New York City, NY

The Staten Island Advance

NYC grappling with 40K empty seats in pre-K, 3-K programs citywide

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City has announced a rapid-response plan to stabilize early childhood education in the five boroughs, as the city grapples with an overabundance of pre-K and 3-K seats – resulting in some community-based organizations unable to fill seats necessary under their city contracts. But the city plans to partially pay programs regardless of enrollment numbers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

Facing enrollment drop, one Bronx school tries its hand at marketing

Will Frackelton held a microphone in front of dozens of his seventh and eighth graders, wriggling in their seats in the auditorium that they share with two other Bronx schools. Students and staff from Soundview Academy for Culture and Scholarship, where Frackelton is the principal, had gathered for a town hall last month that covered school safety, high school applications, and other topics. Before dismissing them, Frackelton made an unusual request: Would...
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Vote YES for Electric School Buses For All this October/November (opinion)

As parents and Staten Islanders, we’re familiar with the frustrations and dangers of New York City’s dysfunctional and polluting school buses - especially for kids with individual education programs, who often spend hours on a bus each day. The buses break down, many of them have old engines, and communities living near large bus garages are harmed by air and noise pollution from an outdated and dirty diesel bus fleet. For our kids, exposure to harmful diesel fumes can cause permanent damage to developing lungs and negatively impact cognitive and academic performance. In addition the first reason for chronic absenteeism is asthma.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Sundog Theatre partners with Non-Violence Project Foundation, expands anti-gun violence programs in Curtis and four other city schools

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sundog Theatre has expanded its anti-gun violence program in Staten Island schools. The theater partnered with The Non-Violence Project Foundation, an international body focused on awareness of violence and conflict resolution strategies, to promote peace and social change through education. The program has been funded by the New York City Council.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC announces latest emergency relief center for migrants

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City will open its latest emergency relief center to help address the ongoing migrant crisis, Mayor Eric Adams announced Thursday. Rooms at the Hotel Wolcott in Midtown Manhattan will be used to house newly arriving single adult women and adult families offering shelter, food, medical care, case work services, and a range of settlement options, according to the mayor’s office.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 4, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Elena Maria “Helen” Keiber, 86, of Hendersonville, NC, passed away on Oct. 26, 2022, in East Flat Rock, NC after a brief illness. Helen was a devout Catholic and a loving mother, wife, and aunt. What brought her the most joy in life was her son, “Baby Harry”. She also enjoyed caring for her loved ones, cooking, reading, puzzles, playing cards and bowling. Read the full obit on SILive.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
informnny.com

Home Energy Assistance Program applications open for New Yorkers

NEW YORK (WWTI) – The application period for New York’s Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, is now open for state residents. HEAP can provide up to $976 in assistance to help low- and middle-income households and senior citizens with energy costs this winter. “We remain...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Getting into N.Y.’s cannabis industry? Don’t miss this event on Friday.

NY Cannabis Insider, presented by Cannaspire, will hold its final conference of the year from 9:00 a.m.–5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 at the Westchester Marriott in Tarrytown. The event will showcase thought leaders sharing their knowledge on topics critical for those looking to launch cannabis ventures in NYS, along with an abundance of networking time to connect with others working in the cannabis space. A 20% discount will be automatically applied to all tickets purchased using this direct link.
TARRYTOWN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 3, 2022: Dr. Albert Maniscalco, longtime physician, owner of Richmond Kidney Center, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Dr. Albert A. Maniscalco, 82, a physician who spent 29 years as a practicing Medical Internist and Nephrologist on Staten Island, passed on Oct. 31, 2022 in Charleston, South Carolina where he retired in 2003. He was the owner and director of the Richmond Kidney Center on Staten Island from 1984 to 2003. He was also the son of Albert V. Maniscalco, Borough President of Richmond County (1954 to 1965), and Grace Fiorelli Maniscalco. Dr. Maniscalco was a graduate of the University of Norte Dame, New York Medical College, and was a member of the medical honor society Alpha Omega Alpha. He did his internship and residency at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Manhattan and fellowship in Nephrology at Duke University. He was listed numerous times in New York Magazine as one of the Top Doctors. Upon retirement, he became a loved and respected member of the Medical University of South Carolina’s Nephrology department. Aside from being an accomplished doctor, he loved sailing his boat, the Pharaoh’s Barge, during summers on the Long Island Sound. Read the full obit on SILive.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
