Our Syracuse basketball predictions: Will Orange return to NCAA Tournament in 2022-23 season?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The 2022-23 Syracuse basketball season is scheduled to get underway Monday night vs. Lehigh. That means it’s time for our staff predictions.
How to Watch Syracuse at Pittsburgh
Matchup: #20 Syracuse (6-2, 3-1) at Pittsburgh (4-4, 1-3) Location: Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh, PA) Time: 3:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, November 5th. Television: ACC Network Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Lericia Harris Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App ...
Fulton comes from behind to edge Central Square for Independent football DI title (photos)
Top-seeded Fulton trailed second-seeded Central Square 12-6 with just under two minutes to go in Wednesday’s Independent football Division I championship game at Fulton High School. “I told them that the one thing that I want (them) to take with (them) is life is not always gonna be easy,”...
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!. My dad was born in Syracuse but got married and had kids in Albany - and even though I wasn't born in Central NY, I've paid my fair share of visits out that way. The first Syracuse men's basketball game...
Syracuse airport to build 2,000 parking spaces to ease congestion
Syracuse, N.Y. –The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority is planning to build 2,000 more parking spaces at Syracuse Hancock International Airport, a 44% increase designed to end frequent congestion during peak travel periods. The airport has a little more than 4,500 surface and garage parking spaces, which often fill up...
localsyr.com
Planet Fitness offering free workouts to veterans in upstate
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Planet Fitness announced on November 1 that veterans and active-duty military are welcome to work out for free at any Planet Fitness in the Upstate New York Region. This includes, Albany, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Watertown and surrounding areas. This promotional event begins November 1 and...
localsyr.com
National Sandwich Day with the Brooklyn Pickle
(WSYR-TV) — Thursday is National Sandwich Day and what better way to celebrate than with the crew of Brooklyn Pickle. Three Syracuse-area managers stopped by the show to discuss their offerings and how they can make any gathering a special one with their catering. For more information and to...
Many CNY restaurants took federal money to help during Covid. Some closed anyway (list)
When Stone’s Steakhouse in DeWitt closed for good last week, it did so after receiving nearly half a million dollars in federal money aimed at helping restaurants survive during the Covid pandemic. But it wasn’t the only Central New York restaurant to take the taxpayer-funded grants and close anyway....
localsyr.com
Early fall warmth not ready to depart CNY just yet
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — It is now early November and folks may have put away their deck furniture or golf clubs here in Central New York. Mother Nature, however, seems to have different plans that may make many question their earlier decisions. Temperatures look to average above normal in...
With mounting debt, a CNY brewery loses its founder and faces an uncertain future
Hamilton, N.Y. — The owner and co-founder of Good Nature Farm Brewery near Hamilton has turned the operation over to a court-appointed receiver after finding herself unable to pay a mortgage debt. The future of the brewery and tasting room at 1727 State Route 12B south of Hamilton is...
WKTV
Gaetano Construction bought by Rochester construction business, Pike Company
UTICA, N.Y. -- On Monday, a fifth-generation construction business, The Pike Company (Pike) bought Charles Gaetano Construction Corporation (Gaetano) and C2C Construction Solutions, LLC (C2C). Gaetano was a second-generation construction corporation, founded in 1960. Gaetano was a member of the Utica business community for more than 60 years. Gaetano’s success...
Destiny USA extends hours for holiday shopping
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The holiday season is upon us! Destiny USA is extending its hours to ensure shoppers have all the time necessary to pick the perfect gifts for their loved ones. The shopping center will again be closed on Thanksgiving, November 24, but will reopen on Black Friday, the 25 from 7 a.m. […]
Popular, Longstanding Bar & Grill in Utica Goes Up For Sale
A Utica area restaurant rich with history has hit the market. Tiny's Grill, located at 1014 State Street near Oneida Square, has been listed for sale by Coldwell Banker Faith Properties with an asking price of $380,000. The 5,596 square-foot building (6,159 including parking lot) is known for its cozy...
State of Art Playground With Never Before Seen Features Coming to CNY
A new state-of-the-art inclusive playground with never before seen features is coming to ot Central New York. The new playground is replacing old equipment at Proctor Park in Utica which is outdated and deteriorated. The family-friendly play area will be accessible and fun for all of Utica’s residents and features several unique play features that have not been seen in the Utica area.
localsyr.com
Manlius Police Chief hopes to install new license plate cameras along Route 5 in Fayetteville
MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The town of Manlius is exploring installing a new police camera along Route 5 in the Village of Fayetteville. The camera is called a “Flock camera,” and rather than recording specific movements of people on camera it is only sued to track the license plates of passing cars and, if necessary, the make and model of the vehicle.
WKTV
Winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – One lucky person who purchased a Powerball ticket at Parkway Drugs in Utica is about to be $2 million richer following Monday night’s drawing. According to the New York Lottery, a winning ticket was sold at the Parkway Drugs on French Road. The winning ticket...
cnycentral.com
"200,000 to 400,000 people:" Neighbors, real estate prepare for Micron population boom
Clay, N.Y. — During the NY-22 Congressional Debate, both nominees, Brandon Williams (R) and Francis Conole (D) had plenty of disagreements. The one thing they did agree on was how Micron will impact neighborhoods surrounding the town of Clay and education. The microchip manufacturer is years away from being...
Student Stabbed Multiple Times At Proctor High School; School Open But Campus Closed All Week
Update: Tuesday 11/1/22: Utica Police have now charged the 17-year-old student accused of stabbing a classmate several times during a fight at Proctor High School. While the teen's name is not being released, police say his is charged with Attempted Assault, a class-C felony, and a misdemeanor charge of criminal possession of a weapon.
wrvo.org
Hochul announces $50 million for NYS airports, includes two CNY facilities
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $50 million dollars will be allocated to New York airports to support safety enhancements and modernize operations. Among the 24 airports receiving support, two central New York airports, Hamilton Municipal Airport in Madison County and Chase Field Airport in Cortland County will receive $1.3 million and $1.1 million, respectively.
localsyr.com
Pending owner helps to slow down imminent closure of Great Northern Mall after tenants ordered to vacate
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to a letter obtained by NewsChannel 9, the Great Northern Mall in Clay will “permanently close” on November 20. The tenants were told their leases are being terminated and they have to “vacate” their stores no later than November 20.
