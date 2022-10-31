Paul Pelosi Attacker DePape Was Prepared to Kidnap and Injure House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Federal Complaint Charges

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Philadelphia
Suspect in Paul Pelosi Beating Is in the U.S. Illegally, DHS Confirms
The man suspected of attacking Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home last week is in the United States illegally, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson confirmed Thursday. "U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer on Canadian national David DePape with San Francisco County Jail,...
Americans worried about political violence, blame political parties, Trump, news media: poll
The majority of Americans in a bipartisan poll said they are concerned by the threat of politically motivated violence with nearly half of the participants blaming the media.
NBC Philadelphia
Capitol Police Had a Camera Feed of Pelosi's Home During Attack, But No One Was Monitoring It
U.S. Capitol Police had a camera feed showing the outside of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's, D-Calif., home in San Francisco during the attack on her husband Friday, but no one was monitoring it at the time, two sources familiar with the situation told NBC News. The camera is one of...
US sanctions Haitian politicians on drug trafficking claims
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Two Haitian politicians are facing U.S. sanctions over allegations they abused their positions to traffic drugs in collaboration with gang networks and directed others to engage in violence. The Treasury Department said Friday it was imposing sanctions on Haitian Senate President Joseph Lambert and...
NBC Philadelphia
Supreme Court Declines to Block Subpoena of Lindsey Graham in Georgia Election Probe
The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for Sen. Lindsey Graham's testimony in a Georgia investigation of possible illegal interference in the 2020 election by then-President Donald Trump and his allies in the state. The court lifted a temporary hold on Graham's appearance before a special grand jury, now...
NBC Philadelphia
Over Half of Americans Believe That Both Democrats and Republicans Do Such a Poor Job That a Third Major Party Is Needed
More than half of Americans believe the current political parties do such a poor job that a third major party is needed, according to a survey by Gallup. More minor parties have seen an uptick in support and interest in recent years. A study by the Pew Research center found...
NBC Philadelphia
American Billionaires Spent a Record $880 Million on the U.S. Midterm Elections
The top donor so far is George Soros, who has contributed over $128 million to the midterms. The second largest billionaire donor was Richard Uihlein, the Wisconsin shipping-supply magnate, and his wife Elizabeth, who have contributed $67 million to Republican candidates. Hedge-fund billionaire Ken Griffin, who is becoming increasingly active...
NBC Philadelphia
Federal and State Spending on 2022 Elections Set to Top $16.7 Billion, Making Them the Most Expensive Midterms Ever
Spending in the 2022 elections is expected to break a record for a midterm cycle, according to the nonpartisan OpenSecrets. The more than $16.7 billion in expected spending encompasses both federal and state races. The fight for control of the House and Senate in particular saw massive spending, according to...
NBC Philadelphia
Oprah Winfrey Backs John Fetterman Over Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania Senate Race
Oprah Winfrey said Thursday she would vote for Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman over Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in the must-win Senate race in Pennsylvania. Oz, a former talk-show host backed by former President Donald Trump, became a celebrity doctor and a household name largely through his association with Winfrey.
Comments / 0