” - Former South Bronx school now a sky-scraping affordable housing complex
The building was once a local school and is now the tallest building on the Grand Concourse after some needed improvements.
New York proposition 1: What you need to know about environmental measure on back of ballot
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Islanders heading to the polling booths to vote will have a say in the state’s ability to borrow millions of dollars to enhance climate change infrastructure, bolster community protections and fund a healthy environment. The $4.2 billion “Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green...
The NYC Marathon: The 26.2-mile celebration that starts on S.I. | Then and now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In 2020, the TCS New York City Marathon was canceled due to coronavirus-related health and safety concerns. Last year the race was limited to 33,000 runners. But this year, the 51st running of the TCS New York City Marathon will take place on Nov. 6, 2022 and there will be a full field of participants.
Full scholarships available for EMT training on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Thinking of becoming an EMT? Now might be the time, as Staten Island University Hospital has announced that it will award several full scholarships for EMT training in the borough. A total of 10 scholarships, valued at between $1,000 and $1,200 each, will be awarded...
