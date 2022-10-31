ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

How to Watch Syracuse at Pittsburgh

Matchup: #20 Syracuse (6-2, 3-1) at Pittsburgh (4-4, 1-3) Location: Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh, PA) Time: 3:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, November 5th. Television: ACC Network Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Lericia Harris Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App ...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Planet Fitness offering free workouts to veterans in upstate

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Planet Fitness announced on November 1 that veterans and active-duty military are welcome to work out for free at any Planet Fitness in the Upstate New York Region. This includes, Albany, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Watertown and surrounding areas. This promotional event begins November 1 and...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

National Sandwich Day with the Brooklyn Pickle

(WSYR-TV) — Thursday is National Sandwich Day and what better way to celebrate than with the crew of Brooklyn Pickle. Three Syracuse-area managers stopped by the show to discuss their offerings and how they can make any gathering a special one with their catering. For more information and to...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Early fall warmth not ready to depart CNY just yet

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — It is now early November and folks may have put away their deck furniture or golf clubs here in Central New York. Mother Nature, however, seems to have different plans that may make many question their earlier decisions. Temperatures look to average above normal in...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Gaetano Construction bought by Rochester construction business, Pike Company

UTICA, N.Y. -- On Monday, a fifth-generation construction business, The Pike Company (Pike) bought Charles Gaetano Construction Corporation (Gaetano) and C2C Construction Solutions, LLC (C2C). Gaetano was a second-generation construction corporation, founded in 1960. Gaetano was a member of the Utica business community for more than 60 years. Gaetano’s success...
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Destiny USA extends hours for holiday shopping

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The holiday season is upon us! Destiny USA is extending its hours to ensure shoppers have all the time necessary to pick the perfect gifts for their loved ones. The shopping center will again be closed on Thanksgiving, November 24, but will reopen on Black Friday, the 25 from 7 a.m. […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Big Frog 104

Popular, Longstanding Bar & Grill in Utica Goes Up For Sale

A Utica area restaurant rich with history has hit the market. Tiny's Grill, located at 1014 State Street near Oneida Square, has been listed for sale by Coldwell Banker Faith Properties with an asking price of $380,000. The 5,596 square-foot building (6,159 including parking lot) is known for its cozy...
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

State of Art Playground With Never Before Seen Features Coming to CNY

A new state-of-the-art inclusive playground with never before seen features is coming to ot Central New York. ​The new playground is replacing old equipment at Proctor Park in Utica which is outdated and deteriorated. The family-friendly play area will be accessible and fun for all of Utica’s residents and features several unique play features that have not been seen in the Utica area.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – One lucky person who purchased a Powerball ticket at Parkway Drugs in Utica is about to be $2 million richer following Monday night’s drawing. According to the New York Lottery, a winning ticket was sold at the Parkway Drugs on French Road. The winning ticket...
UTICA, NY
wrvo.org

Hochul announces $50 million for NYS airports, includes two CNY facilities

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $50 million dollars will be allocated to New York airports to support safety enhancements and modernize operations. Among the 24 airports receiving support, two central New York airports, Hamilton Municipal Airport in Madison County and Chase Field Airport in Cortland County will receive $1.3 million and $1.1 million, respectively.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY

Community Policy