Lancaster County, NE

KETV.com

Nebraska congressional candidates increase focus on Sarpy County

OMAHA, Neb. — A subtle change on Nebraska's new congressional maps has District 1 candidates making sure Sarpy County voters know who they're voting for on Nov. 8. "We love that you have a Don Bacon sign outside your house," Rep. Mike Flood (R-NE) said at a Get Out the Vote event with other Republicans. "Don Bacon equals Mike Flood and Mike Flood equals Don Bacon, but there are a lot of people that don't know they're in the First Congressional District."
SARPY COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

LPS students pick Pansing Brooks, Blood in mock election

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Public Schools students held a mock election Wednesday, and the results are in. In the 1st Congressional District, students elected State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks over Rep. Mike Flood. Pansing Brooks earned 10,221 votes, with Rep. Mike Flood trailing at 8,588 votes. For governor,...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Environmental Trust board hears more criticism of ‘subjective’ and ‘frustrating’ grant rejections

LINCOLN — Another day, another round of criticism about the grant decisions made this year by the Nebraska Environmental Trust. Of the 87 grant applications the Trust received this year, 40 were deemed ineligible for grants, including several applications that had won approval in past years. That prompted more than a dozen complaints in live […] The post Environmental Trust board hears more criticism of ‘subjective’ and ‘frustrating’ grant rejections appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska's high court hears battle over blue jeans

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. — Much ado about denim as a dispute over a change in dress code at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services makes it all the way to the state supreme court. A couple of dozen state employee union members dressed in jeans and flip...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Students vote in LPS mock election

Highlights from Nebraska's sweep over unranked Indiana at the Devaney Center. NSAA State Volleyball Highlights - 10pm (Wed, Nov. 2) Highlights from Day 1 of the NSAA State Volleyball Tournament, including wins by Lincoln Southwest and Norris.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

City of Lincoln welcomes new fire engines and ambulance

10/11 hosts toy drive to help the Center for People in Need. 10/11 Cares is collecting toys for the Center for People in Need. Nearly 20,000 students voted in the Lincoln Public Schools districtwide mock election Wednesday.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Thousands raised for fire departments that responded during wildfires

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As wildfires tore across southern Lancaster County last week, full-time and volunteer firefighters responded quickly to save both lives and land. On Thursday night, lines backed out the door as hundreds packed into the Hallam Auditorium to laugh, share stories, and donate to the first responders who fought those fires.
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska: What to expect on election night

While Republicans have a firm hold on Nebraska’s state government, the state’s Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District has morphed into a swing district in the last 15 years and is the state’s only consistently competitive U.S. House seat. It is currently held by Republican Rep. Don Bacon, a...
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Permanent Omaha City Prosecutor Named

Omaha City Attorney Matt Kuhse announces the appointment of Kevin Slimp as City Prosecutor. The Prosecutor’s office handles misdemeanor violations of Omaha code and state statutes, working about 30,000 cases a year, along with traffic violations and diversion programs. The City Prosecutor works with 12 attorneys and a support...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Firth acquires used ambulance from Pennsylvania, prepares to put it in service in 2023

PANAMA, Neb. (KOLN) - Significant progress has been made for Firth Rural Fire when it comes to the process of establishing an ambulance service. The southern Lancaster County volunteer department recently was able to purchase a used ambulance from another volunteer department in Pennsylvania. Fire Chief Doug Doeschot says the original plan was to obtain Crete Volunteer Fire & Rescue’s used ambulance after they received their new ambulance. However, because of supply chain issues, Crete told Firth their new ambulance wouldn’t arrive until sometime late next summer.”
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

All Pro - Nominate a family in need for a new furnace

New vehicles increase firefighter safety and enhance response times.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Two Missing Nebraska Inmates Arrested

Nebraska Corrections says two missing inmates from a Lincoln facility are now under arrest. Corrections says Krista Foley was taken into custody in Sarpy County. She was reported missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on September 25th during a pre-approved visit to a local church. Foley is serving a three...
LINCOLN, NE

