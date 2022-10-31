Read full article on original website
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman's chances of beating Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz may have just taken a huge dent following a court ruling on mail-in ballots. On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that mail-in ballots that have not been dated or are wrongly dated must be segregated from other ballots and cannot be counted.
Former President Donald Trump's lawyers believed that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was their best bet to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to newly released emails. Eight emails obtained by POLITICO revealed correspondence among Trump lawyers discussing legal strategies to convince Republican members of Congress to block...
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron reportedly admonished an attorney for former President Donald Trump after he changed the definition...
WRGB
WASHINGTON (TND) — One of the five commissioners for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Brendan Carr, thinks the popular social media platform TikTok should be banned. Carr said the Treasury Department's Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which is tasked with investigating whether foreign corporations present...
WRGB
(TND) — The Biden administration is touting its actions to "cut energy costs for families ahead of winter." Vice President Kamala Harris traveled Wednesday to a Boston union hall and training facility to lay out their efforts to lower energy costs. Experts say these efforts are more likely to...
WRGB
Rochester, N.Y. — “Once again, the Empire Center has gotten it wrong,” New York State Education Department officials say. Last week, the state watchdog published its finding, calling out New York’s pandemic Regents Exam standards. A temporary appeals process allows students who pass a course but...
FRIDAY, Nov. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Getting an updated booster for COVID-19 is likely to boost protection substantially, according to a new study released by drug company Pfizer on Friday. The news affirms a decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to OK the bivalent booster without first requiring human testing, the Associated Press reported. The booster was tweaked to target the now dominant omicron variant along with...
In an exclusive interview with Health Digest, Dr. Amir Marashi, founder of Cerē, explains what a D&C is and tells us what to expect after the procedure.
