Oak Grove, KY

whopam.com

Three facing drug charges after East 18th St. investigation

An investigation at a location on East 18th Street late Wednesday night led to drug charges against three suspects. Hopkinsville police officers were told there were individuals there who were sought on warrants and citations say a search warrant was obtained when the occupants of the home refused to come to the door.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Three Charged With Drug Possession

Two men and a woman were charged with possession of drugs on East 18th Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the home for two people with active warrants and found 41-year-old Jeffery Walton and Angela Garcia who had active warrants for probation violation along with Michael Braswell. After a search of the home, a handgun, glass pipes, a digital scale, syringes, marijuana, and 19 grams of meth were reportedly found.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Convicted felon found with illegal substances, back in custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - 33-year-old Mario Newsome is back behind bars after officers discovered illegal drugs and paraphernalia in his possession. According to an affidavit, police responded to a shots fired call on Tuesday at the Rodeway Inn on 95 Wallace Road. Newsome was immediately taken into custody after police...
NASHVILLE, TN
wnky.com

BGPD arrests man in Cumberland Trace shooting; 1 injured

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One man has been arrested on multiple charges after an alleged shooting in a hotel parking lot on Cumberland Trace Road. On Tuesday around 7:07 p.m., the Bowling Green Police Department responded to a shots fired complaint at El Mazatlan on Cumberland Trace Road. Police...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Electronics Stolen In Hopkinsville Theft

Several electronics were taken from a home on Cox Mill Road in Hopkinsville sometime between Tuesday morning and Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say someone took 2 laptops, 6 cameras, 2 men’s watches, several tools, and money from the home without the owner’s consent. The items have a total...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Charged After Running From Police

A Hopkinsville man was charged with fleeing from police at Gander Memorial Park in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to check on 25-year-old Jashawn Kidd who was kneeling in the park and he fled crossing Pennyrile Parkway on foot more than one time. He reportedly became angry...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Motorcycle reported stolen Monday

A motorcycle was reported stolen Monday morning on Bill Bryan Boulevard. The felony theft report from Hopkinsville police says the victim told investigators he had been storing his red 2008 Honda XR650 Series bike at a location in the 100 block of Bill Bryan and it was stolen by an unknown suspect sometime Sunday night or early Monday morning.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Crime Stoppers: Trio steals wallet and blows up credit cards

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on October 28, 2022 the victim was shopping at Kroger on Scottsville Road when she was approached by a woman asking her questions about merchandise. Later the victim could not find her wallet. A review of the store’s surveillance video showed...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Second Hopkinsville Man Arrested In Death Of Fort Campbell Soldier

A second Hopkinsville man has been charged in connection to the shooting of a Fort Campbell man in Logan County on August 13th. Hopkinsville Police say 25-year-old Laotis Buckley was arrested Monday afternoon in connection to the shooting death of 20-year old Joshua Burks. On August 13th at a party...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Woman arrested for assault after alleged fight over parking

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Tennessee woman is facing several charges after an alleged assault in a Bowling Green parking lot. On Saturday, police responded to a disturbance at Dollar General on Morgantown Road. Police say a verbal and physical altercation had taken place in front of the store.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

HPD investigating theft of car on Kenwood Drive

Hopkinsville police are investigating after a new car was reported stolen Monday morning on Kenwood Drive. The victim told officers his 2023 white Toyota Camry was stolen from the driveway of a home in the 2600 block of Kenwood between 1 and 4 a.m. Monday. The car is valued at...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
KFVS12

Trigg County car thief who wore Halloween mask arrested

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police arrested a suspect who was caught on camera stealing a car while wearing a Halloween mask. Authorities responded to a call regarding a theft on Avalon Drive in Trigg County. The sheriff’s office says a 2005 white Chevy Trailblazer was stolen at 7:37 a.m....
TRIGG COUNTY, KY

