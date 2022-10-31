Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
National media calls out Louisiana broadband project
Veneeth Iyengar, executive director of Broadband Development and Connectivity for the state of Louisiana, got a shout out from Axios, the national news website. A few years ago, about half the states didn’t have an office to handle extending high-speed internet access to all corners. These days all 50 states have such an agency focusing on unserved low income urban areas and rural regions. With federal funds for pandemic recovery as well as infrastructure upgrades specifically dedicated for broadband expansion means the goal of nationwide access is only a few years away.
KPLC TV
La. DOTD hosts roadshow to discuss current, upcoming construction projects
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Public officials from the state legislature and the DOTD gathered at the McNeese SEED Center Wednesday to review highway construction priorities in Southwest Louisiana. The DOTD roadshows are annual events that allow officials and the public from each region of the state to discuss projects...
1037thegame.com
The Legacy of Iry Lejeune at Feed & Seed
Festivals Acadiens et Créoles presents a monthly series called the Legacy Series. This is a monlty event that will honor and celebrate local legends. These are legends who have contributed to the Acadiana heritage and culture. This month, the series will honor Iry Lejeune. Iry Lejeune was a legendary...
KPLC TV
BioLab holds grand reopening of Westlake facility
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - We all remember the thick black smoke billowing from a chemical fire at BioLab in Westlake. After 26 long months, the ribbon was cut on a new BioLab facility, another sign of recovery for Southwest Louisiana. “Well when you take into consideration what we’ve done in...
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Louisiana, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food.
KPLC TV
Fishermen, shrimpers protest America’s LNG and Gas Summit in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local and state leaders consider America’s LNG and Gas Summit and Exhibition something to be proud of. Others want to be in the limelight too, but in opposition to LNG. Hundreds from all over the world are attending the LNG and Gas summit at...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Friday-Weekend Weather
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC / KVHP FOX29 / ABC SWLA News Now - KPLC First Alert Forecast. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Wade's Noon Video Forecast. Updated: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT. |. KPLC brings...
theadvocate.com
Eunice-based meat company's direct-to-consumer service now available statewide
Eunice-based Coastal Plains Meat Co., which launched a direct-to-consumer service in eight regional parishes earlier this year, is now available statewide. The company’s service, Louisiana Beef Direct, is available thanks to a partnership with UPS, Coastal Plains CEO David Billings and COO Chip Perrin announced. To kick off the...
KPLC TV
More than 363,000 Louisiana residents vote early for Nov. 8 election
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Twelve percent of voters in Louisiana chose to vote early ahead of the Nov. 8 election. Of the state’s more than 3 million registered voters, 363,009 of them participated in early voting. Here are the early voting numbers from around Southwest Louisiana:. Allen Parish:...
Louisiana Living: Marie’s Medical
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living Samantha Kolokuris is showing off the new Marie’s Medical apparel, including T-shirts, jackets, long sleeves, and backpacks. To get a closer look at the collection, watch the video above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
KPLC TV
LCFD: Gas leak near Hwy 14 repaired; no danger to public
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several residents reported a natural gas smell from North Lake Charles down to McNeese Street Thursday evening. Emergency preparedness officials said a contractor hit a gas line at Highway 14 and Smith Road. The Lake Charles Fire Department said there was a significant leak, but...
KPLC TV
Symposium held to educate SWLA healthcare professionals on providing trauma care
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles Memorial Health System held a trauma symposium Wednesday at the SOWELA Regional Training Center to educate local healthcare professionals. The health system’s goal was to better equip nurses, doctors, EMS providers and other professionals to provide excellent trauma care in SWLA. Participants...
WAFB.com
Will a shortage of Diesel hit Louisiana? Expert offers insight
Matt Williams gives your Friday morning headlines. You know the expression—reduce, reuse, recycle. According to arrest records, Stovall met the survivor and her friend on Instagram. YOUR HEALTH: AI, saving hearts and transforming healthcare. Updated: 2 hours ago. When a patient reaches advanced heart failure, medications no longer work;...
Devil’s Swamp: The Most Toxic Lake In Louisiana
It sits just 10 miles outside of Baton Rouge, and sits just off the Mississippi River. It is listed on Federal pollution lists, and has warnings to not make contact with the water. The name is Devil's Swamp Lake, and that is a very appropriate name. This bending body of...
Lake Charles American Press
Developer announces plans for old Zephyr’s building
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said real estate developer Green Coast Enterprises will take on the task of redeveloping the historic property at 710 Ryan St. (the old Zephyr’s nightclub). The investment totals $16 million, and will involve turning the 3-story, 40,000 square foot building into a commercial space....
wbrz.com
Powerball: 3 win big in Louisiana Wednesday night; $1.5B prize still up for grabs
It wasn't the coveted billion-dollar prize many people hoped for, but three Louisiana residents still scored big after the Powerball drawing Wednesday night. According to the Louisiana Lottery website, two people won the $50,000 prize and one person won the $100,000 prize. The $100,000 ticket was bought in Vinton. The...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Thursday Weather
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC / KVHP FOX29 / ABC SWLA News Now - KPLC First Alert Forecast. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking our next threat of storms late Friday into Saturday. Updated: 17...
Severe Weather Threat Moves Into Louisiana Friday
A storm system approaching Louisiana from the west will likely kick off strong showers and storms across the state on Friday, some of those storms could reach severe limits. The Storm Prediction Center is placing a large portion of western Louisiana in the slight risk category for severe storms on Friday. Meanwhile, much of the eastern half of the state will be at a marginal risk of severe storms.
WDSU
How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Louisiana?
NEW ORLEANS — It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win big. Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.2 billion — the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $596.7 million — the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. The drawing is scheduled...
Louisiana crematory worker fired after details of woman’s cremation appear on social media
Tyler Nicole Girard, 27 died when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a shed.
