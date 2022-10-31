ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least one dead after small plane crashes on Big Creek Greenway in Alpharetta

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
ALPHARETTA — The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety said at least one person has died after a small plane crashed on the Big Creek Greenway Monday afternoon.

Police said the small single-engine plane crashed in a remote area north of Kimball Bridge Road around 1:15 p.m.

The plane was in its initial approach into DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane was a Beech BE58 model.

Two people were onboard. It’s unclear if both people were killed.

Police said the Greenway is currently closed as they work the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and NTSB have been notified and are on the way to the scene.

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

