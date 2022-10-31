ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Boston Bruins Brad Marchand’s Wife, Katrina Marchand

A hip surgery could change the trajectory of Brad Marchand’s NHL career. While Boston Bruins fans keep an eye out for the alternate captain, they’re also attentive to his home life. Brad Marchand’s wife, Katrina Marchand, is no stranger to the NHL WAG community. She’s been present at most of her husband’s games, involved in his entrepreneurial ventures, and is his biggest cheerleader. We delve into her background in this Katrina Marchand wiki.
Bruins dealt brutal long-term injury blow to key defenseman

The Boston Bruins were hit with a crushing injury blow to their defense during Tuesday night’s comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Key defenseman Derek Forbort exited the game during the first period due to an injury and did not return to action. On Wednesday, it was reported that the Bruins plan to place Forbort on injured reserve, per Bruins stats on Twitter.
RETIRED ENFORCER RIPS AUSTON MATTHEWS FOR LAST NIGHT'S ANTICS

The Toronto Maple Leafs pummeled the Philadelphia Flyers last night, possibly getting the team back on the right track; only time will tell. But in the game's dying minutes, Auston Matthews and Travis Konecny started jawing at one another and before you knew it, a scrum broke out. Matthews' teammates...
The reason Ime Udoka was never going to coach Celtics again

There was always a chance Joe Mazzulla would prove himself up to the task as the Boston Celtics head coach in 2022-23, making it much easier for the front office to part ways with Ime Udoka upon season’s end. Now that he’s set to become head coach of the Brooklyn Nets less than an hour after the team parted ways with Steve Nash, though, it’s become abundantly clear retaining Udoka beyond his one-season suspension was never in the Celtics’ plans.
PASTRNAK RECEIVES BIG HIT FROM LINDGREN, TAKES RETALIATORY PENALTY & KNOCKS LINDGREN OUT OF THE GAME

David Pastrnak received two minutes for interference on this play, but it would supremely unsurprising if he receives a call from the NHL's Department of Player Safety for this hit. On top of hitting Pastrnak, Lindgren also laid a decent hit on Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron, and the pride of the Boston Bruins bares no introduction; no pun intended.
Nikola Jokic resets Wilt Chamberlain record that will stand the test of time

Nikola Jokic continues to do amazing things in the NBA. The Denver Nuggets unicorn center added to his resume Thursday night with another triple-double, but it wasn’t just a normal trip-dub. By posting at least 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in Denver’s road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Jokic has finally passed the […] The post Nikola Jokic resets Wilt Chamberlain record that will stand the test of time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘We were fortunate’: Darvin Ham gets brutally honest on Matt Ryan’s game-saving 3-pointer for Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers won their second straight game on Wednesday night, and they did so in style. The hero of the day turned out to be Matt Ryan, who sent the game to overtime with a game-trying 3-pointer at the end of regulation. LA would eventually close it out in the extra period, escaping […] The post ‘We were fortunate’: Darvin Ham gets brutally honest on Matt Ryan’s game-saving 3-pointer for Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The main reason why Celtics were eager to let Ime Udoka join Nets after Steve Nash firing, revealed

It wasn’t too long after the Brooklyn Nets announced their decision to part ways with Steve Nash before suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka emerged as the top candidate for the recently vacated position in Brooklyn. As a matter of fact, Udoka appears to be the lone candidate as the Nets reportedly close in […] The post RUMOR: The main reason why Celtics were eager to let Ime Udoka join Nets after Steve Nash firing, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’s an awful call’: Stephen Curry blasts refs for Jimmy Butler overturn in loss vs. Heat

The Miami Heat outlasted the Golden State Warriors 116-109 on Tuesday in South Beach, sending the defending champions to a third straight loss. Golden State remains winless away from home over two weeks into regular season as a result, careless turnovers and occasionally poor shot selection wasting an effort that surely would’ve been good enough […] The post ‘It’s an awful call’: Stephen Curry blasts refs for Jimmy Butler overturn in loss vs. Heat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Not one person can be James Harden’: Tyrese Maxey gets real on overcoming injury to Sixers star

CAMDEN, NJ — James Harden has carried a lot of the weight for the Philadelphia 76ers to start the season. But now that he is sidelined for a month with a right foot tendon strain, the Sixers need to pick up the slack. Tyrese Maxey, one of the stars whose expectations will be increased for […] The post ‘Not one person can be James Harden’: Tyrese Maxey gets real on overcoming injury to Sixers star appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL Odds: Blue Jackets vs Avalanche prediction, odds and pick – 11/4/2022

The Columbus Blue Jackets are looking shaky and need something to boost their morale. What better way to get them going again than to score a win against the reigning Stanley Cup champions Colorado Avalanche this Friday in Finland. Of course, that is going to be easier said than done, given the fact that, well, […] The post NHL Odds: Blue Jackets vs Avalanche prediction, odds and pick – 11/4/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘That has to get called’: Sixers star Tyrese Maxey’s lack of foul calls has Doc Rivers putting refs on notice

PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia 76ers lost the chance to push their winning streak to four games. They lost 121-111 to the Washington Wizards. The absences of Joel Embiid and De’Anthony Melton proved to be costly as the Sixers lost despite another great game from Tyrese Maxey. Doc Rivers said that Maxey, who had a game-high […] The post ‘That has to get called’: Sixers star Tyrese Maxey’s lack of foul calls has Doc Rivers putting refs on notice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Raptors vs. Mavericks prediction, odds and pick – 11/4/2022

The Dallas Mavericks host the Toronto Raptors in an interconference battle! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Raptors-Mavericks prediction and pick. The Raptors are coming off a dominant win over the San Antonio Spurs 143-100. A 40-point win in the NBA is extremely hard to accomplish and they did it on the road. Seven players scored in double-figures and that was too much for the Spurs to handle. Toronto is now (5-3) which places them in third in the Eastern Conference.
NBA Odds: Bulls vs. Celtics prediction, odds and pick – 11/4/2022

The Celtics host the Bulls for their second matchup of the season! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Celtics prediction and pick. Chicago is (5-4) on the season which places them in 6th place in the Western Conference. They are coming off two-straight wins against the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets. The Bulls won by 18 against the Hornets despite not a single player scoring more than 17 points. LaMelo Ball was out for that game and the Bulls certainly took advantage of his absence.
