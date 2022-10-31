Read full article on original website
Twitter employees are flocking to social media to share news that they have been laid off, posting tributes to staff, pictures of colleagues, and some critiques of Elon Musk
Twitter confirmed mass layoffs Thursday, telling staff they'd hear whether they were affected the next day. Dozens of employees posted on Twitter that they've been laid off, including people in managerial and leadership roles. Many praised their colleagues, while others were more cynical about Elon Musk's takeover. Former Twitter employees...
Elon Musk clarifies that Donald Trump and other banned accounts won't be allowed back on Twitter before the midterm elections, if at all
Elon Musk said banned Twitter accounts will not be allowed back for "at least a few more weeks." This means that former president Donald Trump will not be on Twitter before the midterm elections. Trump was suspended from Twitter in January 2021 after the Capitol riot for inciting violence. Elon...
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
A comedian intentionally started the claim, in what could be a test for Elon Musk. The claim was trending on Twitter. Trump's office didn't respond to a request for comment. Musk's handling of moderation on the platform has quickly become an issue under his leadership. A comedian and actor is...
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
Binance CEO says he anticipates 90% of Elon Musk's newly proposed Twitter features will fail: 'The majority of them will not stick'
Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao said he anticipates about 90% of Elon Musk's ideas for Twitter will fail. Zhao said the best way to improve Twitter is to define new features and see what sticks. Musk has already proposed charging $8 a month for blue check marks and bringing back...
A Twitter software engineer who created cartoons poking fun at his own company says he was fired because he's a 'troublemaker'
Emmanuel "Manu" Cornet last week gave Elon Musk a cartoon that said: "I hope you don't mind a 'court jester' at Twitter or you'll have to get me fired."
Twitter locks out 'hundreds' of content-moderation workers. Now only about 15 people have keys to the system ahead of potential midterm disinformation, report says
Twitter Head of Safety and Integrity Yoel Roth said the restrictions reduce opportunities for "insider risk" from rogue employees as Elon Musk takes over the company.
A Twitter employee who's 8 months pregnant says she was locked out of her company laptop the night before mass layoffs were due to be announced
Rachel Bonn, who has worked for Twitter as a content marketing manager since 2019, also has a 9-month old baby.
'Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned:' Shonda Rhimes and Sara Bareilles are among the celebrities announcing that they have quit Twitter after Elon Musk takeover
Multiple celebrities say they have quit Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk's takeover. Musk's $44 billion deal to buy the social-media platform closed on Thursday. Some public figures have expressed concern over what the billionaire would do with the platform. Celebrities are starting to quit Twitter in the wake...
Elon Musk misses the irony of the world's richest man asking people to pay him $8 a month for a Twitter blue check
Elon Musk, the world's richest person, plans to charge people $8 to be verified on Twitter. He framed it as solving a class divide, saying the "current lords & peasants system" is "bullshit." But putting a pricetag on the blue checkmark completely misses the point. Elon Musk, the world's richest...
AOC says her Twitter account stopped working properly after she criticized Elon Musk
AOC said she was having issues with her Twitter account following a spat with Elon Musk. The pair had been discussing Musk's decision to charge Twitter users for blue ticks. The pair have previously clashed on topics such as unionization and free speech. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she was "conveniently"...
Elon Musk snipes back at AOC on Twitter after she questions his intentions for blue tick fee: 'Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8'
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Musk was "trying to sell people on the idea that 'free speech' is actually a $8/mo subscription plan."
Elon Musk's Twitter has identified thousands of employees who will be laid off, representing about 50% of the company's workforce
The company has a list of thousands of employees who will be let go. The list, which identifies those who may get severance, was almost complete on Wednesday. Musk bought Twitter last week for $44 billion. The next step is to improve profitability. Employees at Twitter are getting closer to...
40 justice organizations and media watchdog groups call on top Twitter advertisers to demand Elon Musk adhere to brand-protecting community safety rules or stop advertising on the platform altogether
40 nonprofits and advocacy groups sent a letter to top Twitter advertisers in light of Musk's takeover. The groups said brands like HBO and Amazon should push Musk to embrace content moderation or suspend their ads. Musk has expressed contempt for both ads and moderation and said he aims to...
Elon Musk fired CEO Parag Agrawal after taking over Twitter. He joins a growing list of executive departures in 2022, including Meta's Sheryl Sandberg and a slew of retail CEOs.
Twitter's former CEO, Parag Agrawal, was fired by Elon Musk after Musk took over Twitter in late October. Musk fired other top executives at the company simultaneously, including the company's COO, policy head, and general counsel. Agrawal was CEO of Twitter for a little less than one year, taking the helm from co-founder Jack Dorsey in November 2021.
Stephen King compares Elon Musk with a fictional character who cons friends into doing chores and charges them, following Twitter verification dispute
Stephen King likened Elon Musk to a character who cons friends into doing chores and then charges them. King referenced the protagonist in "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer" by Mark Twain. King has criticized Musk for planning to charge Twitter users $8 a month to stay verified. Stephen King compared...
Twitter — one of the first companies to let staff WFH permanently after the pandemic — plans to order employees back to the office: reports
Twitter was one of the first companies to implement policies which allowed employees to work remotely for an indefinite period, during the pandemic.
'I don't want to work with these clowns.' Inside the culture war that Elon Musk has unleashed at Twitter.
This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with a current Twitter employee. Though the employee asked to remain anonymous due to contractual obligations, their identity is known to Insider. One of Twitter's core values is — or was — transparency. All of our calendars were open. You could look...
