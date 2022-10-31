Read full article on original website
whopam.com
Three facing drug charges after East 18th St. investigation
An investigation at a location on East 18th Street late Wednesday night led to drug charges against three suspects. Hopkinsville police officers were told there were individuals there who were sought on warrants and citations say a search warrant was obtained when the occupants of the home refused to come to the door.
wkdzradio.com
Three Charged With Drug Possession
Two men and a woman were charged with possession of drugs on East 18th Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the home for two people with active warrants and found 41-year-old Jeffery Walton and Angela Garcia who had active warrants for probation violation along with Michael Braswell. After a search of the home, a handgun, glass pipes, a digital scale, syringes, marijuana, and 19 grams of meth were reportedly found.
Man facing multiple charges following trailer theft, burglary in Robertson County
Thanks to a joint investigation between two Robertson County law enforcement agencies, a man has been taken into custody in connection with a trailer theft in Springfield and a burglary in Adams.
WSMV
Convicted felon found with illegal substances, back in custody
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - 33-year-old Mario Newsome is back behind bars after officers discovered illegal drugs and paraphernalia in his possession. According to an affidavit, police responded to a shots fired call on Tuesday at the Rodeway Inn on 95 Wallace Road. Newsome was immediately taken into custody after police...
Metro police: Teenager charged in connection with robbery, pursuit
Detectives took a teenager into custody Tuesday night following an armed robbery that turned into a police pursuit in South Nashville last month.
wnky.com
BGPD arrests man in Cumberland Trace shooting; 1 injured
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One man has been arrested on multiple charges after an alleged shooting in a hotel parking lot on Cumberland Trace Road. On Tuesday around 7:07 p.m., the Bowling Green Police Department responded to a shots fired complaint at El Mazatlan on Cumberland Trace Road. Police...
whopam.com
Proceedings continued as information sought in East Ninth St. Dollar General shooting
Discussions on how to proceed in an attempted assault case against to men were held in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday, and proceedings were continued as more information is sought. Trial is already set in the cases against Winston Morrow and Donte White, who are both charged with attempted first-degree assault...
wkdzradio.com
Electronics Stolen In Hopkinsville Theft
Several electronics were taken from a home on Cox Mill Road in Hopkinsville sometime between Tuesday morning and Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say someone took 2 laptops, 6 cameras, 2 men’s watches, several tools, and money from the home without the owner’s consent. The items have a total...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged After Running From Police
A Hopkinsville man was charged with fleeing from police at Gander Memorial Park in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to check on 25-year-old Jashawn Kidd who was kneeling in the park and he fled crossing Pennyrile Parkway on foot more than one time. He reportedly became angry...
Dash camera video shows 65-year-old suspect leading Dickson County deputies on 2-hour chase
A 65-year-old man from New York will be charged with a slew of crimes after leading Dickson County deputies and Ashland City police officers on a nearly two hour chase before crashing into a ditch Wednesday morning.
Katie Quackenbush sentenced to 11 months, 29 days of unsupervised probation
Katie Quackenbush, the woman convicted of shooting a homeless man on Music Row in 2017, has been sentenced to 11 months and 29 days of unsupervised probation.
3-year-old airlifted to Nashville after ‘self-inflicted’ shooting in Algood
A toddler has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Putnam County.
whopam.com
Motorcycle reported stolen Monday
A motorcycle was reported stolen Monday morning on Bill Bryan Boulevard. The felony theft report from Hopkinsville police says the victim told investigators he had been storing his red 2008 Honda XR650 Series bike at a location in the 100 block of Bill Bryan and it was stolen by an unknown suspect sometime Sunday night or early Monday morning.
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Trio steals wallet and blows up credit cards
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on October 28, 2022 the victim was shopping at Kroger on Scottsville Road when she was approached by a woman asking her questions about merchandise. Later the victim could not find her wallet. A review of the store’s surveillance video showed...
fox17.com
Missing juvenile found at boyfriend's home after running away from Hermitage area home
A missing 16-year-old who walked away from her Hermitage area home in October after an argument with a family member was found Thursday. The runaway juvenile was found at the home of her 18-year-old boyfriend on Lincoya Bay Drive, Metro Police report. The boyfriend was issued two state misdemeanor citations...
wkdzradio.com
Second Hopkinsville Man Arrested In Death Of Fort Campbell Soldier
A second Hopkinsville man has been charged in connection to the shooting of a Fort Campbell man in Logan County on August 13th. Hopkinsville Police say 25-year-old Laotis Buckley was arrested Monday afternoon in connection to the shooting death of 20-year old Joshua Burks. On August 13th at a party...
Vintage cars, dealership damaged in Cheatham County
An auto dealer woke up to find his business damaged and two of his prized vintage Chevy Camaros totaled after an incident that started in Southern Kentucky and made its way into Middle Tennessee overnight.
WBKO
Woman arrested for assault after alleged fight over parking
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Tennessee woman is facing several charges after an alleged assault in a Bowling Green parking lot. On Saturday, police responded to a disturbance at Dollar General on Morgantown Road. Police say a verbal and physical altercation had taken place in front of the store.
whopam.com
HPD investigating theft of car on Kenwood Drive
Hopkinsville police are investigating after a new car was reported stolen Monday morning on Kenwood Drive. The victim told officers his 2023 white Toyota Camry was stolen from the driveway of a home in the 2600 block of Kenwood between 1 and 4 a.m. Monday. The car is valued at...
KFVS12
Trigg County car thief who wore Halloween mask arrested
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police arrested a suspect who was caught on camera stealing a car while wearing a Halloween mask. Authorities responded to a call regarding a theft on Avalon Drive in Trigg County. The sheriff’s office says a 2005 white Chevy Trailblazer was stolen at 7:37 a.m....
