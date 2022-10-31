ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
mybighornbasin.com

Class 3A Semi-Final Round Playoff Preview: Cody Vs. Buffalo

The Semi-final round of the Wyoming High School Football Playoffs commences today as your Cody Broncs play host to the Buffalo Bison. This will be the 2nd time these two teams have met this year with Cody winning the week 3 match-up, 35-13. The Broncs enter the contest undefeated on the season while the Bison look to show they’re as good on the road as they are at home. The Bison forced the Broncs into a 4 quarter game last time and this time aroud will be no different. Buckle up your chin straps says Head Coach Matt McFadden casue this is old school smash mouth football.
CODY, WY
mybighornbasin.com

Cody Sweeps Natrona in Round 1, Advance to State Semi’s

The Cody Filly Volleyball team opened first round play at the 2022 Class 4A State Volleyball Championship Tournament on Thursday. The Cody Fillies would face a familiar foe in the opening round, Natrona County. Cody would get the best of the other Fillies, coming away with the 3-game sweep: 25-19, 25-20, 25-17.
CODY, WY
mybighornbasin.com

Filly Swim & Dive Heads to State with High Expectations

The Cody Filly Swim team will be in Laramie this Thursday and Friday as they take part in the 2022 Class 3A State Championship swim meet. The Fillies enter the State meet coming off a 2nd place finish at the 3A East Conference meet. Expectations are high for a team who’s finished in the top 6 in their last two showings. As the Fillies prepare for State hear from Head Coach Emily Swett.
CODY, WY
county17.com

(PHOTOS) Gillette boy wins Wyoming Boys and Girls Clubs competition

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Buffalo Ridge Elementary School student on Wednesday was crowned the Junior Youth of the Year for the Wyoming Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs. The Wyoming Alliance held its annual Junior Youth of the Year Competition Nov. 2 at the Boys & Girls Club of the Bighorn Mountains in Buffalo, Boys & Girls Club of Campbell County Executive Director Nathan Grotrian said Wednesday evening.
GILLETTE, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming records 76 mph wind gusts ahead of winter storm; 12+ inches of snow possible in mountains

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming is seeing some strong winds Wednesday ahead of a winter storm that is expected to impact the area overnight Wednesday and into Thursday. The Red Canyone-South Pass area recorded a gust of 76 mph early Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Mount Coffin in Lincoln County saw a 71 mph gust at around 4:30 a.m. Buffalo recorded a 67 mph gust at 11:47 a.m. More high wind reports are available from the NWS in Riverton.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Wind closures in effect on I-80 in Wyoming; gusts up to 65 mph possible ahead of snowstorm

CASPER, Wyo. — Some wind closures are in effect on Interstate 80 as of 10:10 a.m. Wednesday due to strong winds, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-80 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Laramie and Exit 235 near Elk Mountain, WYDOT reports. Southeast Wyoming could see winds gust as high as 65 mph until around 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Snow, Winds Of Up To 80 MPH Expected In SE Wyoming Next Few Days

Southeast Wyoming is bracing for a blast of winter weather followed by very strong winds, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency has issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting today for much of the region, including Laramie, Rawlins, and Casper. 3-5 inches of snow is expected at lower elevations under that advisory, with up to a foot of snow possible at higher elevations.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

89 Year Old Wyoming Man Found Upside Down In A Hole

Just imagine yourself as 89 years old, stuck, upside down, in a deep hole and calling for help. Sounds like you're having a nightmare and need to wake up. It happened in Basin Wyoming and thankfully a couple of men were arriving on scene to check on the progress of the work being done.
BASIN, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Where’s The Promised Support For Wyoming’s Coal Workers?

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming leaders for years have been asking what will happen to the state’s workforce as the Unites States transitions away from coal, which once accounted for 50% of the nation’s electricity generation. The effort to help displaced coal workers...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming seeking nominations for women of achievement

CASPER, Wyo. — The Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming Program is currently searching for women of achievement who are wheelchair mobile to serve as contestants in the First Annual Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming event. Contestants can be nominated by a person or group or can choose to participate in the program. Organizations...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Radio Stations Demolished Due To SPIDER!

4 am Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. The date the Townsquare media offices and studios of Casper Wyoming had to be evacuated. The building was then set on fire by the local fire department as police stood to buy in full riot gear. A SPIDER HAD BEEN FOUND!. I know, right?
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy