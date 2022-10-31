Read full article on original website
Related
Wonder Man Is Heading To The MCU, And An A+ DC Star Has Been Cast In The Role
The MCU has recruited some major DC talent to play its Wonder Man.
wegotthiscovered.com
Minds blown as ‘Andor’ fans realize how they recognize the show’s most chilling character
Andor has the most chilling portrayal of the Empire ever seen in Star Wars. All too often, the Imperials are portrayed as egotistical bumbling villains the heroes can run rings around, but here they’re scarily competent and cruel in ways we hadn’t imagined we’d ever see in this franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
Much like every other fandom, ‘The Witcher’ stans are united in their hatred of the same person
Some fans of The Witcher seem to have united in their antipathy toward one of the creative minds behind the popular Netflix series. Redditor Hotspriest shared their opinion on the matter in r/TheWitcher subreddit in a post titled, “When the one thing the entire fandom can agree on is how much they don’t like you.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Pedro Pascal put under the microscope as MCU star makes outspoken remark about ‘The Last of Us’￼
In light of the most recent news surrounding the release date for The Last of Us, Captain Marvel star Ben Mendelsohn voiced a sentiment that we all share: Pedro Pascal better not have f*cked it up. Based on the best-selling video games, The Last of Us has an abundance of...
wegotthiscovered.com
After 6 years of absence, Rihanna fans are already turning on her following Johnny Depp debacle
Rihanna‘s decision to include Johnny Depp in the upcoming Savage x Fenty lingerie show has led to a backlash among her fans, just days after her return to music. The reaction to the announcement has been scathing, to say the least. When her fans learned that Rihanna allegedly personally requested Depp to participate in the show, they took to social media to call out the “Diamonds” star for enabling a problematic celebrity.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans remain divided over one of the most bizarre body horror films in years
One of the beauties of art is the ability to spark an intense emotion in the eye of the beholder, with even the most bottom-of-the-barrel trash still able to stoke flames of thought. Sometimes though, all you can appreciate is the ideas behind a film you utterly reject. Kevin Smith’s...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther’ producer warns you’d better not hold your breath waiting for that Disney Plus spinoff series
When Ryan Coogler was revealed to have signed a first-look development deal with the Disney empire and its many offshoots, the exciting news emerged that a Black Panther spinoff series focusing on Danai Gurira’s Okoye was on the filmmaker’s to-do list. That was all the way back in...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix subscribers can’t help their curiosity as Guillermo del Toro’s new hit climbs the charts
One of the modern masters of horror has proven his worth yet again, with Guillermo del Toro’s latest streaming exclusive series enticing audiences on Netflix. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities has piqued interest with Netflix subscribers with the anthology series haunting the top ten of the streaming service, narrowly missing out against some fellow big names. Yet again del Toro has proven his name to be brand enough as the horror series revels in its first week.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: Netflix cancels a fantasy favorite and we examine Middle-earth’s fate after ‘The Lord of the Rings’
J.R.R. Tolkien’s works take his readers on an incredible journey, one that concludes at the end of The Return of the King — or so many people think. The story of Middle-earth doesn’t actually end after Frodo destroys the Ring and Aragorn is crowned king. Long after the established events pass, another vital piece of Lord of the Rings lore is destined to bring about the end times of this wondrous world.
Netflix subscribers livid as fan favourite series cancelled, left on cliffhanger
News broke that Netflix has chosen to cancel Fate: The Winx Saga and fans are all worked up because the second season ended on a cliffhanger that will now never be resolved. Fate: The Winx Saga is an adaptation of Winx Club, the animated series that aired on Nickelodeon in the early '00s, for young adults. It's set in a world where magical creatures are real, and fairies enrol at a school called Alfea in order to hone their powers and fight against the threat of the Burned Ones.
wegotthiscovered.com
Johnny Depp returns to wearing very big hats in new image from his comeback movie
Actor Johnny Depp is returning to the silver screen in the role of King Louis XV in the new film Jeanne du Barry on Netflix. According to Deadline, Depp will don a collection of flamboyant hats in the film to convey the infamous excess of the flamboyant monarch. After all, Louis XV’s ostentatious lifestyle eventually sparked the French revolution and brought down the French monarchy.
Batman, Beetlejuice, The Simpsons and Wes Borland: Danny Elfman just put on one of the most mind-bending live shows of 2022
Danny Elfman's show at the Hollywood Bowl is a dizzying, career-spanning triumph
wegotthiscovered.com
Pierce Brosnan and Marvel fans could be to blame for ‘Black Adam’ getting banned in China
Much like he is everywhere else on the planet, Dwayne Johnson is a massively popular presence in China, so you’d imagine the star and producer would have been pushing hard for Black Adam to land a potentially lucrative theatrical release in the country. One major problem is that the...
netflixjunkie.com
“It feels like a real adult relationship” – Millie Bobby Brown Opens up on How Henry Cavill Is Different From Her Previous Cast Mates
Millie Bobby Brown has been having a glorious run since she broke out as Eleven in Stranger Things. Besides starring in the sci-fi series she starred in big-budget Hollywood blockbusters like Godzilla. The 18-year-old had the opportunity to work with some of the best people in the industry including Henry Cavill!
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fanatics relish in grimy and trashy forgotten monster flick
The 1980s were the battleground for countless B-horror movies which revelled in their own trashiness and absurdity, and some forty years later a surprisingly inspirational one is getting reminisced upon by the genre’s hardcore. 1984 saw the release of C.H.U.D., a film forgotten by mainstream audiences that has now...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans shower ironic appreciation on a sequel that may or may not be funny on purpose
One of horror’s staple franchises has almost as many films as days spent in the office by Liz Truss, with one of its most despised and ignored sequels being graced with light four decades on. The poster boy for slashers Friday the 13th has seen countless sequels, but its...
wegotthiscovered.com
Curious streamers exhume the dreadful final horror from a genre icon that was outlawed by a monarchy
As the director of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Poltergeist, Tobe Hooper gets an eternal pass from fans of the horror genre, and with good reason. Unfortunately, the last feature he helmed before his death in 2017 may have been the worst, not that you’d have known given the way Djinn was buried and sent out with no accompanying fanfare whatsoever.
wegotthiscovered.com
Everyone agrees a gory body horror torpedoed its chances at greatness with an off-the-rails ending
It’s stating the obvious to say that cinematic greatness can only be achieved by maintaining a consistently high level of quality to the first frame to the last, with 2012’s gnarly body horror American Mary shooting itself square in the foot with an ending that went so far off the rails it torpedoed the entire experience for many viewers.
‘Loki’ Season 2 Will Feature a Familiar Face For ’80s Fans
'Loki' Season 2 picks up where the first season left off and will include a very familiar face for fans of the 80s.
Comments / 0