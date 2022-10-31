ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Vesper’ Filmmakers Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper Sign With Verve (EXCLUSIVE)

By Brent Lang
Writing and directing team Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper have signed with Verve for representation. The announcement comes on the heels of the release of the duo’s critically acclaimed sci-fi film ‘ Vesper ,” which premiered in main competition at this year’s Karlovy Vary festival. After debuting to rave reviews, the picture sold to IFC.

In a positive notice, Variety ‘s Guy Lodge wrote that “Vesper” is a “…solemn, elegant fantasy [that] surprises with its textured, sometimes iridescent world-building: There’s beauty to be found in this vision of Earth in a state of ecosystemic collapse, even if it’s hard-won and harder still to nurture.” And The New York Times’ Nicolas Rapold called the film an “elegantly visualized dystopian fantasy,” adding that its “wistful beauty and a delicately imaginative sense of craft set ‘Vesper’ apart from most post-apocalyptic stories.”

“Vesper” marks the second feature collaboration from the duo since “Vanishing Waves” debuted in 2012. The long-awaited followup follows a 13-year-old girl who is struggling to survive with her father after the collapse of Earth’s ecosystem, forcing her to use her wits, strength and bio-hacking abilities to fight for the future.

Buozyte and Samper began their collaboration in 2007, by co-writing Kristina’s first award-winning feature “The Collectress.” That film won the best movie award at the Lithuanian Silver Crane Awards (2008); the best director award at the the Kinoshock film festival in Russia in 2008. It participated in more than 30 film festivals. After this, the creators deepened their partnership and created the first Lithuanian science-fiction feature film, “Vanishing Waves,” which won 24 awards in different festivals. Buozyte and Samper also produce by way of their production company Natrix Natrix.

They are managed by Anonymous Content.

Comments / 0

