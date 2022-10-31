ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irv Smith Jr. could miss serious time with injury

 2 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings injury luck is running out as they just lost their first starter to a somewhat long-term injury. Tight end Irv Smith Jr. injured his ankle on the last offensive series and after an MRI, the initial belief is that he has a high ankle sprain per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Smith Jr. has been injured for the majority of the last 15 months. In the Vikings final preseason game in 2021 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Smith Jr. tore his meniscus and missed the entire season.

Once he got healthy this offseason, Smith Jr. hurt his thumb and required surgery. The Vikings eased him in at the beginning of the season with Johnny Mundt getting the start over the first couple of games.

With a high ankle sprain, Smith Jr. could be out for up to six weeks and the Vikings have about 27 hours to capitalize on the trade market before the deadline hits.

