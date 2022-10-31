Read full article on original website
Critics of Vail’s new parking plan continue to sound off
Since rolling out its new plan for parking, the town of Vail has been receiving some pushback from local employees and employers about not only the increased costs but also allowing anyone to park in some of the town’s outlying lots. However, despite the expressed concerns, the town is...
CMC, Eagle County collaborate on new apartments in Edwards
The “speed of government” is often only slightly faster than geologic time. A new housing project in Edwards moved much more quickly. What: The project is a joint effort by Eagle County and Colorado Mountain College. Where: Edwards, between Freedom Park and the CMC campus. Who gets what:...
Eagle County commissioners to hear permit extension request for EagleVail’s Warner Building
The developer of a controversial employee housing project in EagleVail is asking for an extension of approvals first granted in 2019. The Eagle County Board of Commissioners will hold a Nov. 9 hearing about the extension for a change in use of the Warner Professional Building #2, at the intersection of Eagle Road and U.S. Highway 6.
Applications open for Open Space and Recreation Advisory Committee in Eagle
The Open Space and Recreation Advisory Committee is currently accepting applications for a new alternative committee member. To be eligible for the appointment you must be a resident of the town of Eagle, own property, own a business or be employed within the town limits. The purpose of OSRAC is...
LGBTQ community and allies share the impact of Pride flag removal from Gypsum Recreation Center
GYPSUM — On Wednesday night, nearly 70 individuals — spanning multiple generations, several Eagle County municipalities, and representing the full spectrum of LGBTQ identities and allies — showed up at the Gypsum Recreation Center to discuss the recent removal of the Pride plag from the facility, and its impact to the local LGBTQ community.
Gore Valley Rec Trail expected to close for winter on Nov. 7
The annual seasonal closure of the Gore Valley Recreation Trail through Dowd Junction will begin on Monday, Nov. 7. The trail may close sooner, depending on winter weather conditions. The winter closure allows for wildlife migration and was a condition of the recreation trail’s approval. Additionally, plowing operations on Interstate...
Skiing and riding options in Colorado, a holiday craft fair, casino night, homemade chili and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 11/4/22
Although there isn’t skiing in Eagle County yet (Vail opens on Nov. 11 and Beaver Creek on Nov. 23) there are a few ski areas open if you want to get out and make some turns. The yearly race to see who opens trails first was won by Arapahoe Basin, which opened on Oct. 23, followed by Keystone on Oct. 28 and Loveland on Nov. 3. In a surprise move, Winter Park squeezed in an opening date in the month of October, spinning its lifts on Oct. 31, welcoming back costume-clad skiers and snowboarders to the slopes.
Letter: Brian Brandl is the right choice for county commissioner
We’ve got a problem and here’s how I see it. I’ve been a “marketing guy” for most of my adult life. I’ve always thought of the Vail Valley as a whole community as a “product,” from East Vail to Dotsero. Inherent in that product are great facilities, both winter and summer, really robust community organizations and wonderful natural resources. We also have a lot of good people, but we’re struggling with the number and quality of service workers.
Vail’s original avalanche dog, Henry, dies at age 15
The most recognizable dog in Vail, Henry Reeder, was laid to rest Sunday, his family has announced. Like many larger-than-life personalities, Henry was known by many names and titles — Vail’s first avalanche dog, the Dogfather, the Henry’s Hut and Henry’s Legacy Bourbon namesake — but at home, with the Reeders, he was called Hank.
Letter: County officials miss mark on fairgrounds proposal
On Oct. 11, Eagle County Facilities Manager Jan Miller and Charlie Kolarik, an architect, met with the Eagle County Board of Commissioners on the master plan for the fairgrounds. The fairgrounds proposal is laid out in three phases, costing Eagle County taxpayers an estimated $55 Million over the course of the project. This project includes an addition of a 100-unit short-term RV Park geared toward out-of-towners. As part of the development team on the newly-improved River Dance RV Park in Gypsum, I acknowledge that I have a conflict of interest. However, my push to say “no” on the fairground’s proposal goes far beyond that.
Letter: Vote for better options for transportation up and down the valley
I have had the good fortune to live, work and raise a family in this valley for over 40 years. Having started in East Vail, I enjoyed working in Vail and riding the bus to and from the village where I worked. It was convenient, timely, and easy to get used to. That was a very long time ago and as we moved downvalley to EagleVail, then Edwards, our habits changed and I became used to the convenience of my car to get to work, to ski and shuttle kids and family to the variety of activities we were all engaged in.
Letter: Eagle Valley Regional Transportation Authority will help us meet our climate action goals
In Eagle County, transportation accounts for 37% of all greenhouse gas emissions. In 2020, our communities set an aggressive goal: reducing Eagle County’s total greenhouse gas emissions 50% by 2030 and 80% by 2050. Now is the time to act. The Eagle Valley Regional Transportation Authority will reduce our...
Time machine: 40 years ago, Saab ad features Vail and Aspen police in friendly rivalry
Dylan Roberts was selected to serve in House District 26, the Vail Daily announced, running a column from Roberts. Roberts was chosen to fill the Colorado House District 26 seat vacated by Diane Mitsch Bush, who resigned her seat to focus on her campaign for U.S. Congress. “It will be...
aspenpublicradio.org
Glenwood Springs and Pitkin County join Eagle County to oppose Uinta Railway approval
Glenwood Springs and Pitkin County have signed onto a petition to support overturning a federal decision authorizing the building of the Uinta Railway. The proposed railroad would transport crude oil from the Uintah Basin in Utah across more than 100 miles of railroad — some of which pass along the Interstate 70 and Colorado River corridor. It’s set to be operated and constructed by the Seven County Infrastructure Coalition — a group of seven counties in eastern Utah.
Letter: ‘Yes’ for transportation authority
For many years businesses, schools and local governments in the Eagle Valley have discussed the serious need for improved public transportation. Now is our chance. Each year there are more cars on the road and more demand for parking spaces. We’ll be much better off creating a new regional transportation authority with a small increase in sales tax than spending money and using lands to build more parking spaces and expensive parking structures.
Letter: Jeanne McQueeney is a trusted leader
I wholeheartedly support Jeanne McQueeney to continue her service as an Eagle County commissioner. I have had the privilege to serve with Jeanne over the past two decades and have tremendous respect for her experience. Jeanne has served on countless boards and in numerous leadership positions during her time in Eagle County, including and not limited to founding and serving as a board member for both Mountain Youth and Early Childhood Partners, serving as a member and president for Eagle County School District, and gaining wisdom in county strategy and leadership since 2015 as a county commissioner.
Best: A long, downhill glide with battery storage
The 13,500 solar modules sandwiched by hillsides of sagebrush, pinyon and juniper near Glenwood Springs capture the eyes. It’s the four shipping containers of lithium-ion batteries, capable of five megawatts of storage, that will briefly set a new high mark for Colorado. Battery storage is coming on in Colorado....
Vail Valley Charitable Fund: Gratitude abounds
I was fine and felt great. I exercised daily, ate healthy, and took care of myself physically and mentally. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that the diagnosis of cancer would apply to me — until it happened. I was simply minding my own business while sitting...
Soy sauce spilled all over Interstate 70 Wednesday, adding to Summit’s history of large-scale food spills
A semitractor-trailer spilled soy sauce all over Interstate 70 Wednesday, temporarily closing the eastbound lanes near Frisco at around 1 p.m. Summit Fire & EMS crews were dispatched to the scene, as it was originally thought that the truck was spilling flammable gas or fuel onto the roadway, according to an Instagram post from the department.
