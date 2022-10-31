I have had the good fortune to live, work and raise a family in this valley for over 40 years. Having started in East Vail, I enjoyed working in Vail and riding the bus to and from the village where I worked. It was convenient, timely, and easy to get used to. That was a very long time ago and as we moved downvalley to EagleVail, then Edwards, our habits changed and I became used to the convenience of my car to get to work, to ski and shuttle kids and family to the variety of activities we were all engaged in.

VAIL, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO