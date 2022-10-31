Read full article on original website
What Tom Brady Reportedly Was Willing To Do Before Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce last Friday, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback reportedly was willing to go to great lengths to “make things work.”. Brady has adjusted to life after his divorce, spending as much time as he can with his kids amid a...
NFL Rumors: Bears Stay Busy By Trading For Steelers Wideout
The Chicago Bears continue to be one of the most active teams ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. Despite Chicago currently sitting in third in the NFC North and 14th in the 16-team conference, the Bears reportedly will trade for wide receiver Chase Claypool in a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Chicago will send a second-round pick to the Steelers for the third-year wideout, as first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates.
NFL Trade Deadline Winners, Losers: Dolphins Add More Talent
The 2022 NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and it was among the most unpredictable in recent years. While there weren’t any deals to the level of Juan Soto being shipped off to the San Diego Padres this past summer or Ben Simmons swapping places with James Harden last February, the NFL popped off with an exciting day that saw many of its contenders fill major voids, while some made the curious decision to stay put and forego making a move.
Trent Brown Startles Patriots Fans With Tweet Ahead Of Trade Deadline
For a few short minutes Tuesday afternoon, it appeared Trent Brown’s Patriots tenure was over. Roughly two hours before the NFL trade deadline, New England’s starting left tackle fired off a cryptic tweet. “Next chapter,” Brown wrote, prompting an avalanche of eyeball emojis. With ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler...
How Dolphins NFL Trade Deadline Moves Impact Super Bowl Odds
The Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs are the favorites to come out of the AFC, but the Dolphins weren’t willing to just sit and do nothing Tuesday. Miami swung two trades at the deadline. It traded running back Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Denver Broncos for pass rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick. The Dolphins also traded a 2023 fifth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for tailback Jeff Wilson Jr.
Why Chiefs Star Travis Kelce ‘Absolutely Hates’ Playing Patriots
Travis Kelce has made four trips to Gillette Stadium since entering the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2013. It’s safe to say the superstar tight end didn’t enjoy any of those visits to Foxboro, Mass. This isn’t because the Patriots were a major thorn in...
Lions Trade TE T.J. Hockenson to Vikings
Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson is heading to Minneapolis. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Detroit Lions have traded Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick. Drafted...
Jets Trade One Of Their Best Defenders Before Patriots Rematch
Jacob Martin didn’t get many headlines in New York, but he was one of the Jets’ better defenders through eight games. Well, Martin won’t be on the field in three weeks when the Jets and Patriots play a rematch at Gillette Stadium. New York on Tuesday sent...
NFL Insider Floats 2023 Scenario Tom Brady Could Find ‘Tempting’
While it certainly feels like this could be Tom Brady’s final NFL season, can we really say for sure?. Dan Patrick on Tuesday asked Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer for the most likely scenario involving Brady next season: The quarterback plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, moves into the broadcast booth to begin his massive TV contract with FOX or chooses a different path?
NFL Rumors: Sean McVay’s Rams Coaching Future Tied To Star Players
Sean McVay is nowhere near the veteran of his job like his fellow head coaching peers, but the 36-year-old’s days could be ending a lot sooner than many would expect. The defending champion Rams struggling and hold a 3-4 record heading into Week 9. Los Angeles is fighting for a playoff spot as Cooper Kupp nurses an ankle injury and Matthew Stafford fights for his life behind a weak offensive line.
Devin McCourty Sees This As Key To Patriots Defensive Success
The New England Patriots have gotten into the backfield with regularity this season, ranking fifth in the NFL in sacks with 23. And Patriots safety Devin McCourty sees a direct correlation between the pressure the Patriots are putting on opposing quarterbacks to the number of turnovers the team has forced. New England has recorded 16 takeaways through eight games, tied for the top mark in the league with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Patriots’ AFC Rival Dealt Massive Injury Hit To Key Receiver
An AFC rival of the Patriots and a team currently ahead of New England in the playoff standings continues to get unlucky breaks when it comes to injuries. Seen as a contender in the AFC largely due to the wizardry of Lamar Jackson, the dynamic quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens now has one less weapon to throw to.
WR Brandin Cooks to Return to Texans' Facility on Friday
According to Mike Florio of profootballtalk, Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks will return to the team’s facility on Friday. Frustrated over not being dealt at Tuesday’s trade deadline, Cooks was held out of Thursday’s 29-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in what head coach Lovie Smith deemed a “coach’s decision.”
Did Nick Caserio, Texans Bungle Brandin Cooks Situation At NFL Trade Deadline?
Texans general manager Nick Caserio might have just mismanaged one of Houston’s biggest assets as Brandin Cooks clearly is unhappy with his current standing. Cooks was involved in trade reports leading up to Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline with the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys in talks with Houston until the final hour, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Cooks, however, was not traded as the Texans failed to come to an agreement with the Cowboys, specifically, as draft capital and his $18 million in guarantees proved to be sticking points, according to ESPN’s Ed Werder.
Ex-Patriot LeGarrette Blount Says Bailey Zappe Should Start Over Mac Jones
Quarterback drama was nonexistent for the Patriots in Week 8, but some New England fans still aren’t satisfied with Mac Jones as the team’s signal-caller. The Patriots beat the New York Jets, 22-17, last Sunday, but the victory was largely attributed to Zach Wilson’s disaster of a second half that didn’t leave Jones much trouble to deal with.
Titans RB Derrick Henry: 'I'll be Out There on Sunday'
Fresh off rumbling for 219 yards last week against the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry was a surprise limited participant during Wednesday’s practice with a foot injury. The news was particularly noteworthy after Henry missed the second half of last season due to a Jones Fracture.
Vikings Swing Huge Trade Three Weeks Before Hosting Patriots
The Patriots are three weeks and two days away from visiting the Vikings, who currently have a top-10 scoring offense. And the Thanksgiving Night matchup just got even tougher for New England’s defense. Minnesota on Tuesday acquired Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson in a trade with the Detroit...
Six Patriots Thoughts After Team’s Quiet NFL Trade Deadline
The 2022 NFL trade deadline was historically eventful. A record 10 trades were executed on deadline day alone, including ones involving Chase Claypool, Bradley Chubb, T.J. Hockenson and Calvin Ridley. But for the New England Patriots, it was just a quiet, standard Tuesday. For the second consecutive year, the Patriots...
Rams RB Cam Akers to Practice Thursday
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, disgruntled Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers is expected to practice with the team on Thursday. It’s a surprising development after Akers was sent home by the Rams due to “philosophical and football-related differences” with head coach Sean McVay and has been a healthy scratch the past two games.
Mac Jones Sticking With This Offensive Philosophy He Learned In High School
FOXBORO, Mass. — It’s been a tried and true method for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones to this point. And the second-year pro doesn’t plan to stray away from the philosophy of “you’ll never go broke taking a profit” anytime soon. It has become an integral part of Jones’ offensive makeup.
