Read full article on original website
Related
jocoreport.com
3 Businesses Struck By Gunfire, 1 Person Injured, During Shooting
CLAYTON – On Thursday, November 3, shortly before 5:00am, Clayton Police responded to shots fired at the Circle K convenience store on US 70. Officers found the store clerk locked in a restroom and discovered windows shattered at the Circle K as well as the front glass at an adjacent Food Lion and Queen Nails and Spa. Employees were inside the Food Lion at the time of the shooting.
jocoreport.com
Burglary Suspect Shot By Homeowner
CLAYTON – A home invasion suspect was shot Thursday morning after reportedly breaking into a home. At 12:23am Thursday, Clayton Police responded to 2712 Brigadoon Drive to a reported home invasion in progress. Residents of the home told police they heard a loud noise coming from the back door...
jocoreport.com
Arrest Made In Selma Business Burglary
SELMA – A Selma man is facing felony charges after Johnston County deputies arrested him for a break-in at an area business. Dewayne Iven Warren, age 53, of Trails End Drive, was charged October 10 with breaking and entering, larceny, and possession of stolen property. On September 27th, Warren...
jocoreport.com
Hit And Run Driver Seriously Injures Mother Trick-Or-Treating With Children
CLAYTON – Clayton Police arrested a suspected impaired driver on hit and run charges. At 7:05pm Monday, police responded to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle in the 100 block of Mulberry Banks Drive, off Glen Laurel Road. Clayton Fire and Johnston County EMS also responded. Kathryn Turnbull,...
jocoreport.com
Electronic Highway Message Boards Shot
CLAYTON – Authorities believe the same person or persons may be responsible for shooting two portable highway electronic message boards in Johnston County. The incidents occurred in the early morning hours last Thursday, October 27th. A DOT contractor reported that two message boards were riddled with bullets on the...
jocoreport.com
Angier Man Linked To Break-Ins
JOHNSTON COUNTY – A 34 year-old Angier man is facing numerous charges after detectives with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office linked him to several recent breaks-ins. Tyler Grey Olive of the 14400 block of NC Highway 210, Angier is accused of breaking into a barn in the 4000 block of Raleigh Road, Clayton. The theft was discovered October 4. The victim reported several items were taken including motor oil, kayak paddles, and a bike.
jocoreport.com
Deputies Investigating Business Break-Ins
JOHNSTON COUNTY – Sheriff’s investigators are investigating several recent business break-ins. On October 27th around 2:36am, someone broke into Mac’s General Merchandise at 4432 NC Highway 242 South, Dunn. Approximately $25 in coins were stolen. On the morning of October 29th, unknown suspects cut a fence and...
jocoreport.com
Rash Of Car Break-Ins Reported
JOHNSTON COUNTY – Authorities are investigating a rash of car break-ins. Most of the incidents occurred early Monday morning. The suspects reportedly targeted vehicles in the Archer Lodge, Flowers Plantation, and Thanksgiving areas. At least 16 people reported their cars were broken into while parked outside their homes. Cash,...
jocoreport.com
Driver Escapes Truck Submerged in Creek
JOHNSTON COUNTY – A driver escaped without injury this morning (Tuesday) after his pickup truck ran off the roadway and submerged in a creek. The single vehicle accident was reported around 6:30am on Highway 222 near Highway 231, not far from the Nash County line. The driver of a...
jocoreport.com
US 301 Drainage Work Requires Weekend Highway Closure
KENLY – A section of U.S. 301 north of Kenly, in southwestern Wilson County, is scheduled to close this weekend for drainage improvements. A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation will install new drainage pipes under U.S. 301 near N.C. 581 as part of a project to improve that intersection.
jocoreport.com
Betty Jean Ferrell
Kenly – Betty Jean Ferrell, 82, completed her earthly journey on Monday, October 24, 2022. Born in Wilson County on September 28, 1940, she was the daughter to the late Jesse Luper and Mildred Page Luper. Betty always looked for and found the best in people. She had a...
jocoreport.com
James Chester Adams
Raleigh, NC: Mr. James Chester “J.C.” Adams, age 88, of Fairway Drive passed away on October 31, 2022 at Springbrook Rehabilitation Center in Clayton, N.C. surrounded by his loving family. Funeral Services will be held-3:00 P.M. Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Rose and Graham Funeral Home in Benson. Officiating will be Rev. Scott Johnson. Burial will follow in Roselawn.
jocoreport.com
June Elizabeth Alqufaili
Born, June Elizabeth Fulkerson, on March 1, 1958 in Miami, Florida, June passed away October 29, 2022 at her home in Four Oaks, North Carolina. Known to her many family and friends as “Sissy,” she was a loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend to all who knew her.
jocoreport.com
Lisa Tillson Bailey
Lisa Tillson Bailey, age 67, of Clayton, North Carolina passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022 at the SECU Hospice House. Lisa was born November 26, 1954 in Winston Salem, North Carolina to David and Anne Tillson. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband of 43...
jocoreport.com
Johnston’s Unemployment Rate Drops
RALEIGH — Unemployment rates – not seasonally adjusted – decreased in 99 of North Carolina’s counties in September and increased in one. Warren County had the highest unemployment rate at 7.6 percent while Orange and Buncombe Counties each had the lowest at 2.6 percent. Johnston County’s unemployment rate fell from 3.5 percent in August to 3.0 percent in September.
jocoreport.com
Joy Ann Martin
Joy Ann Morris Martin, 60, of Kenly, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at her mother’s home. Joy was born in Portsmouth Virginia on August 29, 1962 to Peggy Cobb Ashe and the late Ezekiel Dempsey Morris. In addition to her father, Joy is preceded in death by her step father, Jimmy Wyseman Ashe and her son, Dale Smith.
jocoreport.com
Commissioners Promise Covers Tuition Cost For 2022 High School Graduates
SMITHFIELD – Funds are available from the JoCo Commissioners Promise for 2022 high school graduates who want to attend Johnston Community College (JCC) this Spring. In July, County Commissioners approved the use of $250,000 to fund the initiative which covers the cost of tuition for graduates of a Johnston County high school during the 2022-23 school year. Eligible students are responsible for the costs of textbooks, supplies, and program-specific fees.
jocoreport.com
2022 Benson Veterans Day Celebration
BENSON – The annual Benson Veterans Day Celebration will take place this Saturday, November 5, 2022. The Run for the Brave 5K Race takes place at 9:00am. Check-in for the race begins at 7:30am. The Awards Ceremony will be held at 10:30am. The Veterans Day Parade will be held...
jocoreport.com
5 Finalists For JCC President Announced
SMITHFIELD – The Search Committee for Johnston Community College’s fourth President, led by Trustees Josh Thompson and Mary Daughtry, has narrowed the field of candidates to five top finalists. These finalists will come to JCC during the month of November for on-site interviews, a portion of which are...
jocoreport.com
CCCC Will Host Veterans Day Ceremony
Central Carolina Community College will host a Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the CCCC Lee Main Campus at the flagpoles. The event is open to the public. Guest speaker will be Command Sergeant Major (Retired) Al Lampkins, a decorated military veteran with 31-plus years of...
Comments / 0