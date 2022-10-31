STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Dr. Albert A. Maniscalco, 82, a physician who spent 29 years as a practicing Medical Internist and Nephrologist on Staten Island, passed on Oct. 31, 2022 in Charleston, South Carolina where he retired in 2003. He was the owner and director of the Richmond Kidney Center on Staten Island from 1984 to 2003. He was also the son of Albert V. Maniscalco, Borough President of Richmond County (1954 to 1965), and Grace Fiorelli Maniscalco. Dr. Maniscalco was a graduate of the University of Norte Dame, New York Medical College, and was a member of the medical honor society Alpha Omega Alpha. He did his internship and residency at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Manhattan and fellowship in Nephrology at Duke University. He was listed numerous times in New York Magazine as one of the Top Doctors. Upon retirement, he became a loved and respected member of the Medical University of South Carolina’s Nephrology department. Aside from being an accomplished doctor, he loved sailing his boat, the Pharaoh’s Barge, during summers on the Long Island Sound. Read the full obit on SILive.

