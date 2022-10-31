ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County preparing new mobile kitchens to enhance education nutrition program

By Patricia Martellotti
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
6PM SHOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DsGOP_0itMGsnC00

SANTA BARBARA, CALIF. - It’s a kitchen on wheels.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is getting creative with a new cooking cart.

“We are making a really simple pumpkin soup with lantern staples so you can make this any time not just on Halloween," said founder and executive director Nancy Martz of Apple to Zucchini Cooking School.

As part of the foodbank's Sharehouse Campaign, directors are aiming to help more families and children learn about nutrition.

And they’re getting ready to do this by using a functioning mobile kitchen.

"We have with us the first of our upcoming felt of cooking carts which will enable foodbank staff nutrition volunteers and our partner organizations to take nutrition education out into the community," said senior communications manager Judith Smith-Meyer of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

"I think it’s important because it teaches young people there’s healthy choices out there other than fast food and it gives them confidence and skills they need to go in the kitchen and create themselves a healthy snack," said nutrition Lori Crestfield of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara.

In addition to cooking with kids, the foodbank will use the mobile carts with partner organizations to develop new food curriculum and train volunteer educators.

"We will be able to provide so much more service to the whole community … be ready in case of disasters … with more opportunities to provide nutrition education," said Smith-Meyer.

The foodbank is hoping to purchase about a dozen of the mobile carts by next summer.

"I do kids farmers Parker program and we don’t have a cook stove or a sink so it’s exciting to have a Bruner and running water … it makes it easier to teach the kids," said nutrition educator volunteer Narbara Kilroy of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

"My hope is everybody learns how to cook for themselves and just be passionate about all the bounty the world has to offer," said Martz.

If you would like to help the foodbank raise funds for the mobile kitchens, log onto http://foodbanksbc.org.

The post Foodbank of Santa Barbara County preparing new mobile kitchens to enhance education nutrition program appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

Nonprofit organization continues long-time partnership with Santa Barbara Unified School District to help students afford college

The Santa Barbara California Student Opportunities and Access Program (Cal-SOAP), and the Santa Barbara Unified School District are continuing its partnership to help underserved students in education. The post Nonprofit organization continues long-time partnership with Santa Barbara Unified School District to help students afford college appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

315 Stanley Dr, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Sweeping mountain views set the backdrop for this professionally-designed and meticulously-remodeled home in one of the best neighborhoods in Santa Barbara. This light-filled, airy 3/2+ home boasts a gourmet chef's kitchen with a Wolf range, luxury ensuite primary bath, three downstairs bonus rooms, original French oak floors, fireplace, and high-end finishes throughout. The kitchen and bedrooms open onto a spacious Trex deck and gorgeous garden designed by the award-winning firm Isa Bird Landscape Design. Bubbling fountains, an outdoor firepit area, mature citrus trees, bountiful avocado and macadamia nut trees, passionfruit vines, low-water, lush plantings, and two luxe artificial turf lawns complete the stunning indoor-outdoor experience.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Life-saving Narcan stations will soon be available throughout Santa Barbara Unified School District.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.- The Santa Barbara Unified School District is placing potentially life-saving Narcan in its schools this week. Narcan is an opioid blocker. its arrival comes just days after the school board unanimously approved the decision to place it in schools. The Santa Barbara Unified School District received 28 of the 38 boxes The post Life-saving Narcan stations will soon be available throughout Santa Barbara Unified School District.  appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Firefighters Gain 50% Containment on Vegetation Fire Near Goleta Beach County Park

Firefighters have reached 50% containment on a vegetation fire that broke out late Wednesday night near Goleta Beach County Park. The blaze was reported at 11:40 p.m. in a eucalyptus grove north of Goleta Beach and east of the Santa Barbara Airport, between Ward Drive and the Southern California Gas Co. plant, according to Capt. Scott Safechuck of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Roots Dispensary proposal on Santa Claus Lane survives appeal

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -Santa Claus Lane used to be known for a Santa looking out of a chimney at a toy store, now some locals and business owners are concerned a new dispensary will be associated with the name. But an appeal before the board of supervisors failed. Santa Barbara Supervisors heard dozens of The post Roots Dispensary proposal on Santa Claus Lane survives appeal appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
syvnews.com

Flying colors: Lompoc hospital 5K Colorthon breaks initial fundraising goal

More than 300 walkers and runners took their marks Saturday at the Mission Club Golf Course in Vandenberg Village for the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation's 5K Colorthon. The popular family-friendly fundraising event kicked off at 9 a.m. with a huge spray of color — actually dyed cornstarch — that coated the shirts of participants who stopped at six predetermined color stations to get coated in an array of vibrant colors as they traversed the Mission Club course, headed for the finish line.
LOMPOC, CA
Coastal View

Home sales and vacancy rates decrease, household income and jobs increase

The number of South Coast single family home sales and the South Coast apartment vacancy rate have decreased, according to numbers released Monday by the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce. The organization covers Goleta to Carpinteria. The current median home selling value in Carpinteria is $2,675,000, compared to...
CARPINTERIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy