mybighornbasin.com
Class 3A Semi-Final Round Playoff Preview: Cody Vs. Buffalo
The Semi-final round of the Wyoming High School Football Playoffs commences today as your Cody Broncs play host to the Buffalo Bison. This will be the 2nd time these two teams have met this year with Cody winning the week 3 match-up, 35-13. The Broncs enter the contest undefeated on the season while the Bison look to show they’re as good on the road as they are at home. The Bison forced the Broncs into a 4 quarter game last time and this time aroud will be no different. Buckle up your chin straps says Head Coach Matt McFadden casue this is old school smash mouth football.
mybighornbasin.com
Cody Sweeps Natrona in Round 1, Advance to State Semi’s
The Cody Filly Volleyball team opened first round play at the 2022 Class 4A State Volleyball Championship Tournament on Thursday. The Cody Fillies would face a familiar foe in the opening round, Natrona County. Cody would get the best of the other Fillies, coming away with the 3-game sweep: 25-19, 25-20, 25-17.
mybighornbasin.com
Filly Swim & Dive Heads to State with High Expectations
The Cody Filly Swim team will be in Laramie this Thursday and Friday as they take part in the 2022 Class 3A State Championship swim meet. The Fillies enter the State meet coming off a 2nd place finish at the 3A East Conference meet. Expectations are high for a team who’s finished in the top 6 in their last two showings. As the Fillies prepare for State hear from Head Coach Emily Swett.
county17.com
(PHOTOS) Gillette boy wins Wyoming Boys and Girls Clubs competition
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Buffalo Ridge Elementary School student on Wednesday was crowned the Junior Youth of the Year for the Wyoming Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs. The Wyoming Alliance held its annual Junior Youth of the Year Competition Nov. 2 at the Boys & Girls Club of the Bighorn Mountains in Buffalo, Boys & Girls Club of Campbell County Executive Director Nathan Grotrian said Wednesday evening.
county17.com
Storm to dump up to 2 feet of snow on Wyoming mountains, 10–16 inches in Yellowstone
CASPER, Wyo. — While much of the Interstate 80 corridor in Wyoming as well as areas east of the Continental Divide have seen some snow on Thursday, areas of the northwest have been dry. However, that is likely to change with a winter storm expected to dump as much...
mybighornbasin.com
Cody, the Bighorn Basin, and Wyoming Getting The First Taste of Winter This Week
The season’s first significant snowstorm is on its way, so Wyomingites should anticipate snowy skies, a noticeable drop in temperature, and potentially hazardous driving for the rest of the week. After an unseasonably warm October, the first week of November is eager to cool things off. Over the next...
cowboystatedaily.com
Golden Eagle Attacked 8-Year-Old In Kyrgyzstan But Probably Won’t Happen In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A harrowing video shows a golden eagle swooping in to attack an 8-year-old girl in the central Asian country of Kyrgyzstan, but Wyoming children aren’t likely to be targeted by large raptors, a wildlife biologist said. Sheep, and possibly small...
WATCH: TikTok-er Claims Sheridan Is the ‘Worst Town in Wyoming’
There have been several so-called studies and quite a few debates as to which town is actually the worst in the entire state of Wyoming, but a recent TikTok video seems to have the undeniable answer. TikTok username, connorcathcart2.0, who claims to be a Wyoming outdoorsman, posted a video three...
oilcity.news
Wyoming records 76 mph wind gusts ahead of winter storm; 12+ inches of snow possible in mountains
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming is seeing some strong winds Wednesday ahead of a winter storm that is expected to impact the area overnight Wednesday and into Thursday. The Red Canyone-South Pass area recorded a gust of 76 mph early Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Mount Coffin in Lincoln County saw a 71 mph gust at around 4:30 a.m. Buffalo recorded a 67 mph gust at 11:47 a.m. More high wind reports are available from the NWS in Riverton.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Allowing Off Road Vehicles To Go Under I-80 Could Bring Tons Of Trail Riders To SW Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Passage for off-road vehicles (ORVs) underneath Interstate 80 near Evanston is one of the last key links in a system that could attract trail riders in droves from Utah and elsewhere, significantly boosting the area’s economy, proponents said. A draft...
Travel Impacts Expected From Wyoming Blast Of Winter Weather
A Cheyenne-based meteorologist is expecting travel impacts today and into Friday from a blast of winter weather that is expected in the Cowboy State. A winter weather advisory has been posted by the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service for much of southeast Wyoming starting today:. And Dayweather Inc.,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Game & Fish Says No Grizzlies Yet In Bighorns, But It May Just Be A Matter Of Time
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Grizzly bears supposedly lumbering about in Wyoming’s Bighorn mountains is one of the most “pervasive” rumors the Wyoming Game and Fish Department deals with, an agency biologist said. “There is also a rumor that we move (grizzly) bears...
capcity.news
Wind closures in effect on I-80 in Wyoming; gusts up to 65 mph possible ahead of snowstorm
CASPER, Wyo. — Some wind closures are in effect on Interstate 80 as of 10:10 a.m. Wednesday due to strong winds, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-80 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Laramie and Exit 235 near Elk Mountain, WYDOT reports. Southeast Wyoming could see winds gust as high as 65 mph until around 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.
Snow, Winds Of Up To 80 MPH Expected In SE Wyoming Next Few Days
Southeast Wyoming is bracing for a blast of winter weather followed by very strong winds, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency has issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting today for much of the region, including Laramie, Rawlins, and Casper. 3-5 inches of snow is expected at lower elevations under that advisory, with up to a foot of snow possible at higher elevations.
Poll: Should Wyoming Stay On Daylight Saving Time All Year?
The annual fall time change is coming up this weekend. That means we get an extra hour of sleep back that we lost in the spring time change. As the old saying goes, ''spring ahead, fall back." These days, however, there is more and more discussion across the country about...
89 Year Old Wyoming Man Found Upside Down In A Hole
Just imagine yourself as 89 years old, stuck, upside down, in a deep hole and calling for help. Sounds like you're having a nightmare and need to wake up. It happened in Basin Wyoming and thankfully a couple of men were arriving on scene to check on the progress of the work being done.
cowboystatedaily.com
Where’s The Promised Support For Wyoming’s Coal Workers?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming leaders for years have been asking what will happen to the state’s workforce as the Unites States transitions away from coal, which once accounted for 50% of the nation’s electricity generation. The effort to help displaced coal workers...
oilcity.news
Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming seeking nominations for women of achievement
CASPER, Wyo. — The Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming Program is currently searching for women of achievement who are wheelchair mobile to serve as contestants in the First Annual Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming event. Contestants can be nominated by a person or group or can choose to participate in the program. Organizations...
Wyoming Radio Stations Demolished Due To SPIDER!
4 am Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. The date the Townsquare media offices and studios of Casper Wyoming had to be evacuated. The building was then set on fire by the local fire department as police stood to buy in full riot gear. A SPIDER HAD BEEN FOUND!. I know, right?
Total Lunar Eclipse & “Blood Moon” In Store For Next Week Across Wyoming
Well, this is an interesting time for a "Blood Moon", having it on Election Day for the first time ever. Is that a sign of something, or just dumb luck? It's the latter, obviously, but it's fun to think otherwise. The last total lunar eclipse was back in May. If you remembered to get up, you were disappointed because of the cloud coverage.
