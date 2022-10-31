Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City man who broke bones in mom's face sentenced to prison
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who assaulted his mother and broke bones in her face has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. Kevin Maas, 51, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court to two counts of willful injury. District Judge Robert Tiefenthaler on Thursday sentenced Maas...
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested for shoving her husband
SHELDON—A 35-year-old Cherokee woman was arrested about 7:50 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, in Sheldon on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Christina Lynn Dobson stemmed from an argument with her husband while they were exchanging their children in Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Hawarden man charged for slapping female
HAWARDEN—A 43-year-old Hawarden man was arrested about 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, on a charge of second-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of John Paul Scheckel stemmed from him striking a female family member in the face with an open hand during an argument at their residence at 808 Avenue I, according to the Hawarden Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley teen jailed for public intox
ROCK VALLEY—A 19-year-old Rock Valley resident was arrested about 2:25 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Rony Ezequiel Lopez Lopez stemmed from a call about him attempting to get into a house where he does not live on the 1900 block of 15th Street in Rock Valley, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux City driver arrested for marijuana
SUTHERLAND—A 29-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 5:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, near Sutherland on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The arrest of Justin Patrick Guy stemmed from the stop of a 2011 Ford Focus clocked...
Sioux City Journal
19-year-old Sioux City man involved in drive-by shooting pleads guilty to gun charge
SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man charged in a drive-by shooting pleaded guilty Monday to a federal gun charge. Jalond Hills, 19, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of a firearm by a drug user. A sentencing date was not set.
nwestiowa.com
Hartley man arrested on warrant for OWI
HARTLEY—A 43-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 12:10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Jamie Lee Wiersma stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro for erratic driving about 11:20 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the intersection of Highway 18 and Oak Hill Avenue about two miles east of Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
siouxlandnews.com
PepperJax Grill coming to Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An Omaha-based restaurant chain is coming to Sioux City. PepperJax Grill, which specializes in Philly cheesesteak sandwiches and other steak-based dishes, is building a new restaurant on Gordon Drive next to IHOP. The franchise owner says the current plan is for the new dining option...
siouxlandnews.com
Truck used in Gunderson's robbery recovered
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A stolen white pick-up truck used in the Gunderson's grab and smash robbery on Saturday was located. The truck was stolen from the Southern Hills Hy-Vee parking lot just before the robbery. Police were called to Gunderson's in Lakeport Commons just before 1:00 p.m. for...
West side shooting suspect charged for separate shooting
A shooting on the west side of Sioux City resulted in two deaths, additional documents say there was a third victim involved during the altercation.
kiwaradio.com
Three Taken To Hospital After Accident Thursday Near Ashton
Ashton, Iowa– A Moville man and two passengers in his vehicle were taken to the hospital after an accident near Ashton on Thursday, November 3, 2022. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 7:10 a.m., 35-year-old Donald Hobbs of Moville was driving a 2002 Chevy pickup eastbound on 230th Street, a mile and a half east of Ashton. They tell us that Hobbs failed to realize there was a curve at the intersection of Olive Avenue and 230th Street, and was going too fast to make the curve and over-corrected and lost control of the vehicle, which started sliding sideways, then entered the east ditch of Olive Avenue and rolled onto its side after hitting the east bank of the ditch.
Sioux County man arrested after jumping from moving pickup
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says it started on Highway 75 southwest of town on October 24th. A Deputy met a pickup losing its cargo and tried to stop it. The driver, 19-year-old Camdyn Wilson, then drove on the wrong side of the road. As he traveled into Hull, he turned off his headlights.
Sioux City Police Department confirms missing Siouxland woman found safe
The Sioux City Police Department said that they received word from Brenda Payer's family that she has been located.
nwestiowa.com
Hospers man arrested on third OWI charge
HOSPERS—A 30-year-old Hospers man was arrested about 10:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, on charges of third-offense operating while under the influence and failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way. The arrest of Adam Ryan Greenfield stemmed from the stop of a 1999 Chevrolet 1500...
640 acres burned during large field fire in Crawford County, officials say
No one was inured after more than 17 fire departments in Siouxland fought a field fire on Wednesday.
Missing Cedar County man found, authorities say
According to the Cedar County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Rich Pedersen has been found.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man jailed for contact violation
SHELDON—A 38-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Christopher Allen Nell stemmed from a report that he had texted a rural Hull resident he is not to have contact with, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Cedar County man charged with stalking allegedly escapes from custody, led authorities on pursuit
Court documents showed that a Nebraska man that was accused of stalking a family and was charged with escaping from custody has entered a plea of not guilty.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center couple transform a schoolhouse
SIOUX CENTER—A place for reading, writing and ’rithmetic has been remodeled into a site for rest and relaxation. Just west of 360th Street two miles north of Sioux Center sits a structure offering overnight guests some peace and quiet — and connection to a piece of Iowa history.
nwestiowa.com
Paullina woman jailed on warrant of OWI
PAULLINA—A 45-year-old Paullina woman was arrested about 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Jennifer Larie Jones stemmed from the stop of a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe about 10:05 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on 390th Street near the Roosevelt Avenue intersection, just west of Primghar, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
