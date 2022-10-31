ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Salon

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newsweek

John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz Just Took a Huge Dent

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman's chances of beating Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz may have just taken a huge dent following a court ruling on mail-in ballots. On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that mail-in ballots that have not been dated or are wrongly dated must be segregated from other ballots and cannot be counted.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WRGB

TikTok should be banned, FCC commissioner says

WASHINGTON (TND) — One of the five commissioners for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Brendan Carr, thinks the popular social media platform TikTok should be banned. Carr said the Treasury Department's Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which is tasked with investigating whether foreign corporations present...
WASHINGTON STATE
WRGB

Crisis in the Classroom: NYSED responds to watchdog report

Rochester, N.Y. — “Once again, the Empire Center has gotten it wrong,” New York State Education Department officials say. Last week, the state watchdog published its finding, calling out New York’s pandemic Regents Exam standards. A temporary appeals process allows students who pass a course but...
Wyoming News

Pfizer Study Finds Big Rise in Immunity From COVID Booster

FRIDAY, Nov. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Getting an updated booster for COVID-19 is likely to boost protection substantially, according to a new study released by drug company Pfizer on Friday. The news affirms a decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to OK the bivalent booster without first requiring human testing, the Associated Press reported. The booster was tweaked to target the now dominant omicron variant along with...

