Two men and a woman were charged with possession of drugs on East 18th Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the home for two people with active warrants and found 41-year-old Jeffery Walton and Angela Garcia who had active warrants for probation violation along with Michael Braswell. After a search of the home, a handgun, glass pipes, a digital scale, syringes, marijuana, and 19 grams of meth were reportedly found.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO