TechCrunch
Meet Crowd.dev, an open source user-led growth platform for fostering developer communities
Businesses such as Stripe, Slack, Canva, Notion and Figma have grown substantially off the back of their respective communities, which in turn has led to a slew of new technologies dedicated to helping such businesses harness their fanbase, unearth their biggest advocates and keep that CLG flywheel spinning. Investors have taken note, too: In the past year alone we’ve seen companies such as Commsor raise a $50 million Series B; Common Room secure $52 million; Threado draw in a $3.1 million seed round; and, more recently, Talkbase raise $2 million to power user-led growth for any company.
Precious Metals Mining for High Value Asian Markets with Growth Set to Reach $200 Million by 2024, Digital Assets with NFT Options with Great Versatility: Asia Broadband Inc. (Stock Symbol: AABB)
– Active and Expanding Mining Operations in Mexico for Base & Precious Metals. – Established Marketing Program to the Asian Markets for High Growth Returns. – Digital Assets Division for Offerings of Cryptocurrency and NFT Products. – Launch of Proprietary Cryptocurrency Payment Gateway Solution. Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is...
How TigerEX achieves a precise breakthrough in the Crypto derivatives market
In the Crypto market where bulls and bears alternate, whenever a bear market comes, the Crypto market will fall into a pattern of stock games. At this time, the risk control of Crypto derivatives exchanges often determines the life and death of an exchange. Since the birth of Bitcoin in...
Girles Metaverse releases the schedule of Investment opportunities in the NFT Metavese Industry
Girles Metaverse is a community of forward-thinking crypto enthusiasts coming together to create unique ideas to meet the diverse needs of all classes of users. In 2022, Digital arts converted into NFTs became the big thing, and the trend will be the same in the next few years. This hottest trend in technology startups as NFTs are gaining popularity and massive attention exponential rate, and now when it’s quite possible to create the Metaverse, a digital future, allowing the users to experience a virtual environment by creating their avatars.
Teshop has suddenly emerged, the second mall in the world with no supply sales model is committed to promoting users to get rich
Have you ever imagined yourself being able to work just two hours a day and receive a six-figure salary per month, through which you could live a life of luxury and you could even take your family into employment with you?. Rauha from Finland became such a person. Rauha has...
CNBC
Uber stock pops 15% on revenue beat, strong guidance
Uber reported third-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates for revenue Tuesday. The company suffered a net loss of $1.2 billion for the quarter, $512 million of which was attributed to revaluations of Uber's equity investments, according to a company release. reported a third-quarter loss Tuesday but beat analysts' estimates for...
Cashew Nutshell Liquid Market to be Valued at US$ 564 Million by 2027- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“Browse 99 market data Tables and 38 Figures spread through 135 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Cashew Nutshell Liquid Market””. Cashew Nutshell Liquid Market by product (PF Resins, Epoxy Resins, Epoxy Curing Agents, Surfactants, Polyols), application (Adhesive, Coating, Foam, Laminate, Personal Care), Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe)
Essence
VC Funding For Black Founders Is Down Yet Again
A new TechCrunch report shows that the amount of capital raised by Black entrepreneurs is on a continual decline. According to Crunchbase, TechCrunch’s data platform, numbers show that Black founders raised $187 million in Q3, which is a far cry from the $1.1 billion they netted in Q3 2021, and the $594 million in Q2.
Realtimecampaign.com Discusses QuickBooks Enterprise Hosting: Fostering the Accounting Sector and the Shift to Remote Operations
America’s workforce has largely gone mobile according to recent reports. In fact, an estimated 60 percent of the nation’s workers now carry out their jobs remotely on at least a part-time basis. Though this trend was sparked by the pandemic, it’s expected to endure and potentially grow for the foreseeable future. That means businesses across the United States will need to adjust to the remote shift moving forward.
Cloud-based SaaS provider Business Warrior’s Next Play – PayPlan Enterprise™
PHOENIX – Nov 03, 2022 – Business Warrior Corp. (OTCQB: BZWR), the cloud-based SaaS platform for success and long-term growth for businesses is pleased to announce that the company has fully integrated two acquisitions, Helix House and Alchemy, into Business Warrior’s suite of services. What’s next? A...
TechCrunch
Revere is creating a ratings system for the venture capital industry
Revere, a new bet being built by former AngelList executive Eric Woo and family office operator Chris Shen, is playing upon these characteristics. The startup, launching publicly today, is building a rating system for the venture capital industry. The goal is to create a more standardized way to track information about emerging fund managers so that institutional investors know how to navigate the shifting landscape.
Eric Sturdza Investments launches Strategic Long Short Fund
ST PETER PORT, Guernsey--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Eric Sturdza Investments, an independent asset management firm that provides actively managed strategies to institutional and wholesale clients, has partnered with Boston-based Crawford Fund Management to launch the Strategic Long Short Fund. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005860/en/ Source: Crawford Fund Management & Morningstar
SEOeStore is celebrating its 7th anniversary of being a leader in the Online Marketing industry
SEOeStore, the #1 SEO panel on the planet, celebrates 7 years of providing super-effective SEO solutions for businesses to increase their online presence and visibility. California – November 3rd, 2022 – SEOeStore, the #1 SEO panel on the planet, recently celebrated its 7th anniversary in the market. The company has been a leader in the SEO market since it was founded. It is the largest and most popular digital marketing services provider with over 161,685 clients in more than 70 countries. SEOeStore offers a wide range of services including SEO Campaigns, Quality Content, Link Building, Social Growth Plans, and more digital solutions. The company has a team of experts who are constantly innovating and improving its services.
New Resource Launched for Wannabe Digital Nomads
Entrepreneur Rainier Nanquil has launched a blog showing other ‘work from anywhere’ business owners how they can be successful earning money online from home, a hotel room, the beach or a mountainside cafe. Entrepreneur Rainier Nanquil has launched a blog showing other ‘work from anywhere’ business owners how...
Doc Sheets Version 4.0 Makes Traceability Easy with Trace Graphs
Doc Sheets software is a versatile requirement management platform with many great features (lifecycle management, change management, workflow management, traceability, and more). This software is designed as an alternative to traditional word processors and spreadsheets. Doc Sheets has already been recognized as the most intuitive software with excellent user experience...
Stevanato Group and Gerresheimer AG Present EZ-fill Smart™, a New and Innovative Ready-To-Use Vial Platform
PIOMBINO DESE, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries, and Gerresheimer AG, a leading global provider of healthcare & beauty and drug delivery systems for pharma, biotech and cosmetics, announced today at CPhl Worldwide the official launch of a new and innovative ready-to-use (RTU) vial platform, EZ-fill Smart™, a solution designed to improve drug packaging quality, reduce total cost of ownership (TCO), and shorten lead times for customers. The new EZ-fill Smart™ is an evolution of Stevanato Group’s groundbreaking EZ-fill ® platform, and it brings new advancements that can create significant enhancements to customer product offerings amid growing demand for RTU vials. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101006001/en/ Stevanato Group and Gerresheimer AG present EZ-fill Smart™, a new and innovative Ready-To-Use vial platform (Photo: Business Wire)
BH4U Raised 1 million in a Seed Round to Execute its Plans for Further Technology Development and Market Entry in 2023
BestHealth4U (BH4U), a Portuguese startup focused on the R&D of medical adhesive technologies for the skin, today announced the close of its $1 million Seed financing round to fuel the journey to market of its first product, Bio2Skin. Bio2Skin is a patented innovative adhesive technology that will be integrated into products developed by manufacturers that produce medical adhesives and medical devices for continuous use.
Indian Visa Application Process – Details of Visa provided by India
Foreign visitors wishing to visit India require a visa to enter the country. In 2014, India introduced an electronic visa system that simplified the process of obtaining a visa to visit the country. Currently, citizens from more than hundred countries can easily get their India e-Visa by filling out an online form and providing some biographical details. Visa on Arrival is part of the e-Visa India program. Any traveler arriving in India with a valid India e-Visa will also receive a Visa on arrival in the form of a sticker. Indian Visa on Arrival is a new e-Visa that allows prospective visitors to apply for the visa without having to visit the Embassy of India. This new Indian Visa on Arrival or Indian E-Visa as it is also known can be applied for online, is available for many more countries and is the easiest and most convenient way to visit India.
Schneider Electric brings datacentres of the future to Africa Tech Festival 2022
Schneider Electric, a leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, is a Gold Sponsor at this year’s prestigious Africa Tech Festival 2022 which will include the anticipated presentation What will Datacentres of the Future look like? by Thierry Chamayou. Vice President: Cloud and Service Provider for Europe and APAC at Schneider Electric.
Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market worth $7.5 billion by 2026 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“Some of the prominent players operating in the Radiopharmaceuticals Market include Cardinal Health (US), GE Healthcare (US), Curium (France), Lantheus Medical Imaging (US), Bayer AG (Germany)”. In 2021, Bracco entered into a partnership with CardioNavix which will help improve patient access to cardiac. According to the new market research report...
