Loudoun County, VA

It’s Officially Official, “Get ready to ride the Silver Line, six new stations opening November 15”

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 3 days ago
WUSA9

A ride on Metro's new Silver Line to Dulles Airport

DULLES, Va. — Seven decades in the planning, the long-awaited opening of Metrorail to Dulles and beyond is less than two weeks away. Metro gave reporters a chance to preview the trip on Wednesday, but starting Nov. 15, everyone will get to take the ride. There are three gleaming...
DULLES, VA
DCist

Metro Stations South Of The Airport Reopen This Weekend

Alexandria residents rejoice! The six Metro stations south of Reagan National Airport will reopen on Sunday, after closures since September that allowed Metro to connect the new Potomac Yard station to the rest of the tracks. (The station itself will open in early 2023.) Keep in mind that Metro closure woes will continue on the Yellow Line into the spring.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Metro’s Blue Line trains reopening in Alexandria on Sunday

Metro’s Blue Line track running through Alexandria will reopen on Sunday (Nov. 6) after being shut down for nearly two months. That’s the good news, sort of. Metro was two weeks late reopening the Blue Line, which was supposed to reopen on October 22, but additional track work was needed.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
BoardingArea

Washington Metro Directly To Dulles Airport Finally Becomes a Reality

For years, the Silver Line of the Washington Metro has been incomplete, forcing passengers to exit at a station short of the airport — back in 2015, the last stop at the end of the line was the Wiehle-Reston East station — and pay an extra five dollars to take the Dulles International Airport Silver Line Express for a trip of approximately seven miles, which took 15 or so minutes…
WASHINGTON, DC
Axios DC

Sneak a peek at the new Silver Line

Even before Dulles officially opened in 1962, there were talks of adding a train to carry passengers to the airport. Decades later, it’s finally happening. The big picture: The Silver Line extension’s Dulles stop is one of six new stations opening on Nov. 15, and stretches Metro’s reach into Loudoun County. Sneak peek: We got to take a tour yesterday of the new line and rode from Ashburn to the airport and back. Here are a few quick takeaways:The ride from Ashburn to Dulles takes about 10 minutes. Metro estimates that a trip to Dulles from L’Enfant Plaza would take 58 minutes, and 53 minutes from Metro Center to Dulles.The Dulles Metro stop drops passengers off at the Garage 1 entrance, which has a moving walkway that leads to baggage claim at International Arrivals – the walk took us five minutes (and we were walking pretty slow).The new Silver Line stations offer their own parking, except Dulles and Reston Town Center.The most that riders will pay for a one-way trip to Dulles is $6. The Dulles Metro station entrance. Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios A sign at baggage claim directing passengers to the new Dulles Metro stop. Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios
DULLES, VA
Outsider.com

Black Bear Spotted Roaming Through Northern Virginia City Streets

A young black bear has been causing some excitement in recent weeks after multiple people spotted it roaming through several northern Virginia cities. According to Paige Pearson, a spokeswoman with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, this particular animal, a male, has wandered through Vienna, Oakton, Fairfax, Reston, and McLean. And most recently, he moved into Tyson, which isn’t known for bears sightings.
VIENNA, VA
loudounnow.com

Purcellville Council Opposes Rt. 690 Connection, Fields Farm Lighting

Purcellville Town Council members told Loudoun County staff members they want a playground but no Mayfair Crown Drive extension at Fields Farm at a meeting Wednesday, Nov. 2. Council members said that they did not want Route 690 to connect to Mayfair Crown Drive, per the results of a survey recently sent out to residents in the Mayfair neighborhood. There was some discussion Wednesday on whether to connect an access road for emergency vehicles since currently there is only one point of ingress and egress to the neighborhood.
PURCELLVILLE, VA
WUSA9

Person arrested on first day of fare evasion enforcement, WMATA says

A campaign to push back against fare evasion on the Metro has already led to one arrest in Virginia. Metro Transit Police (MTPD) will began issuing fare evasion citations starting Tuesday. Metro spent the last month raising awareness and hosting a warning campaign for passengers regarding fare enforcement. Citations will...
VIRGINIA STATE
popville.com

Four Finished Floors and Great Location: Welcome to 1433 Perry Place NW!

A spacious townhouse with 2-3 private parking spaces in a great location! This rental has about 2,500 interior square feet including the finished basement and attic — possible bonus bedrooms or offices! Renovated in 2021 with new appliances, HVAC, and garage door. Flexible move-in dates between December 1 and January 1.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Scuttlebutt Confirmed: Planta Cocina “entirely plant-based restaurant” coming to Logan Circle

Back in June we shared some scuttlebutt that a Planta could be taking over the old Phillips space. Confirmed! The liquor license placard for Planta Cocina says:. “A restaurant with a Total Occupancy Load of 130 with seating for 115. Sidewalk Café with a Total Occupancy Load of 90 with seating for 80. The licensee is also requesting an Alcohol Carry-out and Delivery and Holiday Extension of Hours Endorsement.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

Maryland’s New Holiday Festival Boasts One Million Lights and Snow Every Night

Olney’s Field of Screams Maryland has taken a 180-degree turn for the holiday season, transforming its haunted trail experience into a wintry wonderland that touts itself as the “largest, most sophisticated holiday lights experience” in the area. The new holiday festival, called Winter City Lights, will feature...
OLNEY, MD
mocoshow.com

Vehicle Fire on I495 Closes Several Lanes Tuesday Morning

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fully involved vehicle fire on the Outer Loop of I495 between University Boulevard and Colesville Rd in Silver Spring on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 7:30am and drivers can expect residual delays. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
SILVER SPRING, MD
loudounnow.com

Brambleton Residents Sound Alarm on Airport Noise Map Changes

Next week, on Nov. 9, the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on a new map of jet noise around Dulles Airport that has homeowners worried about dropping home values and growing noise. The proposed new Airport Impact Overlay District is based on a 2019 study...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Tysons black bear has also been seen in Vienna, Reston, police confirm

The black bear spotted wandering past the Adaire Apartments in Tysons on Sunday (Oct. 30) is the same one seen in Vienna, Reston and other parts of Fairfax County earlier this fall, police say. The animal has been active in the county for about two months now, traveling in the...
RESTON, VA

Comments / 0

