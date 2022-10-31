ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

Twitter employees are flocking to social media to share news that they have been laid off, posting tributes to staff, pictures of colleagues, and some critiques of Elon Musk

Twitter confirmed mass layoffs Thursday, telling staff they'd hear whether they were affected the next day. Dozens of employees posted on Twitter that they've been laid off, including people in managerial and leadership roles. Many praised their colleagues, while others were more cynical about Elon Musk's takeover. Former Twitter employees...
Business Insider

'Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned:' Shonda Rhimes and Sara Bareilles are among the celebrities announcing that they have quit Twitter after Elon Musk takeover

Multiple celebrities say they have quit Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk's takeover. Musk's $44 billion deal to buy the social-media platform closed on Thursday. Some public figures have expressed concern over what the billionaire would do with the platform. Celebrities are starting to quit Twitter in the wake...
Business Insider

40 justice organizations and media watchdog groups call on top Twitter advertisers to demand Elon Musk adhere to brand-protecting community safety rules or stop advertising on the platform altogether

40 nonprofits and advocacy groups sent a letter to top Twitter advertisers in light of Musk's takeover. The groups said brands like HBO and Amazon should push Musk to embrace content moderation or suspend their ads. Musk has expressed contempt for both ads and moderation and said he aims to...
Business Insider

Elon Musk fired CEO Parag Agrawal after taking over Twitter. He joins a growing list of executive departures in 2022, including Meta's Sheryl Sandberg and a slew of retail CEOs.

Twitter's former CEO, Parag Agrawal, was fired by Elon Musk after Musk took over Twitter in late October. Musk fired other top executives at the company simultaneously, including the company's COO, policy head, and general counsel. Agrawal was CEO of Twitter for a little less than one year, taking the helm from co-founder Jack Dorsey in November 2021.
WWD

Every Other Thursday Founder Takes Issue With Zara’s Every Other Sunday Shirt

A MATTER OF WORDS: Less than a week after airing claims that Zara knocked off his company’s name and preferred font, Every Other Thursday founder Ethan Glenn has reeled in more customers and greater brand awareness. Rather than formally appeal to Zara or take legal action against the retailer, he posted a video on TikTok alleging “Zara stole my shi!” comparing a black Every Other Thursday baseball cap with a white T-shirt imprinted with “Every Other Sunday.” As of Friday afternoon, the video had been viewed more than 257,100 times.More from WWDDixie D'Amelio Kicks Off Album Launch with Party at NightingaleThe...

