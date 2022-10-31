Read full article on original website
Related
KETV.com
Nebraska congressional candidates increase focus on Sarpy County
OMAHA, Neb. — A subtle change on Nebraska's new congressional maps has District 1 candidates making sure Sarpy County voters know who they're voting for on Nov. 8. "We love that you have a Don Bacon sign outside your house," Rep. Mike Flood (R-NE) said at a Get Out the Vote event with other Republicans. "Don Bacon equals Mike Flood and Mike Flood equals Don Bacon, but there are a lot of people that don't know they're in the First Congressional District."
klkntv.com
LPS students pick Pansing Brooks, Blood in mock election
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Public Schools students held a mock election Wednesday, and the results are in. In the 1st Congressional District, students elected State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks over Rep. Mike Flood. Pansing Brooks earned 10,221 votes, with Rep. Mike Flood trailing at 8,588 votes. For governor,...
1011now.com
10/11 interviews Republican candidate for governor, Jim Pillen, ahead of the election
Nearly 20,000 students voted in the Lincoln Public Schools districtwide mock election Wednesday. Firefighters recommend checking detectors during time change. As a general rule, every time the time changes you should check both smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
Environmental Trust board hears more criticism of ‘subjective’ and ‘frustrating’ grant rejections
LINCOLN — Another day, another round of criticism about the grant decisions made this year by the Nebraska Environmental Trust. Of the 87 grant applications the Trust received this year, 40 were deemed ineligible for grants, including several applications that had won approval in past years. That prompted more than a dozen complaints in live […] The post Environmental Trust board hears more criticism of ‘subjective’ and ‘frustrating’ grant rejections appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
1011now.com
Interview with Pat Condon, candidate for Lancaster County Attorney
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 10/11′s Bayley Bischof sat down with Pat Condon about his run for Lancaster County Attorney. Here’s the full interview:. Bayley Bischof, 10/11 NOW: If there’s a viewer out there who doesn’t know anything about you, what would you want them to know before they vote?
Name left off Dodge County early ballots, corrections sent
A name was left off ballots for about 2,900 absentee voters in Dodge County, but the county clerk sent corrected ballots.
KETV.com
Nebraska's high court hears battle over blue jeans
NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. — Much ado about denim as a dispute over a change in dress code at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services makes it all the way to the state supreme court. A couple of dozen state employee union members dressed in jeans and flip...
News Channel Nebraska
Gage County officials hold preliminary discussion about South 148th, at Adams
BEATRICE – A group of Adams residents want Gage County to examine improving a road between the town’s Main Street and Nebraska Highway 41….which has high maintenance and significant truck traffic. County Highway Superintendent Mark Kohnke says the road….about a half mile of South 148th Road…..has a...
1011now.com
Students vote in LPS mock election
Highlights from Nebraska's sweep over unranked Indiana at the Devaney Center. NSAA State Volleyball Highlights - 10pm (Wed, Nov. 2) Highlights from Day 1 of the NSAA State Volleyball Tournament, including wins by Lincoln Southwest and Norris.
1011now.com
Lancaster County Board of Commissions recognize first responders who battled Oct. 23 wildfires
Fourth through twelfth grade students had the opportunity to cast a vote in mock elections for two elected positions and two ballot initiatives. Highlights from Nebraska's sweep over unranked Indiana at the Devaney Center. NSAA State Volleyball Highlights - 10pm (Wed, Nov. 2) Updated: 10 hours ago. Highlights from Day...
nebraskaexaminer.com
State senator criticizes Nebraska Board of Education for not allowing public comment at upcoming meeting
LINCOLN — A state senator who has been critical of the Nebraska Board of Education fired another criticism at the board this week for not allowing public comment at its meeting on Friday. State Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil accused the board of playing “politics” with its agenda by...
1011now.com
City of Lincoln welcomes new fire engines and ambulance
10/11 hosts toy drive to help the Center for People in Need. 10/11 Cares is collecting toys for the Center for People in Need. Nearly 20,000 students voted in the Lincoln Public Schools districtwide mock election Wednesday.
1011now.com
Thousands raised for fire departments that responded during wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As wildfires tore across southern Lancaster County last week, full-time and volunteer firefighters responded quickly to save both lives and land. On Thursday night, lines backed out the door as hundreds packed into the Hallam Auditorium to laugh, share stories, and donate to the first responders who fought those fires.
Nebraska: What to expect on election night
While Republicans have a firm hold on Nebraska’s state government, the state’s Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District has morphed into a swing district in the last 15 years and is the state’s only consistently competitive U.S. House seat. It is currently held by Republican Rep. Don Bacon, a...
iheart.com
Permanent Omaha City Prosecutor Named
Omaha City Attorney Matt Kuhse announces the appointment of Kevin Slimp as City Prosecutor. The Prosecutor’s office handles misdemeanor violations of Omaha code and state statutes, working about 30,000 cases a year, along with traffic violations and diversion programs. The City Prosecutor works with 12 attorneys and a support...
doniphanherald.com
Lancaster County judge hears arguments in trial of ex-LPD officer accused of assault
More than two years after a former Lincoln police officer pushed a 51-year-old man to the ground while working off-duty at a local hospital on Halloween, a Lancaster County judge will finally rule whether the action was criminal. Benjamin Rieker, now 34, had been an officer for about 18 months...
1011now.com
Firth acquires used ambulance from Pennsylvania, prepares to put it in service in 2023
PANAMA, Neb. (KOLN) - Significant progress has been made for Firth Rural Fire when it comes to the process of establishing an ambulance service. The southern Lancaster County volunteer department recently was able to purchase a used ambulance from another volunteer department in Pennsylvania. Fire Chief Doug Doeschot says the original plan was to obtain Crete Volunteer Fire & Rescue’s used ambulance after they received their new ambulance. However, because of supply chain issues, Crete told Firth their new ambulance wouldn’t arrive until sometime late next summer.”
1011now.com
All Pro - Nominate a family in need for a new furnace
New vehicles increase firefighter safety and enhance response times. 10/11 Cares is collecting toys for the Center for People in Need. Nearly 20,000 students voted in the Lincoln Public Schools districtwide mock election Wednesday.
1011now.com
Firefighters recommend checking detectors during time change
10/11 Cares is collecting toys for the Center for People in Need. Nearly 20,000 students voted in the Lincoln Public Schools districtwide mock election Wednesday.
iheart.com
Two Missing Nebraska Inmates Arrested
Nebraska Corrections says two missing inmates from a Lincoln facility are now under arrest. Corrections says Krista Foley was taken into custody in Sarpy County. She was reported missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on September 25th during a pre-approved visit to a local church. Foley is serving a three...
