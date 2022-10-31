Gabby Windey continues to slay on Dancing With The Stars, week after week, and most recently she has appeared to keep her head held high amid rumors about her relationship with Eric Schwer. Mirror Ball winner and former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed exclusively to HollywoodLife that she’s reached out to Gabby to offer advice from her own experience on the dance competition show, although they haven’t been able to connect. “That is a busy woman!” Kaitlyn laughed while speaking in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL. “I hold grace and space for people who are going through the Dancing with the Stars process because I didn’t want to respond to anybody on text. I was like, I am so tired. I cannot handle one more thing on my plate. My body hurts. I was so overwhelmed.”

14 MINUTES AGO