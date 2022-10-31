ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakdale, LA

National media calls out Louisiana broadband project

Veneeth Iyengar, executive director of Broadband Development and Connectivity for the state of Louisiana, got a shout out from Axios, the national news website. A few years ago, about half the states didn’t have an office to handle extending high-speed internet access to all corners. These days all 50 states have such an agency focusing on unserved low income urban areas and rural regions. With federal funds for pandemic recovery as well as infrastructure upgrades specifically dedicated for broadband expansion means the goal of nationwide access is only a few years away.
The Legacy of Iry Lejeune at Feed & Seed

Festivals Acadiens et Créoles presents a monthly series called the Legacy Series. This is a monlty event that will honor and celebrate local legends. These are legends who have contributed to the Acadiana heritage and culture. This month, the series will honor Iry Lejeune. Iry Lejeune was a legendary...
BioLab holds grand reopening of Westlake facility

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - We all remember the thick black smoke billowing from a chemical fire at BioLab in Westlake. After 26 long months, the ribbon was cut on a new BioLab facility, another sign of recovery for Southwest Louisiana. “Well when you take into consideration what we’ve done in...
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Friday-Weekend Weather

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC / KVHP FOX29 / ABC SWLA News Now - KPLC First Alert Forecast. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Wade's Noon Video Forecast. Updated: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT. |. KPLC brings...
Eunice-based meat company's direct-to-consumer service now available statewide

Eunice-based Coastal Plains Meat Co., which launched a direct-to-consumer service in eight regional parishes earlier this year, is now available statewide. The company’s service, Louisiana Beef Direct, is available thanks to a partnership with UPS, Coastal Plains CEO David Billings and COO Chip Perrin announced. To kick off the...
Louisiana Living: Marie’s Medical

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living Samantha Kolokuris is showing off the new Marie’s Medical apparel, including T-shirts, jackets, long sleeves, and backpacks. To get a closer look at the collection, watch the video above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
LCFD: Gas leak near Hwy 14 repaired; no danger to public

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several residents reported a natural gas smell from North Lake Charles down to McNeese Street Thursday evening. Emergency preparedness officials said a contractor hit a gas line at Highway 14 and Smith Road. The Lake Charles Fire Department said there was a significant leak, but...
Will a shortage of Diesel hit Louisiana? Expert offers insight

Matt Williams gives your Friday morning headlines. You know the expression—reduce, reuse, recycle. According to arrest records, Stovall met the survivor and her friend on Instagram. YOUR HEALTH: AI, saving hearts and transforming healthcare. Updated: 2 hours ago. When a patient reaches advanced heart failure, medications no longer work;...
Developer announces plans for old Zephyr’s building

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said real estate developer Green Coast Enterprises will take on the task of redeveloping the historic property at 710 Ryan St. (the old Zephyr’s nightclub). The investment totals $16 million, and will involve turning the 3-story, 40,000 square foot building into a commercial space....
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Thursday Weather

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC / KVHP FOX29 / ABC SWLA News Now - KPLC First Alert Forecast. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking our next threat of storms late Friday into Saturday. Updated: 17...
Severe Weather Threat Moves Into Louisiana Friday

A storm system approaching Louisiana from the west will likely kick off strong showers and storms across the state on Friday, some of those storms could reach severe limits. The Storm Prediction Center is placing a large portion of western Louisiana in the slight risk category for severe storms on Friday. Meanwhile, much of the eastern half of the state will be at a marginal risk of severe storms.
